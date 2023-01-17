Read full article on original website
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The Habit Burger Grill Set to Open New Location In OaklandMadocOakland, CA
Gallery owner in viral video spraying homeless woman arrested in San FranciscoSara IrshadSan Francisco, CA
NBC Bay Area
Person Fatally Struck by Caltrain in San Francisco
A person was fatally struck by a Caltrain in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported at 1:24 p.m. between Tunnels 2 and 3 and involved train No. 512 going southbound, Caltrain said. There were about 37 passengers on board and no one was injured. The track was on...
16-year-old, 2 others arrested for stabbing at Novato shopping center
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — Two adults and a 16-year-old were arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened at the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center on Saturday, according to the Novato Police Department. The victim has non-life-threatening injuries. The victim, a 33-year-old man, was admitted to the Novato Community Hospital at approximately 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Evidence […]
KTVU FOX 2
DUI suspect crashes into San Francisco police car
SAN FRANCISCO - A DUI suspect was arrested Thursday morning suspicion of crashing into a San Francisco police car. Officer Robert Rueca said that officers tried to pull over a suspected drunk driver just before midnight. They say he rammed a marked police car in his SUV and tried to...
18-year-old in serious condition after Santa Rosa shooting
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old man is in serious but stable condition after a shooting in Santa Rosa Thursday afternoon, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. SRPD was notified about the shooting on the 2900 block of Dutton Meadow at 2:16 p.m. Multiple people saw a victim lying on the sidewalk on […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco ambulance thief at large as possible motives explored
SAN FRANCISCO - Surveillance video shows an ambulance with the San Francisco Fire Department parked outside a home, with a medic getting out. Within minutes, the Ford F-350 would be stolen by a thief. "When they got to the front door of the home and opened the door, they realized...
Dozens of cars targeted in break-in sprees in San Francisco, Oakland
'Lawlessness in the city': In just the last few days, as many as 20 cars in Oakland and 17 in San Francisco were targeted in break-in sprees, as thieves smashed one window after another.
Body found near Napa River in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman’s body was found near the Napa River in Vallejo Wednesday, the Vallejo Police Department said. Police called the incident a homicide, the city’s second of 2023. Police responded to the 200 block of Wilson Avenue at 11:44 a.m. for the report of “a person in a marsh area.” That […]
KTVU FOX 2
Mudslide traps ACE train, passengers, disrupts service
SUNOL, Calif. - ACE Transit train service from the Central Valley to the South Bay is expected to be restored Wednesday morning. This, after a mudslide, interrupted service and stranded hundreds of passengers and crew. Around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, the transit agency’s third commuter train of the day, ACE05, ran...
Orinda houses threatened by growing landslide as Bay Area dries out from storms
ORINDA – As the Bay Area dries out from the recent atmospheric river storms, a neighborhood in the East Bay community of Orinda remains threatened by a growing landslide Thursday. A home sitting on a hillside along Cedar Lane has been red-tagged after it was pushed down along with its deck, forcing the family to evacuate their house. Another residence on that street has been yellow-tagged as city officials determine if the family can return inside this week. "They've just finished putting in a new yard and they've lost it all," said Nan Andrews, a neighbor who lives on the other...
KTVU FOX 2
Multi-county investigation related to San Pablo shooting
SAN PABLO, Calif. - A multi-county agency investigation was launched Thursday morning related to a shooting in San Pablo late last year, police said. San Pablo Police Capt. Brian Bubar said multiple agencies were issuing search warrants. KTVU cameras captured some of that police activity in Union City. Bubar said...
KTVU FOX 2
Neighbors watch home in Orinda slipping down a hillside
ORINDA, Calif. - Neighbors in Orinda are closely watching a home that is slipping down a hillside. The home on Cedar Lane was red-tagged after a landslide undermined the home and its deck. The family was forced to evacuate. Reports say another home on the same street has been yellow-tagged...
Alameda suspect arrested after pointing gun at car in Jack in the Box drive-thru: police
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested after pointing a gun at a car during an attempted robbery at a Jack in the Box drive-thru Wednesday afternoon, the Alameda Police Department said in a Facebook post. The incident happened around 12:50 p.m. at the Jack in the Box located at 1257 Park St. where […]
Bay Area vehicle theft ring busted; Stolen vehicles, guns, body armor vests seized
SAN PABLO -- Four suspects were in custody and one remained at large Friday after an investigation into a San Pablo shooting uncovered a sophisticated Bay Area vehicle theft ring.San Pablo police said 26-years old Jose Alberto Torres Flores of Union City; 21-years old Alexander Martinez of Newark; 20-years old Eduardo Garcia Perez of Newark and 20-years old Alexander Echeverria of Newark all were in custody after a lengthy investigation.Yoaxsi Alberto Garcia, a 19-year-old from Hayward, remained at large and was the subject of a region-wide search.Martinez, Perez, Echeverria, and Torres-Flores have been booked into Contra Costa County Jail on...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Commentary: The Bay Area has a Driver Problem
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. The picture above was taken Tuesday, two blocks from my home in Jack London Square....
Driver dies in San Jose Highway 101 crash
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A fatal crash on Highway 101 in San Jose unfolded during stormy weather over the weekend. Weather conditions at the time were described by California Highway Patrol officers as “raining, cold, wet.” Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, a man was driving a 2020 Toyota Camry northbound on Highway 101 near […]
SFist
Suspected Stolen Car Plunges Off Cliff on Twin Peaks During Chase, Lands On Another Car
A vehicle suspected of being stolen that was being chased by SFPD officers Wednesday night on Twin Peaks went off a cliff and landed on its side atop a parked vehicle on a roadway below. The chase occurred around midnight last night, as KPIX reports, and it began when SFPD...
KTVU FOX 2
New landslide stops ACE trains
A landslide in Sunol stopped ACE trains between Stockton and San Jose Wednesday morning, a day after falling mud and debris interrupted service in the same area. One train on the Altamont Corridor Express line was stopped in Sunol near Niles Canyon Road at 5:30 a.m. when it was hit by debris.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco State University student goes missing in waters off Pacifica
PACIFICA, Calif. - A San Francisco State University student went missing in the waters off the Pacific coast Thursday morning, the university confirmed. Crews from the North County Fire Authority and U.S. Coast Guard responded around 10:45 a.m. to a water rescue at Manor Beach, near Esplanade Avenue. Two hours...
SF art gallery owner filmed spraying homeless woman with water arrested
An arrest warrant has been issued for Collier Gwin, the art gallery owner who was filmed hosing down a homeless woman last week, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Wednesday.
KTVU FOX 2
SF State teammates were taking 'polar plunge' when man went missing in ocean
PACIFICA, Calif. - The U.S. Coast Guard called off its search for a man who went missing in the ocean off the coast of Pacifica on Thursday. The missing man is a San Francisco State University student, the university acknowledged. Friends identified the man as Hamzah Alsaudi, a senior at...
