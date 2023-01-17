Three Cal Poly Football players transferring

The Cal Poly Mustangs Football program is losing three players to the transfer portal following their head coaching change.

The Mustangs are losing tight ends Josh Cuevas and Ryan Rivera, as well as defensive back Jay'Vion Cole.

Cuevas is headed out and up north to the University of Washington, a Pac-12 school.

There were rumors Cuevas would join Baldwin at Arizona State.

The Los Angeles product has made a space for himself on the Huskies roster that is projected by many to be a top 10 team in the country for 2023.

Cuevas scored six touchdowns and recorded 663 yards this past season as a redshirt freshman.

Ryan Rivera is a Tracy native that will be headed southeast to play in Conference USA at Louisiana Tech.

Rivera didn't see the field quite as often as Cuevas, recording a touchdown and 109 yards receiving this past season as a redshirt senior.

Freshman defensive back Jay'Vion Cole will be heading up north to play in the Mountain West Conference at San Jose State.

Cole made crucial plays throughout the 2022 season, including recording two interceptions in games against San Diego and Eastern Washington.

The defensive back is originally from Oakland.