Local Roundup: Ranieli scores 21 to lead Pittston Area past Tunkhannock in girls basketball

Patriot senior Ava Callahan scores a three-point shot in the second half versus Tunkhannock on Monday. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Daniella Ranieli scored a game-high 21 points to lead host Pittston Area past Tunkhannock 46-20 in a Wyoming Valley Conference girls basketball game Monday night in Yatesville..

Kallie Booth and Taylor Baiera each chipped in eight points for the Patriots.

Madison Holdredge led Tunkhannock with five points.

Lake-Lehman 58, MMI 23

Lia Keefe scored a game-high 17 points to lead host Lake-Lehman past MMI.

MMI was led by Bria Kringe with 11 points.

Wilkes-Barre Area 38, Berwick 27

Eternity Aiken scored 14 points to lead host Wilkes-Barre Area past Berwick.

Berwick was led by Rachel Whitenight with 14 points.

Northwest 59, Wyalusing 23

Northwest outscored visiting Wyalusing 35-4 in the second half to break open a closed game.

Charliegh Miner scored 14 of her game-high 21 points in the second half to pace the Rangers. Morgan Hermanofski added 18 for Northwest while Ashlyn Hermanofski had 12.

Wyalusing was led by Layla Botts with nine points.

Crestwood 45, Dallas 31

Keira Dougherty scored 19 points to lead host Crestwood past Dallas.

Cadence Hiller added eight for the Comets, while Kate Gallagher had seven.

Dallas was led by Molly Walsh with 17 points, while Elizabeth Viglone chipped in eight.

Holy Redeemer 52, Wyoming Seminary 34

Jillian DelBalso scored a game-high 22 points to lead host Holy Redeemer past Wyoming Seminary.

Mia Ashton chipped in 12 for the Royals.

Maddie Olsehmski scored 11 points and Clare Griffin added 10 for Seminary.

Wyoming Area 63, Hanover Area 18

Morgan Janeski scored a game-high 26 points to lead visiting Wyoming Area past Hanover Area.

Krea Bonita chipped in nine points for the Warriors.

Hanover Area was led by Brenna Slusser with eight points.

BOYS SWIMMING

Holy Redeemer 79, Berwick 46

The visiting Royals won seven events in defeating Berwick.

Max Filchak (100-meter butterfly, 100 backstroke) and John Evans (200 IM, 100 breaststroke) won two individual events.

Also scoring individual wins for the Royals were Chris Dutko (200-yard freestyle), John Evans (200 IM) and Matt Maciejczyk (400 freestyle).

Thomas Andrews (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) posted two individual win sofr Berwick.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Berwick 115, Holy Redeemer 47

Berwick won seven events en route to a victory over host Redeemer.

Madelyn Frey (100 butterfly, 400 freestyle) won two individual events for Berwick. Dulcie Zeveney (50 freestyle) and Madilyn Andrews (100 backstroke) also scored individual wins.

Scoring individual wins for Redeemer were Carly Glaser (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Katie Schell (200 IM), Arden Brunn (100 breaststroke),

Lake-Lehman 58, MMI 18

MMI (18) – Lanie Paniagua 0 0-0 0, Arushi Solgama 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Young 0 0-0 0, Ava Putnam 0 0-0 0, Chloe Allen 1 0-0 2, Angelica Jimenez 0 0-0 0, BriaKringe 4 2-7 11, Georgia Washko 2 0-0 5. Totals 7 2-7 18.

LAKE-LEHMAN (58) – Hannah Chipego 3 0-2 7, Delixa Biscotto 0 0-0 0, Hailey Kline 3 0-0 6, Brenna Hunt 0 0-0 0, Olivia Corcoran 2 0-0 5, Ella Wilson 2 0-0 4, Lia Keefe 8 1-1 17, Molly Jenkins 2 0-0 4, Kathryn Morgan 1 0-0 3, Morgan Breslford 0 0-0 0, Amanda Battin 2 2-2 7, Olivia Oliver 1 0-0 3, Hayley Wallace 0 0-0 0, Ady Perlis 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 3-5 58.

MMI`2`3`1`12`–18

Lake-Lehman`25`13`15`5`–58

Three-point FGs – MMI (Kringe, Washko) 2, LL (Chipego, Corcoran, Morgan, Battin, Oliver) 5.

Wilkes-Barrea Area 38, Berwick 27

BERWICK (27) – RaeAnna Andreas 3 1-2 9, Carly Ochs 1 0-1 2, Rachel Whitenight 4 3-4 14, Alysa Lewis 1 0-0 2, Ally Knorr 0 0-0 0, Emma Klinger 0 0-0 0, Abby Hess 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 4-7 27.

WILKES-BARRE AREA (38) – Natalia Credle 1 2-2 4, Katie Keating 0 0-0 0, Diamond Thornton 3 0-0 7, Mackenzie Evans 0 2-4 2, Mahogany Robison 0 0-0 0, Eternity Aiken 5 4-7 14, Shelby Ardo Boyko 1 2-2 4, Katherin Brito 0 0-0 0, Ceandra Chandler 0 0-0 0, Emma Krawczeniuk 2 0-0 7. Totals 13 10-15 38.

Berwick`4`2`12`9`–27

WB Area`9`10`7`12`–38

Three-point FGs – Ber (Whitenight 3, Andreas 2) 5, WBA (Thornton, Krawczewniuk) 2.

Crestwood 45, Dallas 31

DALLAS (31) – Mia DelGaudio 0 0-0 0, Jordan Porasky 0 0-0 0, Chelcie Strobel 0 0-0 0, Megan Bryk 1 0-0 2, Elizabeth Viglone 3 2-6 8, Molly Walsh 5 3-4 17, Maddy Pevear 0 0-0 0, Victoria Spaciano 2 0-2 4, Leah Ricardo 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 6-16 31.

CRESRWOOD (45) – Katelyn Bozinko 0 1-2 0, Julia Glowacki 2 0-0 6, Kendall Petrosky 1 2-2 4, Cadence Hiller 3 2-2 8, Kate Gallagher 2 3-4 7, Keira Dougherty 6 5-5 19. Totals 14 13-15 45.

Dallas`11`4`8`8`–31

Crestwood`6`14`12`13`–45

Three-point FGs – Dal (Walsj 3) 3, Cre (Glowacki 2, Dougherty 2) 4.

Pittston Area 46, Tunkhannock 20

TUNKHANNOCK (20) – Maci Iddings 0 1-2 1, Lexi Corby 1 2-2 5, Anna Williams 0 0-2 0, Sable Stephens 2 0-0 4, Erin Van Ness 1 0-0 2, Noelle Alguire 1 0-0 2, Laurianna Alston 3 0-0 6. Totals 8 3-6 20.

PITTSTON AREA (46) – Nora Callahan 0 0-0 0, Daniella Ranieli 9 1-1 21, Kallie Booth 3 2-3 8, Maddie Karp 1 0-0 3, Ali Butcher 0 0-0 0, Ava Callahan 2 0-0 6, Rowan Lazevnick 0 0-0 0, Lili Hintze 0 0-0 0, Taylor Baiera 3 2-2 8, Grace Callahan 0 0-0 0, Kaitlin Chernouskas 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 5-6 46.

Tunkhannock`7`6`1`6`–20

Pittston Area`13`7`13`13`–46

Three-point FGs – Tunk (Corby) 1, PA 5 (A. Callahan 2, Ranieli 2, Karp).

Holy Redeemer 52, Wyoming Seminary 34

WYOMING SEMINARY (34) – Cassidy Skoranski 2 0-1 6, Ruby Ruiz 0 0-0 0, Maddie Olshemski 1 8-8 11, Lexy Lichtenstein 1 1-4 3, Avery Luksic 1 0-0 2, Hayley Smeraldi 1 0-0 2, Clare Griffin 3 3-5 10. Totals 9 12-18 34.

HOLY REDEEMER (52) – Meghan Albrecht 1 2-2 4, Isabella Boylan 1 0-0 2, Paige Kroptavich 1 1-3 3, Angelina Corridoni 1 0-0 2, Mia Ashton 3 6-6 12, Jillian DelBalso 9 1-2 22, Irelyn Karnes 0 1-2 1, Mckenzie Chimoch 0 0-1 0, Madison Wylie 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 11-17 52.

Wyoming Seminary`2`14`11`7`–34

Holy Redeemer`14`7`22`9`–52

Three-point FGs – WS (Skoranski 2, Olshemski, Griffin) 4, HR (DelBaso 3) 3.

Wyoming Area 63, Hanover Area 18

WYOMIMNG AREA (63) – Morgan Slusser 1 0-0 2, Krea Bonita 3 0-0 6, Halle Kranson 3 1-1 9, Maggie Hallman 1 0-0 2, Olivia Rome 0 0-0 0, Jocelyn Williams 3 0-1 6, Suditi Dhanecha 0 0-0 0, Mea Knepper 0 0-2 0, Morgan Janeski 11 4-5 26, Marissa Gacek 0 1-2 1, Alexa Gacek 2 0-0 5, Anna Wisnewski 2 2-2 6. Totals 26 8-13 63..

HANOVER AREA (18) – Ava Malacarne 1 0-0 3, Madison Elick 0 1-2 1, Miah Sims 0 0-0 0, Emma Schlingman 0 0-0 0, Hannah Salwoski 1 0-0 3, Lea Benattia 0 0-0 0, Alanya Hughers 0 1-4 1, Chyenne Zyskowski 0 0-0 0, Flora Tirado 0 0-2 0. Totals 6 2-8 18.

Wyoming Area`25`15`16`7`–63

Hanover Area`3`8`3`4`–18

Three-point FGs – WA (Kranson 2, Gacek) 3, HA (Slusser 2, Malacarne, Salwoski) 4.

Northwest 59, Wyalusing 23

WYALUSING (23) – Layla Botts 3 2-2 9, Chloe Bennett 2 0-2 5, Sydney Friedlander 0 0-0 0, Treanna Nickeson 0 0-0 0, Rachel Wilson 0 1-2 1, Yolanda Torres 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Sterling 1 0-0 2, Gabby Gromley 0 0-0 0, Grace Burridge 0 0-0 0, Alissa Baldwin 1 0-4 2. Totals 9 3-10 23.

NANTICOKE (59) – Ashlyn Hermanofski 5 1-3 12, Morgan Hermanofski 5 4-4 18, Asheya Williams 0 0-0 0, Charleigh Miner 7 4-8 21, Marissa Valdez 0 0-0 0, Karsyn Miner 3 0-0 6, Taylor Noss 0 0-0 0, Jordin Bowman 1 0-1 2. Totals 21 9-16 59.

Wyalusing`11`8`2`2`–23

Nanticoke`6`18`27`8`–59

Three-point FGs – Wyalusing (Botts, Bennett) 2, Nanticoke (M. Hermanofski 4, Charleigh Miner 3, A. Hermanofski) 8.