Monday's high school basketball

 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Comenius 103, Walnut Grove Christian 101

Conway 59, Ashley Ridge 30

Evans, Ga. 61, South Aiken 55

Gray Collegiate Academy 73, Wilson 46

Greenville 82, Mauldin 74

Greenville Hurricanes 77, Asheville Homeschool, N.C. 53

Irmo 59, Thomas Sumter Academy 47

Lake Pointe Academy 72, Lee Park Prep, N.C. 64

Lancaster 57, Spring Valley 54

New Hampstead, Ga. 61, Midland Valley 48

Northside Christian 70, Providence Christian 64

T.W. Josey, Ga. 55, Fox Creek 45

Travelers Rest 85, Chapman 42

W.J. Keenan 68, Ridge View 58

West Florence 47, A.C. Flora 46

Westwood 69, Cardinal Newman 35

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Lee Park Prep, N.C. 54, Lake Pointe Academy 44

Lowcountry Leadership 76, Ridge Christian Academy 9

St. Gertrude, Va. 62, Ridge View 51

Travelers Rest 45, Chapman 30

High School Standouts: Justin Ray, Guard, Eastside

Eastside junior guard Justin Ray continues a stellar season, and is closing in on a program milestone as well. Ray enters Friday night’s game at Laurens just 84 points shy of the Eastside career scoring record. He’s amassed 1,060 points in his time on the varsity and this season is averaging 22.6 points as well […]
Number 7 Notre Dame edges Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Olivia Miles had 20 points and Maddy Westbeld got 15, including a layup with less than four minutes left that put No. 7 Notre Dame ahead for good in a 57-54 win at Clemson on Thursday night. The Fighting Irish held on despite scoring 31 fewer points than their average coming […]
CLEMSON, SC
Boston shines again in another USC rout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Aliyah Boston had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 1 South Carolina beat Vanderbilt 96-48 for its 25th straight victory. Boston notched her fourth straight double-double and 12th this season, giving the reigning AP national player of the year 72 for her career. That matches the program record set by […]
COLUMBIA, SC
Western Carolina edges Wofford

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Russell Jones Jr’s 3-pointer with 17.6 seconds remaining gave Western Carolina a lead it wouldn’t relinquish as the Catamounts earned a 76-71 come-from-behind victory over Wofford in front of a raucous crowd inside Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center as part of the Blackout Game promotion on Wednesday night. WCU improves to 11-9 […]
CULLOWHEE, NC
