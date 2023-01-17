Read full article on original website
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Woman, Former Harrison County Educator among 28 Indicted by Taylor County Grand Jury
A Bridgeport woman and former Harrison County educator among 28 individuals indicted by the Taylor County Grand Jury’s January session, according to information provided by Prosecuting Attorney Rich Bord. Julie Ann Bargo is the local woman in question. The 47-year-old is charged with one count of felony child abuse.
WDTV
Former Taylor County principal indicted
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County Grand Jury has handed down an indictment against a former Taylor County principal. 49-year-old Brian Scott Hage, of Grafton, and former principal of Taylor County Middle School, was charged with one county of domestic battery, two counts of felony child neglect, one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and one count of domestic assault.
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 307 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 26; State Deaths at 7,802
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Friday, Jan. 20) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 631,811 with an increase of 307 new cases since the last update. Friday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
Man arrested after meth and marijuana bust in Randolph County
The Randolph County Sheriff's Office seized more than 50 grams of meth and about 6 and a half ounces of marijuana during a drug bust in the Glenmore area on Wednesday.
Metro News
Fairmont man charged in Harrison County shooting
GYPSY, W.Va. — A Fairmont man has been accused of breaking into a Harrison County home and shooting its owner. Harrison County sheriff’s deputies initially responded to a report of a burglary in the community of Gypsy Monday afternoon. The victim told deputies that Crayton Elza, 27, broke...
connect-bridgeport.com
It's Official: Oldaker New Bridgeport Middle Principal
What was expected to become official became official Tuesday evening at the meeting of the Harrison County Board of Education. During the evening session, the elected members of the BOE approved the personnel recommendations submitted to them by Superintendent Dora Stutler. Among those recommendations was for a new principal at...
wajr.com
Harrison County man faces multiple charges after Fairmont pursuit
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – One person is behind bars after leading the West Virginia State Police on a high-speed pursuit and pulling out a weapon. The pursuit began when troopers tried to stop Nicholas Miller, 22, of Enterprise, for speeding on East Park Avenue on Sunday when he began to flee.
Troopers say man arrested after Marion County standoff was positive for fentanyl, meth
A man who allegedly fled from troopers is in custody following a standoff in Marion County on Sunday.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Blue with her and talked about how many dogs are at the humane society. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 -...
WDTV
Man charged with breaking into Harrison County man’s home, shooting him
GYPSY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man has been charged after officers said he broke into a Gypsy man’s home and shot him on Monday. Deputies were dispatched to a home on First Street in Gypsy around 3:15 on Monday in reference to a burglary, according to a criminal complaint.
Man charged with malicious wounding no longer employed by Mannington Police Department
An individual charged with felony malicious wounding is "no longer employed" by the City of Mannington.
WDTV
Camera installed at busy, dangerous Harrison County intersection
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Steps are being taken to change one of Harrison County’s busiest and most dangerous intersections. The intersection of Rt. 50, Lodgeville Rd., and Emily Dr. is a common site for wrecks, and police say it’s often difficult to determine who’s at fault. But that should be getting easier.
connect-bridgeport.com
Restaurant Open in Morgantown is Located in Golden Corral Building and Features Asian Cuisine
According to WBOY, KOME Asian Buffet and Bar held a soft opening to friends and family Wednesday night. The restaurant is located where the old Golden Corral was in Morgantown right next to ALDI and CVS just across the Star City bridge. Owners stated the buffet is going to feature...
Metro News
Harrison County shooting under investigation
GYPSY, W.Va. — Police in Harrison County are investigating a report of a shooting in the community of Gypsy. Reports indicate the incident occurred in a home on First Street around 3:15 p.m. Monday. One person was reported injured, and another has been taken into custody.
California man with ‘payload of drugs’ arrested after high speed chase in Wood County
MINERAL WELLS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A California man has been arrested following a high-speed pursuit on I-77. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Andrew Nathaniel Lewis of Berkley, California has been arrested in a sequence of events which began with a basic vehicle stop for a traffic infraction.
City of Clarksburg looking to make these changes to downtown parking
Clarksburg has released the first draft of its downtown Parking Study, including some of the changes that the city is looking to make.
WDTV
Police respond to reported shooting in Harrison County
GYPSY, W.Va (WDTV) - Law enforcement responded to a reported shooting Monday afternoon in Harrison County. The reported shooting happened at a home on 1st Street in Gypsy around 3:15 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities on the scene said one person was injured in the shooting.
Woman facing charges after standoff in Marion County
A Worthington woman is facing five counts of wanton endangerment after a standoff in Four States, Marion County that happened Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Belmont County Ohio man allegedly stabbed victim in the back of the neck
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A 37-year-old Tiltonsville man remains in the Belmont County Jail after an alleged stabbing incident on Sunday. Authorities say Calen Antonacci faces charges of burglary and felonious assault. They say it stemmed from an incident inside the victim’s home on Farmington Road in Colerain, in which the victim was allegedly stabbed […]
$5,000 reward posted for info on bald eagle shooter
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A $5,000 reward was posted for information regarding the shooting of a bald eagle in Randolph county that resulted in the partial amputation of the bird’s wing. The money for the reward was put up by a North Carolina non-profit organization called Help Asheville Bears (HAB), which routinely posts rewards for […]
