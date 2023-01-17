Read full article on original website
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Brenda L. Jones
Brenda L. Jones, 61, Lubeck, died Jan. 18, 2023, at her residence. Arrangements pending at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Charles Elmer Weaver
Charles Elmer Weaver, 91, of Mount Alto, W.Va., passed away Jan. 11, 2023, at WVU Medicine, Camden Clark, Parkersburg following an extended illness. In keeping with Charles’ wishes, there will be no public services. Private burial will be in the Blaine Memorial Cemetery, Cottageville.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Commission hears update on lawsuits with opioid distributors
PARKERSBURG –There is one more defendant in the state’s opioid abuse lawsuits and the Wood County Commission received an update from the attorneys working on lawsuits the county is a part of with other cities and counties around the state. Attorneys Eric Holmes and Kevin Harris, of Harris...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia reports five new COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — A Ritchie County resident was among the five COVID-19 coronavirus deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported the deaths of an 84-year-old man from Ritchie County, a 90-year-old woman from Preston County, an 80-year-old woman...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia settles opioid case with Walgreens for $83M
CHARLESTON — An $83 million settlement was announced Wednesday in an opioid lawsuit between West Virginia and Walgreens. The lawsuit alleged Walgreens as a distributor and dispenser failed to maintain effective controls and contributed to the oversupply of opioids in West Virginia. The settlement resolves the lawsuit against Walgreens...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
House Health Committee works on DHHR split bill
CHARLESTON — Members of the House Health and Human Resources Committee dived into their version of a bill that would split the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources into three new departments. The House Health Committee recommended for passage an amended version of House Bill 2006, reorganizing...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia House passes DNR carbon capture bills
CHARLESTON — Two bills that could pave the way to a future hydrogen hub project in West Virginia passed the House of Delegates Thursday, but not before some Republican delegates questioned the bill’s connection to the Inflation Reduction Act and clean energy projects. The House passed Senate Bill...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Active COVID cases drop below 900; seven deaths since Friday
CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases are again below 900 in West Virginia, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources on Tuesday. The state reported 860 statewide active cases of the virus, although health officials believe the actual number of infections may be higher because home tests are not automatically reported. The state also reported 885 new cases of the virus have been received since the last pandemic update from the department on Friday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Justice has COVID, again
CHARLESTON The governor of West Virginia has announced he has COVID-19. Gov. Jim Justice tested positive late Tuesday afternoon after the sudden onset of symptoms, the governor’s office said. Justice, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating at home. Justice is being treated...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Culture War: Attacks on education harm West Virginia
If you want an idea of what might have motivated a person to try to get elected into a position of power and influence, take a look at the bills he or she introduces. For example, Del. Todd Longanacre, R-Greenbrier, has introduced House Bill 2009: Requiring local entities to enforce immigration laws; HB 2386: Ban sanctuary cities in West Virginia; and HB 2622: Relating to no child in the State of West Virginia should be admitted into the general classroom of a public school in WV unless they can speak basic English and meet the same expectations of non-special education students who are native English speakers.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Opioids: Settlement money has to go to the right places
“We’re all down, one to go. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey was talking specifically about the years of ongoing lawsuits against the pharmaceutical companies that helped fuel our region’s substance abuse epidemic. The epidemic itself has evolved and rages on.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Halfway There: West Virginia House passes bill to cut personal income tax by 50%
CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice’s bill to cut personal income tax rates in half over the next three years has sailed through the West Virginia House of Delegates while Democratic members attempted to amend the bill Wednesday. House Bill 2526 relating to reducing the personal income tax passed...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Senate Republicans, Hardy face off over budget, tax reform
CHARLESTON – The relationship between Republicans in the West Virginia Senate and Department of Revenue Cabinet Secretary Dave Hardy went downhill after the defeat of Amendment 2 by voters in November. Now the two sides faced off in a war of words. Hardy presented a report on Gov. Jim...
Comments / 0