I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
The original owner of this house in Lexington, Missouri helped to establish the Pony ExpressCJ CoombsLexington, MO
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
northeastnews.net
Need a chip off the block? Then this ice pick advertising the Kansas City Ice Company will pointedly do the job. Despite the similarity of names, the Kansas City Ice Company and the City Ice Company were just two of nearly a dozen companies that produced ice and delivered to customer’s homes via wagon or truck.
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down Unexpectedly
A beloved grocery store in Missouri has announced that it will be shutting down its operations by the end of the month, leaving many customers confused and disappointed. Ball's Sun Fresh Market, which has been in operation in Kansas City since 1991, has not announced the closure, but employees have informed the press. The store, located at 11212 Holmes Rd, is owned by Balls Food Stores, but the reason for its closure remains a mystery.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: A little snow.. a little more snow… and maybe more
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Not a pretty start to the day around the metro, but temperatures are in the mid-30s, likely going nowhere today and waffling around where they are right now. The winds though will be blustery, so that will add a certain bite to the air. The...
KMBC.com
A closer look at Governor Parson's proposed I-70 expansion
OAK GROVE, Mo. — Missouri drivers who heard Governor Parson’s State of the State yesterday are already asking one question – when? When will his proposal to expand parts of Interstate 70 come to fruition?. There are roughly 260 miles of I-70 between Kansas City and St....
kttn.com
EPA finds Kansas and Missouri home renovators in violation of lead-based paint regulations
An official for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has ruled that two home renovation companies must pay civil penalties to resolve violations of the federal Toxic Substances Control Act. According to EPA, Superior Restoration and Construction LLC of Overland Park, Kansas, must pay $44,680; and Askins Development Group LLC of...
KMBC.com
Cold and dry conditions ahead of the weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cold and dry conditions ahead of the weekend in Kansas City. Chilly weather will continue heading into the weekend. Lows in the 20s should be expected. IMPACT DAY: SATURDAY – for light rain and snow (light accumulations are possible) Rain and snow is possible...
KMBC.com
Cold and dry conditions for Friday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today: Mix of sun and clouds. High 41. Saturday IMPACT DAY Starts dry. Light rain chances increase after noon. Most likely remaining as rain showers during the Chiefs game. There could possibly be wintry mix before the game ends. Turning over to snow is more likely after 8 PM. Less than an inch of snow expected in KC area. 1-2” likely farther to the north in northern MO an KS. High 37, wind: E=NE 5-8 mph.
KMBC.com
29 ‘neglected’ Cass County dogs officially in Humane Society of Missouri custody
CASS COUNTY, Mo. — Twenty-nine dogs a judge deemed in ‘neglected’ condition are now in the full legal custody of the Humane Society of Missouri after deputies seized them from a property south of Pleasant Hill in December. The development comes after their former owner Kalen K....
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
bluevalleypost.com
Rise chicken and biscuit chain opening soon in Overland Park
A scratch-made buttermilk biscuit and fried chicken chain is set to open its first south Overland Park restaurant along 135th Street later this week. The owner of Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken’s Prairie Village franchise plans to launch his second Johnson County location with a grand opening on Saturday.
Shelter gets permanent custody of dogs rescued from junk-filled Cass County property
The Cass County Circuit Court officially awarded the Humane Society of Missouri permanent custody of the dogs that were rescued from frigid weather and months of concern due to possible neglect and endangerment of the animals.
Construction work begins on US 69 Highway express lanes
With a few overnight lane closures, construction officially began this week on adding express toll lanes to U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park, Kansas.
This Kansas City Area Ghost Town Was Part of Underground Railroad
Of all the ghost towns in Missouri and surrounding states, few have the history of this one near Kansas City. It was a vital part of the underground railroad and it's actually making something of a comeback. I saw the Quindaro Townsite mentioned on the Missouri sub-Reddit in a conversation...
$1 million Mega Millions ticket drawn in Blue Springs, Missouri
A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was drawn on Friday in Blue Springs, Missouri, according to the Missouri Lottery.
What do you need to earn to live in Kansas City’s most affordable ZIP codes?
In the Kansas City area, home buyers making less than $57,000 a year can afford a median-priced home in 37 ZIP codes, data from Zillow says.
KMBC.com
A few sprinkles and flurries overnight
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A few sprinkles and flurries are likely overnight in Kansas City. Decreasing clouds and winds settle into the area on Thursday. Conditions will be colder over the next several days. Highs on Thursday should only reach the upper 30s. More sunshine arrives Friday, with highs...
KMBC.com
Foggy and soggy conditions may impact your morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Areas of light drizzle/fog and light rain showers may slow your Thursday morning routine – a brief appearance of snowflakes is possible. Temperatures hovering just above freezing should prevent slick spots. Rain will end in most spots between 7 and 9 am with a mostly cloudy sky the remainder of the day. Blustery with wind gusts up to 35 mph. High 37. Scattered clouds and sunshine Friday. High 41. Cloudy Saturday with increasing chances of light rain and snow showers after 3 pm through Saturday night. There is potential for at least 0.1’’ to 1’’ or snow accumulating Saturday evening and night. High 37. Decreasing clouds Sunday. High 38. Mostly cloudy Monday. High 41. Chance of rain/snow Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the middle 30s.
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Bug
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Bug!. Bug is a 6-and-1/2-year-old terrier mix who has been at Great Plains SPCA for 610 days. That’s more than a year-and-a-half!. She is looking for a nice quiet home where she can focus on being your best friend. Bug is currently in...
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Kansas City, Mo. - The Kansas City area generally enjoys a cost of living that's a little lower than much of the rest of the country. However, if you ask a lot of renters in the metro, they might tell you otherwise.
