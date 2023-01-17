Read full article on original website
Michigan Daily
In loss, Michigan fails to dominate in the paint and on the boards
COLLEGE PARK — 18 days ago, against Maryland, the Michigan men’s basketball team looked its strongest. It attacked the basket, bullied opponents in box-outs and demonstrated how much it wanted to win. On Thursday — against the Terrapins once again — it fell short of that.
Michigan Daily
Michigan controls Tennessee in electric top-10 showdown
After the No. 5 Michigan men’s tennis team secured the doubles point with No. 1 pair Andrew Fenty and Gavin Young to win their set 6-3, followed by No. 2 pair Patrick Maloney and Ondrej Styler winning their set 6-4, the Wolverines (2-0 overall) rode through three of four completed singles matches to handily beat No. 6 Tennessee (4-1 overall), 4-1.
Michigan Daily
Michigan embraces opportunity against No. 1 Penn State
Last season, Michigan stunned the wrestling world, defeating Penn State in the Big Ten Championship. But those shockwaves cooled as the Nittany Lions got the last laugh, securing the 2022 NCAA Championship. Once again tasked with proving they can wrestle at the highest level, the Wolverines are knocking on the doorstep.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers Football Eyeing Three Magnificent Recruits
The Wisconsin Badgers have turned themselves around in a short amount of time. While they haven’t been able to step onto the field with the new squad yet, it will certainly turn heads when they do. However, the excitement never ends, and the Badgers have kept themselves busy by building their 2024 and beyond recruiting classes. Here is a look at three recruits in the upcoming classes that could set Wisconsin apart.
Michigan Daily
Timeout adjustments kickstart Michigan’s dominance in win over Rutgers
After watching a Rutgers pull-up jumper drop through the net with just over eight minutes to go in the first half, shrinking the Scarlet Knights’ deficit to just three points, Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico called timeout. During the break, Barnes Arico focused her discussion around stepping up the...
Michigan Daily
Maddie Nolan moves into 10th place on Michigan’s all-time 3-pointer list
Clinging to a one-point lead against Michigan State, the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team needed a spark. Following a Spartans miss, senior guard Maddie Nolan hit an important 3-pointer to pad the Wolverines’ lead. The dagger cushioned the Michigan advantage, which they never surrendered in a 70-55...
Michigan Daily
Michigan wrestling proves its mettle against Wisconsin
Entering its second Big Ten dual meet of the season, the No. 3 ranked Michigan wrestling team carried the weight of expectations on its shoulders. As evidenced by their ranking, the Wolverines were held in high regard by their NCAA peers. They had dispatched every team they faced prior to Sunday’s matchup, including two wins over top-25 teams. But they had never wrestled a team as highly ranked as No. 14 Wisconsin, home to three wrestlers ranked in the top five of their respective weight classes.
Michigan Daily
After benching, Terrance Williams II seeks redemption
Just 21 seconds into the second half against Northwestern, the Michigan men’s basketball team called on its bench. After junior forward Terrance Williams II allowed a Wildcat to snatch an offensive rebound out of his hand and subsequently fouled him, Michigan coach Juwan Howard made a substitution, benching the starter and captain.
Michigan Daily
Michigan struggles to put together full performance in first meet of 2023
Competing for the first time since November and looking to break a two-meet losing streak, the Michigan men’s and women’s swim and dive teams traveled to Bloomington on Saturday to take on Indiana. Despite several strong individual performances, both teams ultimately fell to the Hoosiers, unable to piece together complete team performances.
wisportsheroics.com
The Wisconsin Badgers Are Finalists For Incredible Four-Star WR
The Wisconsin Badgers have been hot on the recruiting trail ever since Luke Fickell was hired as the Badgers’ head coach. The Badgers’ coaching staff and recruiting game have received a major overhaul. Today it was announced that the Badgers are a finalist for yet another four-star wide receiver. I’Marion Stewart, a four-star prospect, listed the Wisconsin Badgers in his final seven.
Michigan Daily
Ari Wiggins’ effort in practice paying off for Michigan
Late in the first quarter of the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team’s win over Purdue last week, sophomore guard Ari Wiggins checked into the game for the first time in three outings. Purdue had just made two free throws, and the quarter was all but over. Upon...
Michigan Daily
Abbie Telgenhof: Michigan’s turnovers against Northwestern indicative of larger problem
Every team has strengths and weaknesses. But it’s not normal for those to change every game. Prior to the Michigan men’s basketball team’s matchup with Northwestern, it boasted an average of just 7.4 turnovers per game. But after the Wildcats decimated the poise that the Wolverines had prided themselves on all season, that number has rocketed to 10 per game.
Michigan Daily
Matt Weiss fired after computer access crimes incident
Following computer crimes allegations, Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss has been fired. Michigan Athletics released a statement from athletic director Warde Manuel Friday afternoon, terminating Weiss:. “After a review of University policies, the athletic department has terminated the appointment of co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. Consistent with...
The richest woman in Wisconsin
"To be the best company to work for in America" is the visionary goal for ABC Supply. Today, the company sales exceeded $14.7 billion, and the Hendricks family privately owns it. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Hendricks family, who lives in Afton, Wisconsin.
Michigan Daily
Climate change is an opportunity for Michigan
On a visit to campus last Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris joined Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Kyle Whyte, a professor at the University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability, to discuss climate change and the role young people can play in solving the climate crisis. Rather than...
People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan
Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
nbc15.com
DNR offering Free Fishing Weekend statewide
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is offering Free Fishing Weekend Jan. 21-22. “Free fishing day started in the mid-80s and we decided it needed to be more than just a day. So, in the mid-90s we made it a whole weekend. It’s always now the first weekend in June and we thought well let’s give people an opportunity to experience winter fishing too. And so, in 2012, we added the winter free fishing weekend,” Theresa Stabo, Angler Outreach Specialist with the DNR, said.
Michigan Daily
Winter fashion trends on campus: what are UMich students wearing?
In hopes of gaining insight into trending styles on the University of Michigan’s campus, The Michigan Daily sat down with student fashion connoisseurs to see what looks are currently popular among the U-M community. In Fall 2021, Kinesiology junior Jacob Melamed’s Instagram account @umichfits went viral across campus by...
Michigan Daily
“Fund Safety, Not Police”: How the administration makes us less safe and stifles alternatives
On Nov. 17, as University President Santa Ono was leaving after his speech at the Ross School of Business, he was confronted by a march of 200 members of the Graduate Employees’ Organization (GEO) at the University of Michigan. This march, which kicked off our union’s contract negotiations with the University, featured speakers calling for a living wage and for a campus free from policing. Our march was trailed by four Division of Public Safety & Security cruisers.
Why Michigan Democrats could briefly lose a 2 House seat advantage this fall
Democratic control of the Michigan House could be in a state of flux by the end of this year – at least for a short period of time. The party won control of the lower chamber in November and have since sported a two-seat majority over Republicans by a 56-54 margin.
