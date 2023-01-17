Andrew Whitworth on joining Cincinnati offensive line: Heart and mind say yes, legs say no

It appears the requests for Andrew Whitworth to come out of retirement and suit up for the Cincinnati Bengals will continue as long as the Bengals have injuries to starting offensive linemen.

And while Whitworth's return to the team for which he starred from 2006 to 2016 might make more sense now given that he played the same position - left tackle - as the latest on the Bengals' O-line to suffer an injury, Jonah Williams, Whitworth again shut down any speculation with a tweet Monday afternoon.

Whitworth's reply to a video from Kay Adams of FanDuel's "Up & Adams," after Adams presented an option for Whitworth to fly from Los Angeles to Cincinnati:

Whitworth's wife, Melissa, has made it known that the family has rooted for the Bengals, especially since Andrew announced his retirement last March at age 40.

And Melissa tweeted video Monday of her sons reacting to the signed Joe Burrow jerseys they received as a "late Christmas surprise":

