Vanderbilt Commodores (9-9, 2-3 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (13-5, 3-2 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt takes on the Georgia Bulldogs after Tyrin Lawrence scored 20 points in Vanderbilt's 78-66 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs are 10-0 in home games. Georgia is fourth in the SEC shooting 34.4% from...

ATHENS, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO