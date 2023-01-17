ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

WDTV

Former Taylor County principal indicted

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County Grand Jury has handed down an indictment against a former Taylor County principal. 49-year-old Brian Scott Hage, of Grafton, and former principal of Taylor County Middle School, was charged with one county of domestic battery, two counts of felony child neglect, one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and one count of domestic assault.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Fairmont man charged in Harrison County shooting

GYPSY, W.Va. — A Fairmont man has been accused of breaking into a Harrison County home and shooting its owner. Harrison County sheriff’s deputies initially responded to a report of a burglary in the community of Gypsy Monday afternoon. The victim told deputies that Crayton Elza, 27, broke...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

It's Official: Oldaker New Bridgeport Middle Principal

What was expected to become official became official Tuesday evening at the meeting of the Harrison County Board of Education. During the evening session, the elected members of the BOE approved the personnel recommendations submitted to them by Superintendent Dora Stutler. Among those recommendations was for a new principal at...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
wajr.com

Harrison County man faces multiple charges after Fairmont pursuit

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – One person is behind bars after leading the West Virginia State Police on a high-speed pursuit and pulling out a weapon. The pursuit began when troopers tried to stop Nicholas Miller, 22, of Enterprise, for speeding on East Park Avenue on Sunday when he began to flee.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Blue with her and talked about how many dogs are at the humane society. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 -...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Camera installed at busy, dangerous Harrison County intersection

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Steps are being taken to change one of Harrison County’s busiest and most dangerous intersections. The intersection of Rt. 50, Lodgeville Rd., and Emily Dr. is a common site for wrecks, and police say it’s often difficult to determine who’s at fault. But that should be getting easier.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Metro News

WDTV

Police respond to reported shooting in Harrison County

GYPSY, W.Va (WDTV) - Law enforcement responded to a reported shooting Monday afternoon in Harrison County. The reported shooting happened at a home on 1st Street in Gypsy around 3:15 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities on the scene said one person was injured in the shooting.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

$5,000 reward posted for info on bald eagle shooter

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A $5,000 reward was posted for information regarding the shooting of a bald eagle in Randolph county that resulted in the partial amputation of the bird’s wing. The money for the reward was put up by a North Carolina non-profit organization called Help Asheville Bears (HAB), which routinely posts rewards for […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV

