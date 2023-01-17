RIPTON, Vt. — The St. Michael's Carnival kicked off today with the freestyle sprint races, held at Middlebury's Rikert Nordic Center, with Dartmouth finishing the day in sixth place. The Big Green women had three skiers advance to the quarterfinals while the men also had three advance as the teams combined for 135 points. Middlebury ended the day with a slight lead over Vermont, 245-238.

