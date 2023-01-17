Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
Related
Michigan Daily
In loss, Michigan fails to dominate in the paint and on the boards
COLLEGE PARK — 18 days ago, against Maryland, the Michigan men’s basketball team looked its strongest. It attacked the basket, bullied opponents in box-outs and demonstrated how much it wanted to win. On Thursday — against the Terrapins once again — it fell short of that.
Michigan Daily
Michigan embraces opportunity against No. 1 Penn State
Last season, Michigan stunned the wrestling world, defeating Penn State in the Big Ten Championship. But those shockwaves cooled as the Nittany Lions got the last laugh, securing the 2022 NCAA Championship. Once again tasked with proving they can wrestle at the highest level, the Wolverines are knocking on the doorstep.
Michigan Daily
Michigan controls Tennessee in electric top-10 showdown
After the No. 5 Michigan men’s tennis team secured the doubles point with No. 1 pair Andrew Fenty and Gavin Young to win their set 6-3, followed by No. 2 pair Patrick Maloney and Ondrej Styler winning their set 6-4, the Wolverines (2-0 overall) rode through three of four completed singles matches to handily beat No. 6 Tennessee (4-1 overall), 4-1.
Michigan Daily
Timeout adjustments kickstart Michigan’s dominance in win over Rutgers
After watching a Rutgers pull-up jumper drop through the net with just over eight minutes to go in the first half, shrinking the Scarlet Knights’ deficit to just three points, Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico called timeout. During the break, Barnes Arico focused her discussion around stepping up the...
Is Michigan State commit Xavier Booker the next Jaren Jackson Jr.?
Michigan State basketball fans, it's time to start officially getting excited about Xavier Booker being in East Lansing next year. To date, the Cathedral High School (Indiana) star is the highest-rated recruit head coach Tom Izzo has ever brought to Michigan State. Booker, a 6-foot-11, ...
Michigan Daily
Michigan struggles to put together full performance in first meet of 2023
Competing for the first time since November and looking to break a two-meet losing streak, the Michigan men’s and women’s swim and dive teams traveled to Bloomington on Saturday to take on Indiana. Despite several strong individual performances, both teams ultimately fell to the Hoosiers, unable to piece together complete team performances.
Michigan Daily
Adam Wooten, Michigan men’s gymnastics have goals for glory in young season
Championship caliber teams need strong leadership in their pursuit of greatness. Whether it comes from a player or coach, it’s a vital component for any team working to be the best. For the Michigan men’s gymnastics team, that’s senior Adam Wooten. A two time All-American, Wooten finished...
Michigan Daily
Michigan wrestling proves its mettle against Wisconsin
Entering its second Big Ten dual meet of the season, the No. 3 ranked Michigan wrestling team carried the weight of expectations on its shoulders. As evidenced by their ranking, the Wolverines were held in high regard by their NCAA peers. They had dispatched every team they faced prior to Sunday’s matchup, including two wins over top-25 teams. But they had never wrestled a team as highly ranked as No. 14 Wisconsin, home to three wrestlers ranked in the top five of their respective weight classes.
Michigan Daily
Abbie Telgenhof: Michigan’s turnovers against Northwestern indicative of larger problem
Every team has strengths and weaknesses. But it’s not normal for those to change every game. Prior to the Michigan men’s basketball team’s matchup with Northwestern, it boasted an average of just 7.4 turnovers per game. But after the Wildcats decimated the poise that the Wolverines had prided themselves on all season, that number has rocketed to 10 per game.
Michigan Daily
Ari Wiggins’ effort in practice paying off for Michigan
Late in the first quarter of the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team’s win over Purdue last week, sophomore guard Ari Wiggins checked into the game for the first time in three outings. Purdue had just made two free throws, and the quarter was all but over. Upon...
Michigan Daily
After benching, Terrance Williams II seeks redemption
Just 21 seconds into the second half against Northwestern, the Michigan men’s basketball team called on its bench. After junior forward Terrance Williams II allowed a Wildcat to snatch an offensive rebound out of his hand and subsequently fouled him, Michigan coach Juwan Howard made a substitution, benching the starter and captain.
Michigan Daily
Michigan taking advantage of deep bench during conference play
There’s no magical formula for setting a lineup. Whether coaches rely on a single superstar, a one-two punch of capable players, a solid five-player starting lineup or any other combination of talent, there is no one right way to build a promising team. But every team faces challenges throughout...
Two of Ohio’s top prospects set to visit Michigan this month
The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Lakewood (OH.) St. Edwards 2024 offensive linemen Deontae and Devontae Armstrong will be attending the Wolverines’ Junior Day on January 28th. This will mark their first ever trip to Ann Arbor. The Wolverines offered the Armstrong brothers back in early November and they...
WILX-TV
New Michigan State University football building in progress
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The new football building is in progress in East Lansing. Michigan State University (MSU) shared an inside look at the new football complex. According to MSU’s Infrastructure Planning and Facilities web page, the project will include renovated and new spaces for student-athletes for wellness and recovery, student activities, improved strength and conditioning, and locker rooms; operational improvements including added equipment rooms and storage space, and a new marquee entry to the south of the building.
Look: Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Makes Decision In NCAA Infraction Case
Earlier this month, it was reported that Michigan was being investigated by the NCAA for alleged violations during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period. Per multiple reports, the alleged violations for the Wolverines include "impermissible contact with recruits during the NCAA-mandated ...
Michigan State basketball gets encouraging news on Malik Hall's foot injury
EAST LANSING — Tom Izzo’s mood changed in 24 hours. And it had nothing to do with Purdue. Michigan State’s basketball coach received hope Tuesday morning that senior forward Malik Hall’s season likely won’t be over — even though a timetable for a potential return remains in limbo.
Report: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan AD have tough relationship
Jim Harbaugh recently announced that he would be returning to Michigan after exploring some opportunities in the NFL. Apparently there is one difficult relationship he will be returning to in Ann Arbor. In a story about Harbaugh’s return to Michigan, The Athletic’s Austin Meek said that Harbaugh and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel do not... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan AD have tough relationship appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Michigan Daily
Matt Weiss fired after computer access crimes incident
Following computer crimes allegations, Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss has been fired. Michigan Athletics released a statement from athletic director Warde Manuel Friday afternoon, terminating Weiss:. “After a review of University policies, the athletic department has terminated the appointment of co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. Consistent with...
Michigan Daily
Climate change is an opportunity for Michigan
On a visit to campus last Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris joined Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Kyle Whyte, a professor at the University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability, to discuss climate change and the role young people can play in solving the climate crisis. Rather than...
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
Comments / 0