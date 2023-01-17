Read full article on original website
Parkersburg girls fall to South Charleston, 64-55
PARKERSBURG — The same shots which fell the previous night for the Parkersburg Big Red girls didn’t find the mark with the same accuracy 24 hours later. Thursday night at Memorial Fieldhouse, the Big Reds lost for the second straight night as a resurrected South Charleston team pulled out a 64-55 victory.
Parkersburg beats Preston on senior night
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg wrestling program honored Jeremiah Shaffer and Parker Cole on senior night here Wednesday inside Memorial Fieldhouse as the Big Reds of head coach Matt Littleton picked up a 42-39 dual meet victory versus Preston. Shaffer, who squared off against Gavin Garlits at 132, allowed a...
Rough N Rowdy returns to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Barstool Sports along with West Virginia Sports Promotions announced on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 that Barstool’s Rough N Rowdy will be returning to the Mountain State. Rough N Rowdy will be returning to the Charleston Coliseum. The event will take place on March 3rd, 2023. The event will feature up to […]
Robert K. “Lefty” Mason
Robert K. “Lefty” Mason, 94, of Parkersburg died January 19, 2023 at the Camden-Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. He was born April 2, 1928, in Akron, Ohio, the son of Victor W. and Mame B Mason. He was a 1947 graduate of Parkersburg High School where he...
Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends
PARKERSBURG — The Workforce Development Board Mid-Ohio Valley will meet 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at St. Joseph’s Landing, 1824 Murdoch Ave., Parkersburg. WAVERLY — Union Williams Public Service District will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Feb. 14 at the district office.
Parkersburg battles for victory over Belpre
PARKERSBURG — Belpre had it even at 52 in the fourth quarter here Tuesday night inside Memorial Fieldhouse, but host Parkersburg had a pivotal 14-2 spurt to pull away from the Golden Eagles en route to a 73-64 victory. Trailing 48-42 entering the final eight minutes, the Big Reds...
High School Basketball Roundup
MORGANTOWN — Parkersburg South hit triple-digits on the scoreboard with a 100-85 victory over University Tuesday. South (9-2) led 40-35 at halftime before outscoring the Hawks (6-6) 60-50 in the second half. Aiden Blake led the Patriots with a game-high 28 points, 21 coming on a career-high seven made...
‘America’s Got Talent’ finalist coming to West Virginia
According to a WVU Parkersburg release, a comedic “America’s Got Talent” finalist will be performing in Parkersburg on Jan. 27.
Hot dog! Beloved Weinerman statue returned to West Virginia restaurant
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The beloved Weinerman statue has returned home. The hot dog statue, stolen from the Dairy Winkle in West Virginia, has been located after it was stolen in the aftermath of a fire at the restaurant last week, WCHS-TV reported. A fire ripped through the Charleston restaurant...
Marshall University, West Virginia University presidents against campus carry legislation
HUNTINGTON/MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) — The presidents of Marshall University and West Virginia University have released a joint letter stating they say they do not support Senate Bill 10, better known as the “Campus Self-Defense Act.” The West Virginia Legislature says the Campus Self-Defense Act will take away the authority of the Higher Education Policy Commission, […]
Gale A. Whitehair
Gale A. Whitehair, 86, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on Jan. 17, 2023, at WVU Medicine, Camden Clark. He was born in Pennsboro, WV, on March 24, 1936, a son of the late George D. and Nina (Jewell) Whitehair. He is survived by his sons, Timothy Whitehair, Wayman Michael Whitehair,...
Williamstown scores at will in win vs. Wahama
WILLIAMSTOWN — The midway point of the season saw the Williamstown Yellowjackets in midseason form. An onslaught of 3-pointers and swarming defense saw the Class AA No. 1 ‘Jackets handle Wahama, 101-54 on Tuesday night in Williamstown. The victory pushes W’town to 11-0, as Yellowjacket shooters shot 40 percent from deep.
Power Outages throughout region due to strong winds
MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - Due to Thursday night’s strong storms with high winds, multiple people through Ohio and West Virginia are dealing with power outages. According to AEP Ohio, Washington, Noble Meigs, Athens, and Morgan counties are seeing customers without power. Washington: 15, estimated restoration 11:00 p.m. Noble: less...
Laura Gant
Laura Mae Gant, 88, of Parkersburg, passed away December 26, 2022. She was born December 31, 1933, in Macfarlan, WV, a daughter of the late Alexander Lamp and Lelia Jane (Pennington) Lamp. Laura was Christian by faith and a homemaker. She is survived by her daughter, Sue Gant of Parkersburg,...
Stephen G. Jarvis
Stephen G. Jarvis, 54, of Washington, W.Va. died Jan. 18, 2023. Visitation will be held 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street. Services are 2 p.m. Monday with visitation one hour prior at Fellowship Baptist Church, Rosemar Road, with Pastor Brian Leversee officiating.
Winter Jam 2023 tour coming to Charleston, West Virginia, in January
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Winter Jam 2023 is making a stop in Charleston, West Virginia. Winter Jam, known the biggest tour in Christian music, will be coming to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Admission the concert are $15 at the door or through Jam Nation Reserved […]
West Virginia reports five new COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — A Ritchie County resident was among the five COVID-19 coronavirus deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported the deaths of an 84-year-old man from Ritchie County, a 90-year-old woman from Preston County, an 80-year-old woman...
Ilene M. Viers
Ilene M. Viers, 83, of Washington, WV, died Friday Jan. 13, 2023. She was born in Philadelphia, PA, a daughter of the late David and Elaine (Roland) Bennett. She worked for Nashua Photo for thirty-eight years and was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She was a member...
West Virginia firefighter dies, mother passes next day
LEON, WV (WOWK) — Communities in Mason and Putnam counties are grieving after a longtime resident and hero passed away, and then his mother died the very next day. Darren Lee “Tank” Priddy, 57, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after battling a “short illness,” according to his obituary. Priddy graduated from Buffalo High […]
