wxxv25.com
St. Martin Wide Receiver Noreel White offered by Southern Miss
Another high school football star from the Coast earning his third Division I offer in the last few days, paging St. Martin Wide Receiver Noreel White, who picked up Southern Miss earlier Tuesday. The four-star recruit is already high on LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Florida State, where he...
wxxv25.com
Five Coast players receive Division I offers on same day
Five football players from the Coast receive Division I offers on the same day. Two from George County, starting with sophomore Quarterback Deuce Knight, getting the invite from Washington, his fourth offer in six days and his seventh overall. Knight’s sophomore teammate Kohl Bradley getting his second offer from Arkansas....
wxxv25.com
Southern Miss stays undefeated at home with 76-72 win over rival South Alabama
What started out as an eight-game winning streak to begin Jay Ladner’s fourth year in Hattiesburg has turned into a really strong body of work now two-thirds of the way through the regular season. A big part of that newfound success is that Southern Miss is still undefeated at...
wxxv25.com
2023 Miss Mississippi HBCU Teen Ja’Kaylee Minor in studio
Ja’Kaylee Minor is a senior at Pascagoula High School and a sophomore at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and she has been selected to represent Mississippi in the National Miss HBCU Teen Pageant. She is in studio to tell us more about her journey.
wxxv25.com
Two Bay St. Louis men charged in Pass Christian burglaries
Two Bay St. Louis men are charged with stealing more than $14,000 in items taken from storage units in Pass Christian. 43-year-old Charles Parker and 47-year-old Marlon Jackson Jr. both are charged with seven counts of commercial burglary. They were taken to the Harrison County jail and bond was set at $140,000 each.
wxxv25.com
Reticent Warriors Tactics trains officers on the Gulf Coast
Reticent Warriors Tactics, a company based out of Savannah, Georgia, came to the Coast to help law enforcement improve and advance their skillsets. The courses and seminars teach mindset, shooting skills, and tactics that work in the real world. For the last two days, Bay St. Louis Police Department practiced fundamentals of patrol and tactical rifles and then will move forward starting tomorrow to advance tactical rifle training.
It may not be a billion dollars, but one lucky Mississippi Lottery player has ended up with $30,000. Is it you?
Although nobody in the Magnolia State won the recent $1.35 billion Mega Millions, one lucky Mississippi Lottery player will soon walk away with $30,000. Mississippi Lottery officials report that one $30,000 winning ticket from the Tuesday, Jan. 17, Mega Millions drawing was purchased at a Circle K in Ocean Springs.
wxxv25.com
Award winning author Natasha Trethewey honored with trail marker in Gulfport
A Mississippi icon in the writing and poetry world had her legacy cemented in Coast history after years of inspirational work. Gulfport native Natasha Trethewey has been a writing and poetry icon across the nation for years. Now, her legacy is officially cemented on the Coast. Friends, family, and fans...
WLOX
Insurance citation from Ocean Springs traffic camera angers Gautier man
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been more than a year since Ocean Springs set up cameras at intersections. The cameras are designed to catch drivers without car insurance. Over the past year, the city has sent out more than 2,000 tickets for violations. One of those tickets was...
wxxv25.com
IP Casino guest saw a big payday of over $125,000
One lucky visitor to the IP Casino celebrated the first week of the year by hitting a massive jackpot!. The visitor, who wanted to stay anonymous, is from Ocean Springs and made the lucky bet on January 4th. They had placed a $75 bet on a slot machine, taking home...
WLOX
Bicyclist, motorcyclist both killed in Hwy 90 crash
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night. It happened around 6 p.m. and involved a person on a bicycle and one on a motorcycle. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed down Hwy 90...
wxxv25.com
Harrison County find man in Saucier who went missing
Harrison County first responders were in Saucier early this morning, searching for a man with a medical condition. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan tells WXXV that the 65-year-old man — identified only as Jacob — has a condition that could make him unaware of his surroundings. He...
workboat.com
Hiring events in Mississippi for NOAA research ship jobs
NOAA’s Office of Marine and Aviation Operations will hold two hiring events in Mississippi later this month to recruit professional mariners to work aboard NOAA’s ocean research ships. The first event will be held in Gulfport on Jan. 24 and the second in Pascagoula on Jan. 26. NOAA...
WLOX
From float to foot; Knight family now uses new bridge over Parker’s Lake
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) -It’s a typical Wednesday morning for the Knight family. Husband Brian says goodbye to his wife Rebekah and son McCulloch as he and Molly, Madison and Mackenzie head off to work and school. If you remember, nine months ago they used a creative and unique way...
WLOX
Jackson County leaders push for radar speed detection after years of unanswered requests
Noah Noble joins live from Gulfport City Hall with new details. These renovations are a result of a $140,000 investment from the YMCA. Bay St. Louis Police Department faces Reticent Warrior Training. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Those officers will also be learning tactical rifle skills around old cars that...
wxxv25.com
Ocean Springs Theatre named state champions
A show-stopping performance finally got some recognition it richly deserves. This past weekend, Ocean Springs Theatre and Film Department attended the Mississippi Theatre Association Competition in Tupelo, where they were named the state champions for their production of “Bocon!”. “Bocon” is Spanish for ‘big mouth’ and it tells the...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport arrests suspects in stabbing death case
Two suspects in a stabbing death in Gulfport last week were arrested Wednesday night. 28-year-old Deondre McGill was booked into the Harrison County Jail on a charge of first degree murder just before 9 p.m. His bond is set at $1 million. McGill allegedly stabbed 24-year-old Don Zail Blackmon of...
wxxv25.com
Inaugural Taste of Hancock County event in Bay St. Louis
Hancock County hosted a tasty event earlier today. Bay St. Louis was the place to be tonight if you’re a big foodie for the inaugural Taste of Hancock County. Over ten restaurants and vendors shared their food dishes to those that showed up to the Taste of Hancock County event. Not only were attendees able to sample a variety of food, but also participate in a silent auction and drink alcohol while socializing.
wxxv25.com
Charged with one count of grand larceny
A Gulfport man is behind bars on one count of grand larceny. Michael Cuevas allegedly stole two air conditioning units from Lizana Elementary School in Saucier. Officers used video surveillance to identify Cuevas, then obtained a warrant, and arrested him today during a traffic stop.
WLOX
Moss Point parks and recreation work to develop city parks, sports tourism
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s going to cost a bit more to eat out in Moss Point. The city passed a referendum to add 2% to restaurant bills, but tax revenue will go toward development in the city’s parks. Community facelifts are happening in the River City.
