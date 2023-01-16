ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Lady Be Aware Training Offered By San Bernardino County Sheriff Department

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s department is offering Lady Be Aware training for women who want to develop the necessary attitude, skills and knowledge that will help prevent them from becoming victims. The cost to register is $75 and the first portion of training will be in the classroom and will cover basic ways to prevent you from becoming a victim and the second portion will cover weapon-less defensive tactics and introduction to shooting.
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results for January 7 Through January 13, 2023: 17 Felony Arrests

January 16, 2023 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports between January 7, 2023, and January 13, 2023, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 20 search warrants and contacted suspects, at various locations in San Bernardino, Redlands, and Muscoy.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Lucerne Valley man accused of murder in attack on ATV riders in May

A Lucerne Valley man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a May 2022 killing and assault of ATV riders in the desert near Barstow. The May 3 attack in the 32400 block of Jiggs Road left 26-year-old Ivan Garcia dead from an apparent gunshot wound and injured a Phelan man. A third man, also from Phelan, reported the incident to law enforcement, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA
Police give an update on the weekend shooting

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department provided an update on a shooting that occurred in Victorville, and a second unrelated call for service in Hesperia over the weekend. Deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the 13300 block of Merry Oaks Street...
VICTORVILLE, CA
Snow hits San Bernardino Mountains – keep roads clear and safe

This weekend’s wet weather brought snow to some parts of San Bernardino County, and visitors to ski resorts and other designated winter recreation sites are welcome. However, those who play in the snow by the roadway or in front of private homes? Not so much. In fact, during this winter season, snow play on the roadway will be greeted by fines of up to $150 or more, tow-aways, and other sanctions.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Update: Police locate missing Hesperia teen after mall disappearance

Authorities have located Aniyah Star Hernandez, 14, of Hesperia, less than two days after she'd reportedly gone missing and soon after requesting help from the public in their weekend search, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff's update Monday morning. "She is safe and has been reunited with her family,"...
HESPERIA, CA
Homicide investigation is underway after 19-year-old Highland resident is shot and killed

A homicide investigation was initiated after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Highland on Jan. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 8:12 p.m., deputies from the Highland Police Department responded to the 7600 block of Elm Street and found Eric Luevano lying in the roadway, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel arrived and Luevano was transported to a local hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, Luevano was pronounced deceased.
HIGHLAND, CA
Crews Rescue Dog after being Swept Away into Storm Drain

Monday afternoon San Bernardino crews were dispatched to a public service call for a dog lost in a storm drain. Seamus a one-year old Australian Shepard was swept away in a storm drain after running away from his owner on a walk. Before his dog mom could grab him, he found his way into an adjacent flood control basin and began floating away in fast moving waters. The owners began searching & crews were dispatched to assist.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
3 killed, 3 hospitalized in wrong-way San Bernardino County freeway crash

Three people were killed and three others were hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Fontana on Saturday morning. The crash happened on the 210 Freeway just east of Citrus Avenue around 6:34 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. Two vehicles were involved — a Ford sedan and a Lexus SUV. The sedan was driving the […]
FONTANA, CA

