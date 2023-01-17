Every year I do a round-up of climate and energy bills at the start of the General Assembly session. This year, as expected, Republicans continue their assault on the hallmark legislation passed in 2020 and 2021 committing Virginia to a zero-carbon economy by 2050. In addition, this year features the usual assortment of bills doing […] The post Attacks on Virginia’s climate laws are front and center at the General Assembly appeared first on Virginia Mercury.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO