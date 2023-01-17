Read full article on original website
WESH
FHP: Orange County man arrested after 2021 hit-and-run kills pedestrian
A man has been arrested for a deadly Orange County hit-and-run crash. Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Mar. 19, 2021. A car driving on State Road 50 struck a pedestrian, identified as 22-year-old Joshua Sanchez, who was trying to cross lanes near Goldenrod Road. Sanchez died at...
click orlando
Change demanded at vigil for Orange County mother found fatally shot in crashed car
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Family, friends and neighbors of an Orange County mother whose life was taken in a shooting last week held a vigil Thursday to honor their loved one and call for change. 27-year-old Nekaybaw Collier was found shot in a crashed car in the 5200 block...
WESH
Loved ones hold vigil for Orange County woman found shot dead inside crashed SUV
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Loved ones gathered in Orlando on Thursday to honor the life of a mother who was taken from them way too soon. Last week, deputies found Nekaybaw Collier in a wrecked SUV on North Powers Drive and discovered that she had been shot. Collier was...
fox35orlando.com
Kissimmee man dies after being struck by Lynx bus in Orange County
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Authorities said a Kissimmee, Florida man was struck and killed by a Lynx bus early Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 7 a.m. as the bus was traveling north on Dividend Drive, approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Lake Ellenor Drive. This is Orange County's Oak Ridge area.
FHP: Pedestrian death triggers search for driver in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are at the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers responded to Lake Ellenor Drive near Dividend Drive shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday. FHP told Channel 9 that a traffic homicide investigation is underway and that...
fox35orlando.com
Man in critical condition after being shot near elementary school in Orlando
A man is in critical condition after being shot. Orlando police tell FOX 35 it happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of South Semoran Boulevard and Gatlin Avenue. That's a few blocks from Lake George Elementary School.
fox35orlando.com
Florida runner hit by car says it took hours for FHP troopers to respond
ORLANDO, Fla. - A runner who was hit by a car in Orlando tells FOX 35 News that he had to wait hours for law enforcement to respond. Daryl Willmore was running across the street when he was hit by a car that didn't stop to help at Ramsgate Circle and Scenic Point Blvd. in Orange County. He said thankfully he did not need immediate medical attention but called law enforcement to respond. Willmore said he was hit just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday but that Florida Highway Patrol troopers (FHP) didn't respond until 1 a.m. Friday morning.
WESH
FHP: Osceola County crash leaves 4-month-old child, woman dead; 4 more hurt
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman and a child were killed in a crash in Osceola County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a crash was reported around 11 a.m. in the area of State Road 60 near Peavine Road. Florida Highway Patrol said a sedan eastbound on SR-60 was...
WCTV
‘I thought I was going to die’: Survivor speaks after losing best friend in Seminole County shooting
The family of Gadsden County hit and run victim speaks out. The family of a Gadsden County hit-and-run victim is speaking out, demanding answers as to what happened the night Eddie Butler Jr was killed. Vet Events Tally reaches tentative agreement with city over Veterans Day Parade charge. Updated: 6...
2 arrested in connection with home invasion in downtown Orlando high-rise, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people have been arrested in connection with a home invasion that happened earlier this month on the 28th floor of an apartment in downtown Orlando, police said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Nevaeh U. Mosher, 21, is facing home invasion robbery charges...
Drivers arrested after throwing drinks at each other’s vehicles during road rage incident on I-4: FHP
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two drivers were arrested Thursday after they were allegedly involved in a road rage incident on Interstate 4. The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident started in Polk County near Kathleen Road around 7:30 a.m. A witness reportedly followed the drivers, identified as Phillip Marks and Donald Coppola, and reported […]
Woman, infant killed in two-vehicle crash in Osceola County, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Osceola County. Troopers said the crash occurred on State Road 60 near Peavine Road. It was later revealed the victims were a 22-year-old woman from Miami and 4-month-old girl from Miami. See map of location...
WESH
Construction of Brightline rail connecting Orlando to Miami nears completion, officials say
This year, Brightline's high-speed rail will connect Orlando to Miami, with a few stops in between. While we don't know the exact date yet, it's nearly 90% done, as some final rounds of testing will soon start in Brevard County. We've seen the work on the crossings and tracks in...
Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigating illegal dumping in Lake Wales Estates
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Randy Ewing moved to the Lake Wales Estates from Detroit just over a month ago. He picked a home in a rural area down a dirt road for a reason. “To come to the beautiful state of Florida,” he said. “So is this the beautiful state of Florida you were […]
wogx.com
Legacy Daytona to transform vacant Macy's at Volusia Mall into 'multifamily community'
Developers in Daytona Beach are planning a 350-unit apartment complex set to rise right near the Volusia Mall. The ten-acre Legacy Daytona will be a "multifamily community," they said.
WESH
Orange County mother shot, killed while out buying food for young daughters, family says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, Kevin Moore gripped his wedding ring. Just six months ago, he tied the knot with the love of his life. Now, he has to say goodbye. “She was everything to us. Everything to me,” Moore said. Moore’s wife and the mother of...
fox35orlando.com
'Roboland' theme park set to open in Orlando, Florida on Friday
ORLANDO, Fla. - A new theme park called Roboland will open in Orlando on Friday. The City Beautiful is now the home base for the attraction that "combines robotics with cutting-edge technology to create an immersive experience that can be enjoyed together with friends and family," officials said in a news release Thursday.
Police respond to deadly shooting near Sanford bar
SANFORD, Fla. — Investigators are at the scene of a deadly shooting in Sanford. Officers and detectives gathered early Thursday along French Avenue near 10th Street. A Channel 9 news crew on scene reported police tape in the area of George’s Tavern. Drone 9 saw what appeared to...
wogx.com
Orlando weather: Front to bring weekend rain, cooler temperatures to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 79 degrees. Weak cold front will move through the area on this Friday. Skies will respond with a mix of suns and clouds. Highs will remain warm with mid-upper 70s on tap inland, cooler and closer to 70 along the Volusia and Flagler beaches, mid-upper 70s in coastal Brevard County.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando salon owner says she was victim of break-in caught on camera
ORLANDO, Fla. - The owner of a salon in Downtown Orlando says someone broke into her place by shattering the window and took off with the cash box. She says she's not the only business that was hit. "We had a guy break into our window, crawl through the window...
