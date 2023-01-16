Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
utahutes.com
Runnin' Utes Battle Washington on Alumni Night
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah men's basketball team plays host to Washington as it vies for second place in the Pac-12 standings as we hit the halfway point through league play this Saturday, Jan. 21. The Utah basketball program will also be welcoming home several former Runnin' Utes home as it hosts alumni night inside the Jon M. Huntsman Center.
utahutes.com
Runnin' Utes Light it Up in Win Over Washington State
SALT LAKE CITY – Backed by yet another career-high night from Branden Carlson (28 points), the Utah men's basketball team saw themselves back in the win column with its 77-63 victory over Washington State inside the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Thursday's win marks the sixth time Utah has swept...
utahutes.com
Utah Football Announces 2023 Schedule
SALT LAKE CITY – The back-to-back Pac-12 Champions are ready for another season as the University of Utah Football program looks ahead to the fall with the 2023 schedule being announced by the league today. Utah's 12-game slate includes a non-conference schedule that features two Power Five teams from...
utahutes.com
Women’s Swim & Dive to Take on Washington State on Friday
SALT LAKE CITY – With less than two months separating the University of Utah swimming and diving team from the first day of the NCAA Championships, the Utes are looking to take advantage of every opportunity to keep improving and their next chance comes on Friday at the Ute Natatorium, when Utah's women's swim and dive team will host the Washington State Cougars at 4 p.m.
utahutes.com
Utes set to open 2023 season at Utah Tech
The Utah women's tennis team is set to kick off its spring season with a doubleheader in St. George against Utah Tech. The Utes will head home for another match the same weekend against Idaho State on Jan. 22 at 12 p.m. Both Utah Tech matches will take place on...
utahutes.com
Men's Tennis set to host UC Davis and Weber State in season opener
The Utah men's tennis team returns to action this weekend in a season-opening doubleheader. The Utes will face UC Davis in the first match of the season at 12 p.m. MT at the George S. Eccles Tennis Center. The squad will follow up with a match against in-state rival Weber State beginning at 5 p.m. MT.
utahutes.com
Top-Five Departmental GPA Achieved by Utes in Fall 2022
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah's student-athletes had another outstanding semester in the classroom this past fall, recording a 3.328 departmental grade point average, which is the fifth-highest all-time. The 2022 Fall semester continued a stellar stretch of academic achievement for Ute student-athletes. The five highest departmental semester GPAs have...
utahutes.com
Indoor Track & Field Resumes Action at Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open
SALT LAKE CITY – Fresh off of winter break, the Utah track & field team now resumes competition as it heads to the Gem State for the Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open this Friday and Saturday inside the Kibbi-ASUI Activity Center hosted by the University of Idaho. Both days of competition can be seen on ESPN+ through the ESPN App, online or with your smart TV.
