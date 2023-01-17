ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Gophers Fall to No. 3 Purdue

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Braden Smith had 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to help No. 3 Purdue defeat Minnesota 61-39 on Thursday night. Zach Edey had 12 points, six rebounds and four blocks for the Big Ten-leading Boilermakers (18-1, 7-1), who won their fifth consecutive game after taking their lone loss of the season to now-No. 23 Rutgers on Jan. 2.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Track Headed to Ames for Cyclone Open

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Golden Gophers track and field team is headed to Ames, Iowa, for the Cyclone Open on Jan. 20. The Gophers will have the opportunity to compete against the likes of Iowa State, Drake, Bradley, Omaha and others at the meet. About the 2023 Cyclone Open. The action...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Watch: Illinois’ Brad Underwood discusses loss to Indiana

Watch as Illinois head coach Brad Underwood discusses an 80-65 loss to Indiana on Thursday evening at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. Indiana returns to action on Sunday with a Noon Eastern tip against Michigan State in Bloomington. Woodson, Jackson-Davis and Geronimo discuss the game | Three keys,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Gophers Slated for B1G Weekend against Indiana and Purdue

MINNEAPOLIS - Another full weekend of conference wrestling awaits for the No. 11 University of Minnesota wrestling program (8-2, 1-2 B1G), as they prepare to hit the road to take on No. 22 Indiana (6-1, 2-1 B1G) on Friday night at 5:00 p.m. CST, before returning home to host alumni night on Sunday afternoon against Purdue (4-5, 0-2 B1G) at 1:00 p.m. CST.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
'U' Welcomes Wolverines for B1G Clash

MINNEAPOLIS - No. 2 Minnesota men's hockey is back home for a powerhouse series with No. 8/7 Michigan from 3M Arena at Mariucci Jan. 20-21 presented by Flint Hills Resources. In what's become a budding rivalry inside the Big Ten Conference, the first-place Gophers won both games on the road over the Wolverines earlier this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Gophers Set to Host No. 3 Purdue Thursday

(81-99 overall, 53-33 home, 25-65 road, 3-1 neutral) Last Meeting: Dec. 4, 2022 (L, 89-70) TV: ESPN2 (Kevin Brown - play by play, Jon Crispin - color) Mike Grimm (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tollackson (Color) Sirius: 383 SXM App: 973. STARTING FIVE. • The University of Minnesota men's basketball team is home...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Set to Host Penn State for Big Ten Opener

MINNEAPOLIS -- Competing one week after their third-place finish at the Wasatch Classic in West Valley, Utah, the University of Minnesota gymnastics team will host Penn State on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 4 p.m. CT to begin conference play. The meet will be streamed on B1G+ and live stats can...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
‘Big for all of us’: Illini look to keep streak alive vs. IU

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Riding a four-game Big Ten winning streak, the Illini now are now above .500 heading into Thursday’s massive game against the Indiana Hoosiers. “We did a much better job on the boards [against Minnesota], that will be huge for [Thursday’s] game,” said head coach Brad Underwood. “The Hoosiers do a great job of offensive rebounding.”
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Gophers Add Two to Coaching Staff, Ty McDevitt to Focus on Health

MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota baseball program has announced several staff changes before the upcoming 2023 season. Pitching coach Ty McDevitt, who has been with the program for the past seven seasons, will be taking a leave of absence from the team to focus on his health. "In...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Three Fighting Illini to inhibit for Indiana basketball on Thursday night

Indiana basketball takes on the Fighting Illini on Thursday night and needs to inhibit certain players in Champaign if the Hoosiers want a chance to win. Demetri McCamey, Brandon Paul, D.J. Richardson, and Ayo Dosunmu. What do all of these former Illini guards have in common? They have all poured in 20+ points in home wins against the Hoosiers since 2008.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Gophers Head to Bemidji for First Road Series of 2023

MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 3/4 Golden Gopher women's hockey team (18-3-2) hits the road for a rematch with the Bemidji State Beavers (4-19-1) this weekend at the Sanford Center in Bemidji, Minn. Friday's puck drop is set for 3:00 pm with Saturday's slated for 2:00 pm. Saturday's contest will be televised locally on FOX9+.
BEMIDJI, MN
Micheaux's Career Night Pushes Gophers Past Penn State

MINNEAPOLIS (Jan. 18, 2023) – The University of Minnesota (9-10, 2-6 B1G) women's basketball team picked up its second Big Ten win, and first road win, 75-67 in State College, Pa. on Wednesday night. Sophomore forward Alanna 'Rose' Micheaux scored a career high 31 points on 14-of-18 shooting and collected 14 rebounds for her seventh double double of the season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Get to Know: Ava Yablonski

There are 18 newcomers to the Minnesota Swimming and Diving programs for the 2022-23 season. In order to get to know them better, GopherSports.com is doing Q&As with each. Up next, Ava Yablonski, a freshman from Sherborn, Mass., who attended Dover-Sherborn High School. She was an All-American as a senior and sophomore in the 100 back, as well as a four-time conference and school MVP. Yablonski won six state titles, including the 100 back and 100 fly as a senior and freshman, and 100 back and 50 free as a sophomore. She swam at the club level for Charles River Aquatics the last two seasons; competing at Futures and ISCA. Yablonski won the 100 back at the 2022 ISCA International Senior Cup and 2021 FL RAFC Winter Classic.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Gophers Sweep Big Ten Athlete of the Week Honors

MINNEAPOLIS -- University of Minnesota track and field swept the women's Athlete of the Week honors on Wednesday with Amira Young and Shelby Frank both being recognized by the conference office. For Frank it is the second time she has been honored this season for her performance in the weight throw.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Seth Coleman, Illinois LB, announces plans for 2023

Seth Coleman was a consistent force for the Illinois defense during the 2022 season. On Wednesday, he solidified his decision for 2023. A former 3-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class, Coleman will return to utilize another year of eligibility with the Illini. Coleman developed as a pass rusher this season with an effective number of sacks and pass breakups.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Wintrust Business Minute: 14 Illinois hospitals ranked among best in country

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. A new ranking is out, and 14 Illinois hospitals have made the cut of best in the country. The list was compiled by Healthgrades, a consumer marketplace for finding doctors and health care. Crain’s reports Ascension Alexian Brothers and Carle Foundation in Urbana are among the nation’s top 1%. Advocate Lutheran General in Park Ridge is ranked among the top 2%. Northwestern Memorial and University of Chicago Medical Center joined the list this year and rank among the top 250 hospitals. That list also includes Evanston Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest and Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak lawn. The rankings are based on several factors, including performance and outcomes data.
ILLINOIS STATE

