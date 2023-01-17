With the new year comes the perilous impulse to sign up for a gym. You may tell yourself, as have I, that you will use it “all the time.”. If you are one of the few who make good on that promise and walk through the gym’s doors, consider this advice: Jump on the rowing machine, or “erg,” set the distance to 2,000 meters and go as hard as you can until the display reads zero meters remaining. Once you have picked yourself off the floor, I hope you will have a new appreciation of the world of rowing, albeit the land-based version.

