KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Areas of light drizzle/fog and light rain showers may slow your Thursday morning routine – a brief appearance of snowflakes is possible. Temperatures hovering just above freezing should prevent slick spots. Rain will end in most spots between 7 and 9 am with a mostly cloudy sky the remainder of the day. Blustery with wind gusts up to 35 mph. High 37. Scattered clouds and sunshine Friday. High 41. Cloudy Saturday with increasing chances of light rain and snow showers after 3 pm through Saturday night. There is potential for at least 0.1’’ to 1’’ or snow accumulating Saturday evening and night. High 37. Decreasing clouds Sunday. High 38. Mostly cloudy Monday. High 41. Chance of rain/snow Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the middle 30s.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO