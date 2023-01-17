ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Weather Forecast: Severe Weather Conditions to Unfold in Central, Eastern U.S This Week; Forecast Warns of Flooding, Snow Concerns

By Kenneth John
natureworldnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: More snow to shovel likely by late Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS – Light snow will fall overnight Tuesday in the Twin Cities, but you'll likely have to grab your shovel when another system arrives later in the week.Rain gauges are usually hibernating this time of year, but they got an unexpected filling Monday throughout the metro, with about a half inch of precipitation in Minneapolis, and almost an inch in the Savage area.A winter weather advisory is in effect for western Minnesota and across the northern half of the state through 6 a.m. Tuesday.The National Weather Service reports that road conditions are not ideal in many parts of the state...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New York Post

Tornado watches issued in 5 Southern states as severe weather outbreak continues

A dangerous, multiday severe weather outbreak began its trek across the South on Monday, bringing a few damaging tornadoes to the region, including to a high school in Arkansas while classes were still in session. Severe storms have now moved east Tuesday, prompting NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center to issue a Tornado Watch until 5 p.m. CST for portions of western Alabama, southeastern Louisiana, central and southern Mississippi and Middle Tennessee. You can see in the three-hour radar loop below that a line of strong to severe storms is pushing east across the region on Tuesday morning, prompting a few Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado warnings. Likely tornado strikes were reported...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDAM-TV

LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we prepare for severe weather Tuesday, some Pine Belt schools are already taking precautions by closing their schools tomorrow. The following schools announced closures on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Jones County School District - Closed. All classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Snow showers possible in some parts today

With much colder air following our cold front yesterday, not only are we watching our temperatures tumble, but that colder air will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area today. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most...
KION News Channel 5/46

I-70 reopens in Colorado after 9-hour closure that stranded drivers as heavy snow and rain inundate Western and Central US

By Rob Shackelford, Elizabeth Wolfe and Monica Garrett, CNN An eastbound stretch of Interstate-70 in Colorado has reopened, the state Transportation Department said, after a nine-hour closure left drivers stranded amid strong bouts of heavy mountain snow, widespread rain and gusty winds that continue to sweep the West and push into the Central US. Much The post I-70 reopens in Colorado after 9-hour closure that stranded drivers as heavy snow and rain inundate Western and Central US appeared first on KION546.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Heavy snow to impact travel Tuesday night and Wednesday morning

After dry and cool weather for MLK Day on Monday, a storm coming from California will bring heavy snow to the urban corridor and eastern plains starting late Tuesday.A First Alert Weather Day has been declared starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday for deteriorating road conditions. The most difficult travel is expected on the Eastern Plains including along the I-70 and I-76 corridors east of the metro area. But all roads around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will also become snowpacked and anyone planning travel should be prepared for significant delays.Total snowfall for most areas along the urban corridor will be...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Snow and cold is set to return on Wednesday, accumulation should be minimal

After a couple days with milder temperatures and a lot of melting snow, a fresh batch of snow is coming on Wednesday along with noticeably colder weather.High temperatures reached the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Monday and the same is expected on Tuesday. The warmer weather along with enough sunshine has caused improving conditions on many snowpacked roads. Most of the snow is from a storm that hit just after Christmas and has not been able to melt due to colder than normal temperatures and mostly cloudy skies.It will also stay dry along the Front Range and...
FORT COLLINS, CO
a-z-animals.com

The Mississippi River Is Drying Out… And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck

The Mississippi River Is Drying Out... And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck. ​​In some places, the Mississippi River’s water levels are at a record low, which frequently causes ships to become stranded and results in millions of dollars worth of destruction and lost jobs. The bad that low water levels bring also bring something positive: hidden treasure!
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather Alert: Another round of shovel-worthy show set to arrive Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS – A NEXT Weather Alert day approaches, with another storm system set to drop more wet, heavy snow on parts of Minnesota. With it, expect also a NEXT Drive Alert day Thursday as well.The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for a number of Minnesota counties through Thursday afternoon and evening. Those warnings cover most of southeastern Minnesota and a portion of western Wisconsin. The Twin Cities metro was expected to switch into a winter storm advisory on Wednesday.Most of Wednesday will be quiet, comfortable and cloudy, with calm commutes in store. The day's high will be...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy