Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
Related
tallahasseemagazine.com
Profiles in Progress
Dorothy Inman-Johnson is a preservationist, not of the world as it is, but of the world as it has been. Encouraged by Dr. Clinita Ford, a one-time teacher of the year at Florida A&M University and a member of the National Black College Hall of Fame, Inman-Johnson undertook the writing of Tallahassee’s Black History Firsts, Post-Reconstruction Era, her fourth book. In it, she documents the contributions made by 60 pioneering Black residents of Florida’s capital city.
tallahasseemagazine.com
A Big-Hearted Passion For People
Drs. Michael and Jana Forsthoefel have been serving the Tallahassee community for almost 40 years, each earning a stellar reputation over that time. He works in internal medicine and she in gynecology and obstetrics, both striving tirelessly to keep people healthy and happy. They teach at Florida State, helping to usher in the next generation of doctors. They have raised eight children, several of whom have obtained medical degrees. Their philanthropic efforts in support of military veterans are remarkable. Together, the Forsthoefels make Tallahassee a better place to live.
tallahasseemagazine.com
Role Player
The fictional town of Barkley Cove in North Carolina’s marsh country is far too small to conceal a murder as far as Sheriff Ed Jackson is concerned. The sheriff is among the characters central to Delia Owens’ bestselling novel, Where the Crawdads Sing, now a major motion picture in which Tallahassee resident Bill Kelly plays the role of Jackson.
tallahasseemagazine.com
Rowing is Growing
The folks at Capital City Rowing are convinced that Michael Moxom holds command over the wind and rain. The men’s head coach for Tallahassee’s decorated youth rowing club, Moxom may not possess such mythological power, but the skies always seem to clear up when it’s time for his kids to hit the water at Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park.
tallahasseemagazine.com
Tallying Tip-Top Style
Andrew Goldstein is an observer. From a young age, he observed that people reacted to his grandfather with reverence. Many knew Goldstein’s grandfather as a businessman, yet even those who didn’t know him looked on admiringly. Watching and learning from his grandfather, Goldstein set out to become a...
tallahasseemagazine.com
A Backward Sport
With the new year comes the perilous impulse to sign up for a gym. You may tell yourself, as have I, that you will use it “all the time.”. If you are one of the few who make good on that promise and walk through the gym’s doors, consider this advice: Jump on the rowing machine, or “erg,” set the distance to 2,000 meters and go as hard as you can until the display reads zero meters remaining. Once you have picked yourself off the floor, I hope you will have a new appreciation of the world of rowing, albeit the land-based version.
tallahasseemagazine.com
Sneakers and Sequins
In 2022, a group of enthusiastic tennis supporters came together for a fundraising dinner/dance that would net $53,943 in scholarship and performance funds for the FSU women’s tennis program. Having aced the event last year, a committee co-chaired by Sharon Fallon and Dent Ward is doing it again in...
tallahasseemagazine.com
Incredible Pool Home in Luna Manor!
This Florida-style home is nestled among canopy oaks and blends all the favorite aspects of pools, homes and an idyllic setting. FEATURES: Tall ceilings with extensive moldings, trey ceiling accents, large picture windows, fantastic master suite with private den/office, spacious one-story floor plan, eat-in kitchen, formal and informal living and dining spaces, oversized laundry room, outdoor kitchen space and screened-in pool.
tallahasseemagazine.com
Beautiful Bayfront Home Sold!
Located on Ochlockonee Bay, this never-rented, four-bedroom, four-bathroom home measuring 2,200 square feet was beautifully maintained, is move-in ready and only minutes from the Gulf. Angelo’s seafood restaurant, with some of the best freshly caught seafood in the area, is right around the corner. Located near Mashes Sand, Alligator Point and St. Teresa beaches, this bay home is perfect for family vacations, gatherings, a second homestead or a primary residence! Nothing beats the sunset views seen from this home! They are absolutely stunning and always make for that picture-perfect moment! This home is only a short drive to Apalachicola and St. George Island and makes for a great central location between some of North Florida’s most-visited and family-oriented beaches.
Comments / 0