WOWT
A gritty Huskers performance, beating Ohio State 63-60
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Behind a Big Ten season best for Nebraska, the Huskers scored 42 points in the second half to beat Ohio State 63-60. The defense was also impressive holding the Buckeyes to a season low 60 points. Sam Griesel returned from an injury and scored 15 points with ten of those coming in the second half. Keisei Tominaga added 11 points in his second start of the season. Denim Dawson had a career eight rebounds, he also played a career-high 30 minutes for the banged up Huskers.
WOWT
Omaha working to clear secondary roads
WOWT
Creighton beats Butler on the road 73-52
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hinkle Fieldhouse hasn’t exactly been a good place for the Jays over the years but tonight it was the exact opposite situation as Creighton beat Butler 73-52. They sweep the season series for the first time in five years. Ryan Nembhard playing in the same city his older brother, Andrew, who’s on the Pacers, delivered a career-high 11 rebounds. Nembhard also scored 12 points in the win that is also Greg McDermott’s 100th in the BIG EAST inside the regular season.
WOWT
Lincoln-based Nelnet to layoff 350 newly hired workers
WOWT
Sparks fly at zoning regulation meeting in Blair
WOWT
I-80 now open between Grand Island & Wyoming border
WOWT
Inflation forces Omaha businesses to shut down
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For five years one restaurant has opened its doors to its customers welcoming them with its infamous burritos and savory walking tacos. However, in the next couple of days, they have no choice but to fold their business. “The cost of doing business per day is...
WOWT
Pillen announces property tax relief plan
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Colorado man in apparent road rage incident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Colorado man was arrested by Nebraska state troopers after an apparent case of road rage. Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Buffalo County dispatched troopers to perform a traffic stop near the Lexington exit on I-80. The driver of a Ford Fusion was reportedly brandishing a handgun at another driver.
WOWT
Mostly cloudy and cool Friday before snow chances return for some on Saturday
WOWT
Nebraska GameDay Experience charities say they're unaware of supposed benefits
WOWT
DCSO makes headway in dealing with mental health calls
WOWT
FULL VIDEO: Nebraska property tax relief plan
WOWT
Truck drivers give road advice amid wintry conditions to Omaha motorists
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Icy, wet, and cold are what Wednesday’s wintry conditions consisted of. Mike Miller works for Nolan Transportation in York, Nebraska. He’s traveled miles to deliver some shipments. On his way to Omaha, he said the roads were starting to ice because of that he had to stop at a gas station for a bit until the roads were clear to drive again. As a veteran trucker, he’s stocked up on food and water and advises those who need to leave their house to do the same.
WOWT
Carbon monoxide emergency puts one in Omaha hospital
WOWT
Group drives healthcare workers to Omaha hospitals during wintry conditions
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With slush and wet conditions, it’s advised you stay off the roads. But some don’t have a choice, like doctors, nurses, and medical support staff. That’s why a group of four-wheel-drive vehicle owners is providing free rides to healthcare workers who may not feel comfortable driving in these conditions.
WOWT
10 Day Forecast: Snow for some Saturday, chilly temps for all into next week
WOWT
Roughly $225,000 in damage done to northwest Lincoln home after fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue says the cause of an accidental fire at a home in northwest Lincoln is still under investigation Friday morning. Firefighters were called to a report of a house on fire around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night near Northwest 4th & West Belmont. Battalion...
WOWT
72nd Street restricted to one lane at I-680
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of 72nd Street through central Omaha is down to one lane. Starting today, the city has restricted 72nd Street southbound to the inside lane over Interstate 680 for repair work on the curbside lane. The lane restriction is in place until further notice.
