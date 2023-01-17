There are 18 newcomers to the Minnesota Swimming and Diving programs for the 2022-23 season. In order to get to know them better, GopherSports.com is doing Q&As with each. Up next, Ava Yablonski, a freshman from Sherborn, Mass., who attended Dover-Sherborn High School. She was an All-American as a senior and sophomore in the 100 back, as well as a four-time conference and school MVP. Yablonski won six state titles, including the 100 back and 100 fly as a senior and freshman, and 100 back and 50 free as a sophomore. She swam at the club level for Charles River Aquatics the last two seasons; competing at Futures and ISCA. Yablonski won the 100 back at the 2022 ISCA International Senior Cup and 2021 FL RAFC Winter Classic.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO