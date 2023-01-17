ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 1

313 BORN
3d ago

repeal of right to work,,takes choice of union participation away from workers but ADDS DUES PAYING,members to unions, and ADDS DONATIONS TO DEMOCRATS PARTY. That is all that changes

Reply
6
Related
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan Democrats move to strike abortion ban references from state law

LANSING — The passage of Proposal 3 in November may have made abortion a constitutional right in Michigan, but state Democrats say work remains to strip existing bans from the books. Legislation to repeal a now-unenforceable 1931 law that made abortion a felony except in life-threatening pregnancies were among...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Don’t repeal Michigan’s Right-to-Work law

Do the union bosses think Michigan citizens are stupid? How else would you explain their push to repeal Michigan’s state Right to Work Law, which for the last decade has empowered Michigan workers to choose whether or not to join or pay dues or fees to a labor union? If the union bosses get their way, hundreds of thousands of Michigan workers will be forced to pay a union boss...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Benson, Dem lawmakers announce plans to protect election officials in wake of threats

After threats against election workers have soared in the wake of a right-wing campaign to push lies about the 2020 election, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Democratic lawmakers announced Tuesday plans to protect election officials and crack down on those intentionally sharing misinformation about elections and voting. “As Michigan’s chief election officer, my […] The post Benson, Dem lawmakers announce plans to protect election officials in wake of threats appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

With $9.2B surplus in general fund, Michigan income taxes may automatically decrease

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - While Lansing lawmakers debate a potential new tax cut, either next year or beyond, you may already get one automatically. Bringing home the money."It could be $90 to $100," Republican Rep. Mark Tisdel explained as to how much someone can get back in their pockets.It may not be much, but Tisdel said the income tax cut that was passed into law in 2015 would still give families some relief. "That's not going to push anyone in a new tax bracket or seal your retirement income, but in these times with high prices on groceries, gasoline, you name...
MICHIGAN STATE
WZZM 13

Michigan income tax cut expected for 2023

LANSING, Mich. — Tax cuts have taken center stage in Lansing as both Democratic and Republican lawmakers have introduced bills aimed at easing tax burdens. Following last week's introduction of Democrats' tax proposals, Republican leaders in the Michigan House and Senate on Wednesday touted both their own proposals introduced last week, as well as another law passed under Republican legislative control in 2015.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Proposed rule would require Michigan courts to respect preferred pronouns

A public comment period has opened on a proposed rule that would require Michigan courts to respect the chosen personal pronouns of parties to legal actions. The comment period ordered by the Michigan Supreme Court is one of the final steps leading to a rule’s adoption. The unsigned order said Republican-nominated justices Brian Zahra and David Vivianio would have declined to move the rule forward.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Michigan has 37% of the auto jobs it had at its peak

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Lansing, tweeted Jan. 4 that Michigan is back on top when it comes to auto jobs. Slotkin tweeted: “Michigan is back on top, and with our auto-workers building the next generation of cars in Lansing at the new GM plant, we’re not going anywhere. Manufacturing is coming home to the USA, and with it will come a strong economy and new good-paying jobs.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Mackinac Center for Public Policy

Michigan shouldn’t worry about becoming a ‘climate haven’

It’s becoming almost routine to see headlines filled with dire warnings that Michigan and the Midwest are becoming a “climate haven” – a place to which people can escape from allegedly inhospitable temperatures and disappearing shorelines. The stories describe a nation plagued by worsening storms, increased droughts, colder winters, blazing summer, both higher and lower snowpacks, and a host of other environmental calamities brought on by a changing climate. But the Great Lakes region, we are told, offers shelter for those who have been displaced by the growing threat of climate chaos.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

State launches county-level substance use tool

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has launched a new tool to help stakeholders target efforts to address substance use issues in their counties and will support decision-making for spending opioid settlement funds. It’s called the Michigan Substance Use Vulnerability Index (MI-SUVI). According...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy