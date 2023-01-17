Read full article on original website
Pedestrian dead, driver flees scene in East Hartford
Police in East Hartford are investigating a crash Wednesday night that left a pedestrian dead. Detectives say the the driver fled the scene. The incident occurred around 9:30 in the area of Main and Pitkin Streets.
New pedestrian crosswalk sign installed in Bridgeport following fatal hit-and-run
Dan Davila showed News 12 Thursday the spot where police say his brother, 52-year-old Rafael Davila, was killed by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday morning.
Eyewitness News
Crash causes delays on I-91 south in Meriden
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A crash is causing delays on I-91 south in Middletown Wednesday evening. The state Department of Transportation (DOT) said the the right lane is closed between Exits 18 and 17. Multiple cars are involved, DOT said. State police said minor injuries are reported. Follow traffic...
New Haven man charged with narcotics distribution after crashing minivan into DEA agents’ car
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man was charged with distributing narcotics after he crashed a minivan into members of the city’s DEA task force earlier this month, according to authorities. A federal grand jury in Hartford returned an indictment charging 36-year-old Derrick Brock, of New Haven, with distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine […]
Connecticut man identified as trucker driver who died in I-287 crash
State police say Nathan L. Montalvo, 42, of Guilford, Connecticut, was driving a tractor-trailer on the Exit 9A ramp from I-287 to I-684 north when he lost control and flipped over the guiderail and onto the I-287 westbound lanes.
connect-bridgeport.com
Determining Fault at Route 50, Lodgeville, Emily Drive Intersection to be Easier as City Camera in Place
Bridgeport Police Chief Mark Rogers has been in law enforcement for a long time. And a portion of that time has been spent dealing with and investigating collisions and the Route 50, Emily Drive, Platinum Drive, Lodgeville Road intersection. As is often the case, what actually led to the collision...
Bridgeport Man Nabbed For Norwalk Shooting, Police Say
A Bridgeport man has been charged with the shooting of another man in Norwalk months after the incident took place. Norwalk Police arrested Samuel Branch, age 24, on a fugitive warrant along with the US Marshals on Wednesday, Jan. 18 in Bridgeport. On Thursday, May 12, 2022, members of the...
Hit-Run Crash: 52-Year-Old Struck, Killed By Car At Bridgeport Intersection
A 52-year-old Bridgeport man was hit and killed by a dark green Toyota Camry which sped away and left the victim lying in the roadway.The incident took place in Bridgeport around 10:45 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the intersection of East Main Street and Pulaski Street. A witness to the crash tol…
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Fiery crash closes road in Simsbury
NEWS CONFERENCE: Momentum growing for Connecticut gun control law in Washington. Lawmakers and family of a teen killed in Guilford pushed for stricter gun storage laws on the federal level. Norwich Diocese to sell St. Bernard School after declaring bankruptcy due to abuse lawsuits. Updated: 56 minutes ago. In July...
Shelton police distribute tracking devices to help deter catalytic converter theft
Catalytic converter thefts continue to be a major issue in Connecticut, leading one city to take action and provide residents with something designed to make thieves think twice before cutting into an automobile.
Police: Bridgeport woman struck and killed by car while walking on Route 8 in Shelton
State Police say the 32-year-old woman from Bridgeport was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man stole, damaged over $200K in cars from Meriden dealership: PD
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man possibly linked to 10 other car thefts is accused of stealing and damaging over $200K in cars from a dealership in Meriden last year. Police said on April 6, 2022, around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to Roberts Dodge on South Broad Street for a burglar alarm. When they arrived, […]
Eyewitness News
Serious injuries reported in 4-vehicle crash on I-91 in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Serious injuries were reported in a four-vehicle crash that shut down I-91 south in Hartford. State police said troopers responded to a multi-car accident near exit 33. The highway reopened around 11 p.m. on Monday. The crash was reported to the Department of Transportation at 6:26...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Homicide Arrest
#Bridgeport News: On Wednesday night, January 11, 2023, officers responded to 804 Fairfield Avenue for an assault. When they arrived, they found the victim, 49-year-old Daniel Engeldrum, suffering from a head injury. Endgeldrum, who was homeless, was taken to Saint Vincent’s Hospital, where he died from his injuries two days later, on January 13, 2023. A subsequent autopsy confirmed his death was due to the assault and ruled a homicide. Detective Brian Coyne of the Homicide Unit was assigned the case and was assisted by the other members of the unit. A local man, 32-year-old Elijah Humphrey of 944 Fairfield Avenue, was quickly developed as a suspect, and during questioning, confessed.
Victim Who Just Exited Popular Woodbury Diner Struck, Killed By Drunk Driver: Police
A man driving drunk struck and killed a victim who had just exited a popular Long Island diner, according to authorities. Officers responded to the parking lot of On Parade Diner in Woodbury, located at 7980 Jericho Turnpike, at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. Willem Specht, age 62, of...
connect-bridgeport.com
Council to Hear Ordinance That Would Allow Fire Department to Establish Cost Recovery Fees
A new venture for the City of Bridgeport and the Fire Department will be considered for approval at Monday’s Council meeting with the first reading of an ordinance that would establish Fire Department cost recovery fees. In 2018, state legislation was passed to permit County Commissions to authorize volunteer...
connect-bridgeport.com
It's Official: Oldaker New Bridgeport Middle Principal
What was expected to become official became official Tuesday evening at the meeting of the Harrison County Board of Education. During the evening session, the elected members of the BOE approved the personnel recommendations submitted to them by Superintendent Dora Stutler. Among those recommendations was for a new principal at...
VIDEO: Connecticut mom, police warn others after car stolen while picking up child from daycare
(WTNH) – Several police departments across the state are putting out warnings about an increase in car break-ins and thefts that are happening anywhere from gyms to daycares. One Southington mom says it happened to her in a matter of seconds as she was picking up her daughter from daycare. Thainara Figueiroa says she was […]
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Man Shot On Priscilla Lane
2023-01-19@11:30PMish– A witness who was one of the first on the scene said there were multiple gunshots and a man was hit multiple times on Priscilla Lane. The man’s condition is not known at this time. He also told me that the shooter is still at large. DoingItLocal...
Mid-Hudson News Network
State Police investigation at Waryas Park continues; public concerned
POUGHKEEPSIE – The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) divers are still working at the foot of Main Street in Poughkeepsie at Waryas Park. The divers, primarily from Troop F in Orange County, have been searching the Poughkeepsie waterfront in Poughkeepsie since Friday. Mid-Hudson News inquiries regarding...
