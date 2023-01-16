ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Phelan Pinon Hills CSD Will Host Community Meeting on Organic Waste Disposal Requirements

The Phelan Pinon Hills Community Service District (PPHCSD) & Solid Waste Services will be holding a Community Information Meeting about implementing California Senate Bill 1383. The bill is a statewide effort for fighting climate change by reducing waste and recycling organic waste disposal. According to SB1383 regulations “all jurisdictions will need to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses and recycle these organic materials using recycling facilities.”
PHELAN, CA
Things To Do This Weekend: January 20-22, 2023

The big storm that caused flooding and destruction throughout California has officially passed. Temperatures will be in the mid to high 40’s this weekend with sunny skies, so go out and enjoy this weather while you can! Be sure to share your events with us. We would love to hear about them. Enjoy your weekend!
PHELAN, CA
Deputies Arrest Felon for Possession of a Firearm & Narcotics in Phelan

On Monday morning January 16th, Deputy J. Delano attempted to stop a 2003 white Dodge Durango on Powerline Road in Phelan for California vehicle code violations. When Deputy Delano activated his overhead lights, the driver made a sharp turn up an embankment. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 63 year-old Charles Smith of El Mirage, threw a small black object out the passenger side window of the vehicle. Smith came to a stop approximately 100 yards later where he discarded another item out the window.
PHELAN, CA

