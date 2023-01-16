SALT LAKE CITY – With less than two months separating the University of Utah swimming and diving team from the first day of the NCAA Championships, the Utes are looking to take advantage of every opportunity to keep improving and their next chance comes on Friday at the Ute Natatorium, when Utah's women's swim and dive team will host the Washington State Cougars at 4 p.m.

