PARSIPPANY, NJ -- The Parsippany girls basketball team pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 39-32 victory over Mountain Lakes on Tuesday. Irem Ucar and Quiyara Chitty scored 10 points apiece for the RedHawks (7-4), who outscored the Lakers, 16-9, in the fourth quarter after the game was tied, 23-23, after three quarters. Parsippany has won five of its last six games. Mountain Lakes is 7-5.

MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO