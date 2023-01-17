ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

High school basketball: St. John's defeats Bowling Green in MLK game

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
St. John’s Jesuit raced out to an early lead and held on to defeat Bowling Green 63-48 in boys basketball action on Monday at the Rossford MLK Showcase.

The Titans (8-6) surged ahead 19-6 after the first quarter and never looked back.

CJ Hornbeak led St. John’s with 22 points, Jaylen Murphy added 14 points, and Joe Taylor had 11 points.

Brock Hastings paced Bowling Green (6-6) with 17 points and Jabari Conway added 10 points.



ROSSFORD 64, ONSTED 35

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 23-11 lead after one quarter and won in the Rossford MLK Showcase.

Rossford made 11 3-pointers in the game, five from Garritt Murphree and four from Brendan Revels.

Revels led the way with 23 points, Derek Vorst added 17, and Murphree finished with 15.

Ayden Davis tallied 15 points for Onsted.

MORAVIAN PREP 89, EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN 63

LOS ANGELES — Emmanuel Christian traveled to the West Coast for the No Excuse, Just Produce Classic at the Drew League gym, facing Moravian Prep of Hudson, N.C.

The Warriors are now 10-2.

LIBERTY-BENTON 54, CAREY 32

FINDLAY — Cason Doolittle continued his strong senior season, scoring a game-high 17 points for Liberty-Benton in its nonleague win over Carey on Monday.

Lincoln Garlock scored 13 points for L-B (13-0), while Carson Conaway scored 10.

Nic Putnam paced the Blue Devils with 12 points.

MCCOMB 62, LAKE 55

MCCOMB, Ohio — McComb outscored Lake 10-3 in overtime to come away with a home victory.

Lake came back from 12 down in the fourth quarter to force the overtime period.

Camden Glaser paced McComb with 26 points and Grant Dishong added 16 points.

David Parsons led Lake with 18 points and Preston Snyder added 10.

GIRLS



BEDFORD 39, LENAWEE CHRISTIAN 17

TEMPERANCE — Victoria Gray scored 13 points to lead the Bedford girls basketball team to a 39-17 home win over Lenawee Christian on Monday.

Bedford led 9-5 at halftime and broke open the game with a 14-7 third-quarter advantage.

Avery Sluss tallied 12 points for Lenawee Christian.

GENOA 51, WAITE 5

Molly Coleman scored 15 points to lead Genoa to a runaway victory in the Northwood MLK Classic.

