Girls Basketball: Parsippany Defeats Mountain Lakes, 39-32
PARSIPPANY, NJ -- The Parsippany girls basketball team pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 39-32 victory over Mountain Lakes on Tuesday. Irem Ucar and Quiyara Chitty scored 10 points apiece for the RedHawks (7-4), who outscored the Lakers, 16-9, in the fourth quarter after the game was tied, 23-23, after three quarters. Parsippany has won five of its last six games. Mountain Lakes is 7-5.
Cresskill over Waldwick - Girls basketball recap
Maddie Morgan went four of five from the line in her 16 points as Cresskill won at home, 46-27, over Waldwick. Erin Fahy added a double double of 12 points and 12 rebounds for Cresskill (10-4), which led 21-10 at halftime. Waldwick is now 9-4. The N.J. High School Sports...
Sports scores, highlights: Connolly hoop teams fall, Somerset hockey still unbeaten
The winter high school season is underway for Fall River area teams. Take a look at highlights from Wednesday's local high school action: Boys Ice hockey: Somerset Berkley at Bourne SCORE: Somerset...
HS boys’ hoops: New Dorp honors 2002-03 SIHSL championship team on 20th anniversary
Legendary New Dorp basketball coach Tony Rafaniello didn’t mince words while describing what made his 2002-03 SIHSL Tournament championship team click. “No. 1, we were able to win a lot of close games. An awful lot,’' said the Staten Island Sports Hall of Famer, who compiled an Island record 511 wins over the course of 38 varsity seasons with Monsignor Farrell, New Dorp and Moore Catholic. “And our guys really performed well under pressure.’'
