Marshall to lead West Virginia Corrections and Rehabilitation division
PARKERSBURG — A longtime Wood County resident and retired state trooper will lead the state’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. William K. “Billy” Marshall III was announced by Gov. Jim Justice Thursday as the new commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the agency under the Department of Homeland Security that is responsible for the state’s correctional facilities for adults and juveniles.
Wood County Commission hears update on lawsuits with opioid distributors
PARKERSBURG –There is one more defendant in the state’s opioid abuse lawsuits and the Wood County Commission received an update from the attorneys working on lawsuits the county is a part of with other cities and counties around the state. Attorneys Eric Holmes and Kevin Harris, of Harris...
Hire Calling: Wood County Commission OKs matching new deputies’ pay to previous experience
PARKERSBURG — Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard got approval from the Wood County Commission to match a police officer’s experience to what the department would pay someone with that amount of time in if they want to move over to the sheriff’s department. Woodyard told the commission...
Stephen G. Jarvis
Stephen G. Jarvis, 54, of Washington, W.Va. died Jan. 18, 2023. Visitation will be held 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street. Services are 2 p.m. Monday with visitation one hour prior at Fellowship Baptist Church, Rosemar Road, with Pastor Brian Leversee officiating.
Robert K. “Lefty” Mason
Robert K. “Lefty” Mason, 94, of Parkersburg died January 19, 2023 at the Camden-Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. He was born April 2, 1928, in Akron, Ohio, the son of Victor W. and Mame B Mason. He was a 1947 graduate of Parkersburg High School where he...
West Virginia reports five new COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — A Ritchie County resident was among the five COVID-19 coronavirus deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported the deaths of an 84-year-old man from Ritchie County, a 90-year-old woman from Preston County, an 80-year-old woman...
Bob Newell to give violent crime talk at Wood County Public Library
PARKERSBURG — “An Evening with Bob Newell” will be presented at 6:30 p.m. today at the Parkersburg-Wood County Public Library on Emerson Avenue. Newell, a former police officer, police chief and mayor of Parkersburg, will discuss the history of violent crime in the Mid-Ohio Valley and his two books, “Violence in the Valley” and “…As I Walk Through the Valley of Meth…”
Two charged with drug trafficking in Meigs County
POMEROY – A man charged with drug trafficking in December was arrested Sunday from a separate warrant and search of his home, according to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Department. David “Davie” Lawson, 49, 30958 Durst Ridge Road, was charged Sunday with drug trafficking after deputies and agents of...
Meigs County authorities seek man wanted for armed robbery
POMEROY, Ohio — Authorities in Meigs County are trying to locate a man wanted for armed robbery, Sheriff Scott Fitch said. The department is attempting to locate Michael Atkinson, 41, Coolville, who was charged from a robbery earlier this month in Tuppers Plains. The sheriff’s office is searching all...
Gale A. Whitehair
Gale A. Whitehair, 86, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on Jan. 17, 2023, at WVU Medicine, Camden Clark. He was born in Pennsboro, WV, on March 24, 1936, a son of the late George D. and Nina (Jewell) Whitehair. He is survived by his sons, Timothy Whitehair, Wayman Michael Whitehair,...
Book ‘Em: Newell shares crime stories at Wood County Public Library
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg and Wood County Public Library hosted “An Evening with Bob Newell” Thursday night where the former Parkersburg Police Chief, and author, spoke about the history of violent crime in the Mid-Ohio Valley — including murders, kidnappings, female predators, organized crime, and the drug trade beginning in the 1960s through present day.
Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends
PARKERSBURG — The Workforce Development Board Mid-Ohio Valley will meet 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at St. Joseph’s Landing, 1824 Murdoch Ave., Parkersburg. WAVERLY — Union Williams Public Service District will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Feb. 14 at the district office.
Robert “Pete” Corbett
Robert “Pete” Corbett, 79, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, after a long illness at his home with his loving wife and beloved dog Bogy and cat Jill by his side. Pete was born Jan. 16, 1943, in Altoona, PA, to the late Alfred and Sylvia Center Corbett.
Laura Gant
Laura Mae Gant, 88, of Parkersburg, passed away December 26, 2022. She was born December 31, 1933, in Macfarlan, WV, a daughter of the late Alexander Lamp and Lelia Jane (Pennington) Lamp. Laura was Christian by faith and a homemaker. She is survived by her daughter, Sue Gant of Parkersburg,...
Donna J. Irvine
Donna J. Irvine, 85, of Watertown died on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at The Arbors of Marietta. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, Marietta. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Monday.
Marilyn R. Morton & Gary E. Morton
Marilyn R. Morton, 77, of Parkersburg, passed away at home on Sept. 26, 2022. Gary E. Morton, 79, passed away at home on Jan. 3, 2023. Following their wishes no formal memorial service is planned. The Mortons are survived by two sons, Shane and Rhett Morton, and by a granddaughter, Sara Anne Morton.
Dewight “Dog” Lewis Casto
Dewight “Dog” Lewis Casto, 71, of Evans died Jan. 19, 2023, at Mountain View Care Center in Ripley. Services are 2 p.m. Jan. 21, 2023, at Casto Funeral Home in Evans. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Saturday.
Ilene M. Viers
Ilene M. Viers, 83, of Washington, WV, died Friday Jan. 13, 2023. She was born in Philadelphia, PA, a daughter of the late David and Elaine (Roland) Bennett. She worked for Nashua Photo for thirty-eight years and was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She was a member...
Wood County Democrats schedule Zoom meeting
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Democratic Executive committee will meet via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. The meeting is open to the public. For Democrats who would like to attend, email contact@wcwvdems.com or call 304 236-1100 for information on how to join the meeting.
Parkersburg girls fall to South Charleston, 64-55
PARKERSBURG — The same shots which fell the previous night for the Parkersburg Big Red girls didn’t find the mark with the same accuracy 24 hours later. Thursday night at Memorial Fieldhouse, the Big Reds lost for the second straight night as a resurrected South Charleston team pulled out a 64-55 victory.
