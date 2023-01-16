Read full article on original website
Lady Be Aware Training Offered By San Bernardino County Sheriff Department
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s department is offering Lady Be Aware training for women who want to develop the necessary attitude, skills and knowledge that will help prevent them from becoming victims. The cost to register is $75 and the first portion of training will be in the classroom and will cover basic ways to prevent you from becoming a victim and the second portion will cover weapon-less defensive tactics and introduction to shooting.
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results for January 7 Through January 13, 2023: 17 Felony Arrests
January 16, 2023 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports between January 7, 2023, and January 13, 2023, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 20 search warrants and contacted suspects, at various locations in San Bernardino, Redlands, and Muscoy.
Fatal Tesla crash on Bear Valley Road was intentional, driver identified
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office identified the driver of a Tesla killed in an “intentional” crash Tuesday night on Bear Valley Road as Dillon A. Vieira, a resident of Hesperia. Just after 8:00 pm, on January 17, 2023, 26-year-old Vieira was...
California crews search for missing actor near Mount Baldy
Rescue crews in California are searching for 65-year-old actor Julian Sands who was reported missing near Mount Baldy in San Bernardino County. Sands is most known for his work in films such as, “Arachnophobia” and “Warlock”.Jan. 19, 2023.
Lucerne Valley man accused of murder in attack on ATV riders in May
A Lucerne Valley man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a May 2022 killing and assault of ATV riders in the desert near Barstow. The May 3 attack in the 32400 block of Jiggs Road left 26-year-old Ivan Garcia dead from an apparent gunshot wound and injured a Phelan man. A third man, also from Phelan, reported the incident to law enforcement, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Room With a View actor Julian Sands identified as missing hiker in ongoing search
English actor Julian Sands, known his work in such films and TV series as A Room With a View and 24, is missing in Southern California. A spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department confirmed to EW on Wednesday that Sands, 65, was first reported missing Friday evening after not returning from a hike.
Police give an update on the weekend shooting
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department provided an update on a shooting that occurred in Victorville, and a second unrelated call for service in Hesperia over the weekend. Deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the 13300 block of Merry Oaks Street...
Snow hits San Bernardino Mountains – keep roads clear and safe
This weekend’s wet weather brought snow to some parts of San Bernardino County, and visitors to ski resorts and other designated winter recreation sites are welcome. However, those who play in the snow by the roadway or in front of private homes? Not so much. In fact, during this winter season, snow play on the roadway will be greeted by fines of up to $150 or more, tow-aways, and other sanctions.
Update: Police locate missing Hesperia teen after mall disappearance
Authorities have located Aniyah Star Hernandez, 14, of Hesperia, less than two days after she'd reportedly gone missing and soon after requesting help from the public in their weekend search, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff's update Monday morning. "She is safe and has been reunited with her family,"...
2 bicyclists killed by suspected DUI driver in Rancho Cucamonga
A suspected DUI driver was arrested after two bicyclists were struck and killed in Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday night. The suspect Robert Gubany, 23, from Fontana was taken into custody by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies. The victims were identified as a 41-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both...
Driver of Tesla killed after slamming into semi-truck in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The driver of a Tesla was killed after slamming into a semi-truck Tuesday night. The crash was reported at 8:04 p.m. in front of the Food4Less grocery store located on the 16200 block of Bear Valley Road and 5th Avenue. Firefighters with the Victorville Fire...
Southern California Edison electrical worker killed in job-related accident in Barstow
A Southern California Edison electrical worker died Monday following a work-related accident in the city of Barstow. The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local chapter identified the worker as Johnny Kinkade, a union member. In a GoFundMe page dedicated to Kinkade, loved ones described him as a beloved friend and...
Mother facing murder charges after toddler dies in Trona house fire
A mother in San Bernardino County has been arrested and faces possible charges for murder and child abuse after her two young children were pulled from their burning home after they were left alone while their mother was away. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says Nikia Rain Magby, 26,...
Three Inmates Convicted in Fatal Beating
Three prisoners were convicted of beating a fellow inmate to death in a prison in Victorville in 2013, prosecutors said today.
Homicide investigation is underway after 19-year-old Highland resident is shot and killed
A homicide investigation was initiated after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Highland on Jan. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 8:12 p.m., deputies from the Highland Police Department responded to the 7600 block of Elm Street and found Eric Luevano lying in the roadway, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel arrived and Luevano was transported to a local hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, Luevano was pronounced deceased.
Hesperia man ejected, killed in Wednesday morning crash on Highway 138
CAJON VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 39-year-old Hesperia man died in a crash on State Route 138 early Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. It happened on January 18, 2023, at about 4:21 am, on SR 138, near milepost marker 19.00 and Summit Post Office Road. CHP incident...
Crews Rescue Dog after being Swept Away into Storm Drain
Monday afternoon San Bernardino crews were dispatched to a public service call for a dog lost in a storm drain. Seamus a one-year old Australian Shepard was swept away in a storm drain after running away from his owner on a walk. Before his dog mom could grab him, he found his way into an adjacent flood control basin and began floating away in fast moving waters. The owners began searching & crews were dispatched to assist.
3 killed, 3 hospitalized in wrong-way San Bernardino County freeway crash
Three people were killed and three others were hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Fontana on Saturday morning. The crash happened on the 210 Freeway just east of Citrus Avenue around 6:34 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. Two vehicles were involved — a Ford sedan and a Lexus SUV. The sedan was driving the […]
