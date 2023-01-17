ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pascagoula, MS

wxxv25.com

St. Martin Wide Receiver Noreel White offered by Southern Miss

Another high school football star from the Coast earning his third Division I offer in the last few days, paging St. Martin Wide Receiver Noreel White, who picked up Southern Miss earlier Tuesday. The four-star recruit is already high on LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Florida State, where he...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Five Coast players receive Division I offers on same day

Five football players from the Coast receive Division I offers on the same day. Two from George County, starting with sophomore Quarterback Deuce Knight, getting the invite from Washington, his fourth offer in six days and his seventh overall. Knight’s sophomore teammate Kohl Bradley getting his second offer from Arkansas....
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

2023 Miss Mississippi HBCU Teen Ja’Kaylee Minor in studio

Ja’Kaylee Minor is a senior at Pascagoula High School and a sophomore at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and she has been selected to represent Mississippi in the National Miss HBCU Teen Pageant. She is in studio to tell us more about her journey.
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Two Bay St. Louis men charged in Pass Christian burglaries

Two Bay St. Louis men are charged with stealing more than $14,000 in items taken from storage units in Pass Christian. 43-year-old Charles Parker and 47-year-old Marlon Jackson Jr. both are charged with seven counts of commercial burglary. They were taken to the Harrison County jail and bond was set at $140,000 each.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
wxxv25.com

Reticent Warriors Tactics trains officers on the Gulf Coast

Reticent Warriors Tactics, a company based out of Savannah, Georgia, came to the Coast to help law enforcement improve and advance their skillsets. The courses and seminars teach mindset, shooting skills, and tactics that work in the real world. For the last two days, Bay St. Louis Police Department practiced fundamentals of patrol and tactical rifles and then will move forward starting tomorrow to advance tactical rifle training.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
wxxv25.com

IP Casino guest saw a big payday of over $125,000

One lucky visitor to the IP Casino celebrated the first week of the year by hitting a massive jackpot!. The visitor, who wanted to stay anonymous, is from Ocean Springs and made the lucky bet on January 4th. They had placed a $75 bet on a slot machine, taking home...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Bicyclist, motorcyclist both killed in Hwy 90 crash

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night. It happened around 6 p.m. and involved a person on a bicycle and one on a motorcycle. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed down Hwy 90...
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Harrison County find man in Saucier who went missing

Harrison County first responders were in Saucier early this morning, searching for a man with a medical condition. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan tells WXXV that the 65-year-old man — identified only as Jacob — has a condition that could make him unaware of his surroundings. He...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
workboat.com

Hiring events in Mississippi for NOAA research ship jobs

NOAA’s Office of Marine and Aviation Operations will hold two hiring events in Mississippi later this month to recruit professional mariners to work aboard NOAA’s ocean research ships. The first event will be held in Gulfport on Jan. 24 and the second in Pascagoula on Jan. 26. NOAA...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Ocean Springs Theatre named state champions

A show-stopping performance finally got some recognition it richly deserves. This past weekend, Ocean Springs Theatre and Film Department attended the Mississippi Theatre Association Competition in Tupelo, where they were named the state champions for their production of “Bocon!”. “Bocon” is Spanish for ‘big mouth’ and it tells the...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport arrests suspects in stabbing death case

Two suspects in a stabbing death in Gulfport last week were arrested Wednesday night. 28-year-old Deondre McGill was booked into the Harrison County Jail on a charge of first degree murder just before 9 p.m. His bond is set at $1 million. McGill allegedly stabbed 24-year-old Don Zail Blackmon of...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Inaugural Taste of Hancock County event in Bay St. Louis

Hancock County hosted a tasty event earlier today. Bay St. Louis was the place to be tonight if you’re a big foodie for the inaugural Taste of Hancock County. Over ten restaurants and vendors shared their food dishes to those that showed up to the Taste of Hancock County event. Not only were attendees able to sample a variety of food, but also participate in a silent auction and drink alcohol while socializing.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Charged with one count of grand larceny

A Gulfport man is behind bars on one count of grand larceny. Michael Cuevas allegedly stole two air conditioning units from Lizana Elementary School in Saucier. Officers used video surveillance to identify Cuevas, then obtained a warrant, and arrested him today during a traffic stop.
GULFPORT, MS

