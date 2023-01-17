Read full article on original website
Popculture
Gucci Mane-Affiliated Rapper Arrested for Murder
A Memphis-based rapper affiliated with Gucci Mane was arrested on murder charges related to a December shooting earlier this week. Daniel Bates, who performs under the name Mac Critter, was charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 21, 2022 death of Markeith Taylor. Bates' Instagram page lists him as a member of Gucci Mane's 1017 Records.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gangsta Boo’s Cause Of Death Believed To Be Drug Overdose: Report
RIP to another hip-hop icon, taken long before their time. Another industry veteran gone too soon. Though she made it to 2023, Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo tragically lost her life on the first day of the year. Reports came out on Sunday (January 1) evening, revealing that the 43-year-old is no longer with us. Her cause of death was not known at the time.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jaguar Wright Arrested For Alleged Domestic Dispute
The R&B singer allegedly dumped her son’s ashes during a dight with her husband. Some shocking footage released online recently, showing police arresting Jaguar Wright for an alleged domestic dispute. Moreover, the video comes from the incendiary R&B singer’s husband, who filmed the incident and shared it on social media. According to her husband, she and an ex-cult member named Solar came to the barbershop he was at. During the altercation, they fist-fought and Wright allegedly dumped some of her son’s ashes.
hotnewhiphop.com
YNW Melly’s Friend YNW Bortlen Reportedly Told Police About Shootings
Recently surfaced audio shows the YNW associate detailing his experience in the incident that locked Melly up. The case of YNW Melly is still developing, and his associate YNW Bortlen allegedly spoke to police about the incident that provoked his arrest. Moreover, newly released audio shows a conversation between Bortlen and an unidentified speaker. During the exchange, the YNW associate spoke briefly on the night two close friends, YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy, died in a shooting.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Two hip-hop producers arrested after LAPD recovers stockpile of guns in Studio City
Police arrested two music producers whom they discovered with a cache of assault weapons and ammunition inside a Studio City home, the LAPD said.
Lil Wayne, Birdman, T.I., Future among notable potential witnesses who could be called in YSL trial
Prominent names in the rap and hip-hop community could be called in a trial against defendants in the Young Slime Life case. The trial is scheduled to begin next week for 14 defendants facing charges in the RICO case, including Jeffrey Williams, a.k.a. Young Thug. On Tuesday, WSB′s Michael Seiden...
'That's So Raven' Star Orlando Brown Arrested, Accused of Threatening Relative with Knife and Hammer
Orlando Brown's relative told police he'd been letting the former "That's So Raven" star stay at his home because he didn't want Brown to stay in a homeless shelter Former That's So Raven star Orlando Brown was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge Thursday after allegedly threatening a relative with a hammer and knife. An arrest report from police in Lima, Ohio, alleges that a person who said he was Brown's relative told police that Brown had been going "crazy" inside a residence and "came at him with a hammer and...
Cause of Death of Famed Rapper Revealed
Big Scarr, who was an up-and-coming rapper from Memphis, Tennessee, died of an overdose on a prescription pain medication, according to TMZ. The news came out Friday and was based on conversations TMZ had with Big Scarr’s family, including his uncle Arthur Woods.
Gangsta Boo, former Three 6 Mafia member, found dead on front porch of Memphis home
Gangsta Boo, whose real name is Lola Mitchell, is considered a pioneer for female rap in the 90s.
Popculture
A 'Love & Hip Hop' Couple Has Allegedly Separated
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is gearing up for another season and per Media Take Out, there is going to be a major plot twist with the love lives of several of its cast members. After a rough season of marital strife, Bambi and Scrappy have called it quits, according to the report. Last season chronicled Scrappy's personal journey to healing his childhood traumas, specifically as it relates to his overbearing mother, Momma Dee, and how she infiltrates their marriage. Scrappy and Bambi, who have three children together, have reportedly stopped following each other on Instagram, and have deleted all of their shared pictures together on each other's pages. There were talks of divorce for some time, but by the end of the season, it seemed they were doing better. But MTO reports things have since gone downhill.
hotnewhiphop.com
Antonio Brown Accuser Claims AB Sent Her Son “Explicit Videos”
The allegations were made in a leaked 911 call. Antonio Brown was accused of domestic violence back in November. Subsequently, there were reports that Brown was in a standoff with the police. The police had a warrant for his arrest, however, they wanted to do it peacefully as it was believed that AB had guns inside his home.
Suspect in killing of Migos rapper Takeoff out on $1 million bond, records show
The man accused of murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff is out on a $1 million bond, according to court records.
Gunna has a message for people who called him a snitch
Gunna is back, and he has a few words to say to all the critics. The Atlanta rapper made his return to social media on Jan. 10 after being released from Fulton County Jail on Dec. 14. Gunna agreed to accept an Alford plea, which means he pleaded guilty to the one charge while maintaining his innocence on that charge.
Big Scarr’s Sister Says Gucci Mane’s $20,000 for Scarr’s Funeral Only Helped With Flowers and Obituaries
The drama surrounding how much Gucci Mane contributed to the funeral arraignments for his late artist Big Scarr continues to play out online. Now, Scarr's sister is claiming the $20,000 Guwop paid to the funeral home for the Memphis rapper's funeral was not sufficient. On Monday (Jan. 9), Big Scarr's...
hotnewhiphop.com
The State Wants Lil Wayne & Birdman To Testify Against Young Thug
The state’s witness list includes 372 names, such as Lil Wayne, Birdman, and Rich Homie Quan. The jury selection process in the YSL RICO case begins today. Per WSB-TV’s Michael Seidan, the State revealed a list of potential witnesses that could testify against Young Thug, including a few high-profile names.
hotnewhiphop.com
Foxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A “Crackhead” & “Dope Fiend”
Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker. We’ve heard more from Keith Murray than many of us would have liked in recent weeks. The veteran rapper’s interview with The Art of Dialogue continues to go viral as clips of the chat take over social media. Most notably, Murray detailed alleged sexual encounters with fellow rappers Shawnna and Foxy Brown. The ladies did appreciate the mention, and they also made sure to call him out on Instagram.
hotnewhiphop.com
Inside Of Young Thug’s Atlanta Mansion Shown In New Video
The YSL rapper’s mansion is currently on the market for $3.1 million. Young’s Thug’s Atlanta mansion is officially on the market. The video of the Buckhead listing was featured on Watson Realty Co.’s Instagram page. Thug’s former pad boasts seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a movie theater, two living rooms, and two wet bars.
Video Shows Blueface Fighting in Street Brawl That Leaves Man Knocked Out
Blueface recently got into an altercation that was captioned on camera. On New Year's Day (Jan. 1), video surfaced of a huge brawl that reportedly took place during the let out of a club in Baltimore, his girlfriend Chrisean Rock's hometown. In the video, a melee is ensuing, with several men pouncing on an individual in a yellow shirt. The chaos lasts for nearly a minute in the clip, with it ending with a man knocked out on the pavement.
hotnewhiphop.com
King Von Allegedly Placed $100K Hit On FBG Duck, FBI Witness Says: Report
A witness allegedly told the FBI that King Von increased a $50K bounty on FBG Duck’s head to $10K. They also alleged Von bought O’Block chains to celebrate Duck’s death. King Von allegedly put a $100K bounty to kill FBG Duck, according to newly released FBI documents.
