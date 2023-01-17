Monday’s high school basketball
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Comenius 103, Walnut Grove Christian 101
Conway 59, Ashley Ridge 30
Evans, Ga. 61, South Aiken 55
Gray Collegiate Academy 73, Wilson 46
Greenville 82, Mauldin 74
Greenville Hurricanes 77, Asheville Homeschool, N.C. 53
Irmo 59, Thomas Sumter Academy 47
Lake Pointe Academy 72, Lee Park Prep, N.C. 64
Lancaster 57, Spring Valley 54
New Hampstead, Ga. 61, Midland Valley 48
Northside Christian 70, Providence Christian 64
T.W. Josey, Ga. 55, Fox Creek 45
Travelers Rest 85, Chapman 42
W.J. Keenan 68, Ridge View 58
West Florence 47, A.C. Flora 46
Westwood 69, Cardinal Newman 35
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Lee Park Prep, N.C. 54, Lake Pointe Academy 44
Lowcountry Leadership 76, Ridge Christian Academy 9
St. Gertrude, Va. 62, Ridge View 51
Travelers Rest 45, Chapman 30
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
