Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg battles for victory over Belpre
PARKERSBURG — Belpre had it even at 52 in the fourth quarter here Tuesday night inside Memorial Fieldhouse, but host Parkersburg had a pivotal 14-2 spurt to pull away from the Golden Eagles en route to a 73-64 victory. Trailing 48-42 entering the final eight minutes, the Big Reds...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg girls fall to South Charleston, 64-55
PARKERSBURG — The same shots which fell the previous night for the Parkersburg Big Red girls didn’t find the mark with the same accuracy 24 hours later. Thursday night at Memorial Fieldhouse, the Big Reds lost for the second straight night as a resurrected South Charleston team pulled out a 64-55 victory.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg beats Preston on senior night
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg wrestling program honored Jeremiah Shaffer and Parker Cole on senior night here Wednesday inside Memorial Fieldhouse as the Big Reds of head coach Matt Littleton picked up a 42-39 dual meet victory versus Preston. Shaffer, who squared off against Gavin Garlits at 132, allowed a...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Gale A. Whitehair
Gale A. Whitehair, 86, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on Jan. 17, 2023, at WVU Medicine, Camden Clark. He was born in Pennsboro, WV, on March 24, 1936, a son of the late George D. and Nina (Jewell) Whitehair. He is survived by his sons, Timothy Whitehair, Wayman Michael Whitehair,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends
PARKERSBURG — The Workforce Development Board Mid-Ohio Valley will meet 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at St. Joseph’s Landing, 1824 Murdoch Ave., Parkersburg. WAVERLY — Union Williams Public Service District will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Feb. 14 at the district office.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robert K. “Lefty” Mason
Robert K. “Lefty” Mason, 94, of Parkersburg died January 19, 2023 at the Camden-Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. He was born April 2, 1928, in Akron, Ohio, the son of Victor W. and Mame B Mason. He was a 1947 graduate of Parkersburg High School where he...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Dewight “Dog” Lewis Casto
Dewight “Dog” Lewis Casto, 71, of Evans died Jan. 19, 2023, at Mountain View Care Center in Ripley. Services are 2 p.m. Jan. 21, 2023, at Casto Funeral Home in Evans. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Saturday.
WTAP
Power Outages throughout region due to strong winds
MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - Due to Thursday night’s strong storms with high winds, multiple people through Ohio and West Virginia are dealing with power outages. According to AEP Ohio, Washington, Noble Meigs, Athens, and Morgan counties are seeing customers without power. Washington: 15, estimated restoration 11:00 p.m. Noble: less...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Helen Marie Perry
Helen Marie Perry, 74, of Marietta, died January 16, 2023, at the Arcadia Nursing Center in Coolville, OH. Funeral, services 4 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre. Visitation, 2 – 4 pm Thursday. Inurnment, Greenlawn Cemetery in Lowell, OH, at a later date.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Donna J. Irvine
Donna J. Irvine, 85, of Watertown died on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at The Arbors of Marietta. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, Marietta. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Monday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marilyn R. Morton & Gary E. Morton
Marilyn R. Morton, 77, of Parkersburg, passed away at home on Sept. 26, 2022. Gary E. Morton, 79, passed away at home on Jan. 3, 2023. Following their wishes no formal memorial service is planned. The Mortons are survived by two sons, Shane and Rhett Morton, and by a granddaughter, Sara Anne Morton.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ilene M. Viers
Ilene M. Viers, 83, of Washington, WV, died Friday Jan. 13, 2023. She was born in Philadelphia, PA, a daughter of the late David and Elaine (Roland) Bennett. She worked for Nashua Photo for thirty-eight years and was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She was a member...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
William E. Wilcox Sr.
William Edward Wilcox Sr., 86, of Elizabeth, passed away in Chambersburg, PA, while traveling with his son to New Hampshire. He was born October 3, 1936, in Clarksburg, WV a son of the late Dale K. and Verna Mills Wilcox. William (Bill) was in the United States Navy and served...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robert “Pete” Corbett
Robert “Pete” Corbett, 79, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, after a long illness at his home with his loving wife and beloved dog Bogy and cat Jill by his side. Pete was born Jan. 16, 1943, in Altoona, PA, to the late Alfred and Sylvia Center Corbett.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marshall to lead West Virginia Corrections and Rehabilitation division
PARKERSBURG — A longtime Wood County resident and retired state trooper will lead the state’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. William K. “Billy” Marshall III was announced by Gov. Jim Justice Thursday as the new commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the agency under the Department of Homeland Security that is responsible for the state’s correctional facilities for adults and juveniles.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Laura Gant
Laura Mae Gant, 88, of Parkersburg, passed away December 26, 2022. She was born December 31, 1933, in Macfarlan, WV, a daughter of the late Alexander Lamp and Lelia Jane (Pennington) Lamp. Laura was Christian by faith and a homemaker. She is survived by her daughter, Sue Gant of Parkersburg,...
West Virginia plant has contractors evacuated, Route 2 back open
UPDATE: Route 2 is back open in both directions. A local plant in West Virginia had contractors evacuated on Wednesday. Officials say contractors were evacuated, per their normal protocol, at the Blue Racer Midstream in Marshall County, located at 14786 Energy Highway in Proctor. A hot oil line ruptured inside the plant and created steam […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Jan. 12:. * Aerial Noelle Henderson, no address given, was arraigned on a charge of being a fugitive from justice from the Arkansas Board of Parole on a probation violation. She was held without bond. *...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Carolyn Ann Hanshaw Sheesley
Carolyn Ann Hanshaw Sheesley, 81, of Marietta, passed away at 1:30 am on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Heartland of Marietta. She will be cremated and burial will be in Riverview Cemetery. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.
