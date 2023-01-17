ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers odds: NFL playoff point spread, moneyline, total

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in a divisional NFL playoff game .

What do the odds say about the game?

The 49ers are a 4-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The 49ers are -200 on the moneyline in the game.

The Cowboys are +170.

The over/under for the game is set at 46 points.

NFL playoff odds : Jaguars vs. Chiefs | Giants vs. Eagles | Bengals vs. Bills | Cowboys vs. 49ers | Who wins Super Bowl?

The Cowboys are coming off a 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round.

The 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks, 41-23.

NFL playoff picks : Jaguars vs. Chiefs | Giants vs. Eagles | Bengals vs. Bills | Cowboys vs. 49ers | The Republic's predictions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wuIOq_0kH1nNQS00

These teams did not play each other in the regular season.

The NFL Divisional Playoff game is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. MST Sunday and can be seen on Fox.

NFL playoff schedule : Jaguars vs. Chiefs | Giants vs. Eagles | Bengals vs. Bills | Cowboys vs. 49ers | Announcers/TV info.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Who will win the Super Bowl?: Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills lead NFL playoff odds

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers odds: NFL playoff point spread, moneyline, total

Comments / 1

Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
bvmsports.com

Darren Woodson: Cowboys’ ‘swagger’ not enough for the 49ers

DALLAS (BVM) – The Dallas Cowboys got their first road playoff win since 1993 on Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 31-14 wild card win. It was a dominant win in which Dallas never gave the Buccaneers or Tom Brady a chance to even make it a competitive game. NFL Hall of Fame nominee and former Dallas Cowboys great Darren Woodson said on BVM Sports’ Simple Question that the way the Cowboys won showed him something that gives him hope moving forward in the playoffs.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident

The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
The Spun

Three 49ers Players Limited At Practice On Wednesday

In just a few days, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Dallas Cowboys with a spot in the NFC title game on the line. Before the game kicks off, there were a few notable items on the team's injury report. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings, along with defensive linemen Samson Ebukam and Javon Kinlaw ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far

After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
MICHIGAN STATE
HollywoodLife

Brock Purdy: 5 Things To Know About 49ers QB Who’s Been Starting After Jimmy Garoppolo’s Injury

Brock Purdy is an NFL player. He was the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s currently the starting QB for the San Francisco 49ers. Brock Purdy, 23, is having a fairytale experience in the NFL right now. After being the last pick in the 2022 Draft, Brock joined the San Francisco 49ers as the third-string quarterback. But Brock has been thrust into the starting role in his rookie season after Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo were injured, and his performance has been blowing everyone away. Brock has lead the 49ers to victory after victory and they have their sights set on reaching Super Bowl LVII. Here is everything you need to know about Brock.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL picks against the spread for every Divisional Round game

Wild Card Weekend provided incredibly exciting playoff football, so what does the NFL's Divisional Round have in store?. The Divisional Round typically is where the best games of the playoffs happen. Last season's thriller between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs is one example. This year's slate features four...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy