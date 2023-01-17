PARKERSBURG — A longtime Wood County resident and retired state trooper will lead the state’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. William K. “Billy” Marshall III was announced by Gov. Jim Justice Thursday as the new commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the agency under the Department of Homeland Security that is responsible for the state’s correctional facilities for adults and juveniles.

