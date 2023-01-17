Read full article on original website
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Davenport Senior Center forced to close due to lack of fundsLefty GravesDavenport, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Carlson's 28 helps Utah beat WSU 77-63 to end 3-game skid
SALT LAKE CITY — Branden Carlson scored a career-high 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Utah to a 77-63 victory over Washington State on Thursday night to end a three-game losing streak. Utah (13-7, 6-3 Pac-12) never trailed and held a double-digit lead for most of the...
Loyola Marymount ends No. 6 Gonzaga's 75-game home streak
SPOKANE, Wash. — Cam Shelton banked in a go-ahead runner with 13 seconds left and Loyola Marymount snapped No. 6 Gonzaga's 75-game home winning streak with a 68-67 victory on Thursday night. The home streak for the Bulldogs (16-4, 5-1 West Coast Conference) had been tied with Long Beach...
Washington State visits Utah following Carlson's 21-point game
Washington State Cougars (9-10, 4-4 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (12-7, 5-3 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts the Washington State Cougars after Branden Carlson scored 21 points in Utah's 71-56 loss to the USC Trojans. The Utes have gone 8-3 at home. Utah is 1-1 in games decided by less than...
WSU announces 2023 football schedule
PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State Cougars will open the 2023 football season on the road before a home matchup against Wisconsin. WSU released its 2023 football schedule on Wednesday. Highlights include the Sept. 9 home game with Wisconsin, and four Pac-12 matchups in Pullman. In total, the Cougs will play six games at Gesa Field in 2023.
Gonzaga vs Loyola Marymount: How to watch Thursday’s college basketball game
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs host Loyola Marymount on Thursday night as the Zags look to stay unbeaten in West Coast Conference play. The Zags are now up to No. 6 in the latest AP Poll and have won 11 games in a row. Gonzaga is now 16-3 on the season.
Garfield Elementary students ski for first time at Mount Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Garfield Elementary School P.E. teacher Donavon Hodgson wanted to give his students the opportunity to try skiing. "Skiing is not a cheap activity to do," Hodgson said. "Coming from a low-income school, my kids don't ever get that opportunity, very rarely, to go. So, I wanted to share with them, what it is to ski. And then hopefully, sometime down the line, when they get older, that, 'Hey, I enjoyed that and I want to try it again.'"
Coeur d'Alene fireboat arrives at new location in North Idaho
The fireboat garage was put into place at the Third Street Marina in October. The final certificate of occupancy was signed off by all departments Tuesday.
Spokane firefighters investigating deadly fire in Deer Park house
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — One person was killed after a fire broke out in a house in Deer Park on Friday early morning. According to firefighters, the call came in at approximately 3:42 a.m. for a heavy fire at 402 East A. Street, in Spokane. Firefighters confirmed one person was dead, and they don’t believe anyone else is in the home.
Donations accumulate for Spokane Homeless Connect Resource Fair
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Convention Center will house Eastern Washington's largest homeless services event next week. Resources like clothes, toiletries, and much more will be available to help anyone at risk or experiencing homelessness. "Our main goal is to bring a bunch of resources together to help those in...
Eric Church adds second show at the Gorge Amphitheater
SPOKANE, Wash. — Eric Church announced his highly anticipated "The Outsiders Revival Tour," was coming to The Gorge Amphitheatre in Sept. 2023. After the single show sold out, the country superstar added a second show at the Gorge. Featuring special guests Jelly Roll and Hailey Whitters, fans who did...
Chelsea Handler comes to Spokane April 21
SPOKANE, Wash. — Comedian and television host Chelsea Handler will be coming to the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox on Friday, Apr. 21. Recently finishing up hosting the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, Handler announced her newest tour which has a total of 16 stops around the country. The...
Avista: Airway Heights planned power outage happening Jan. 26
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — On Thursday, Jan. 26, Avista customers in Airway Heights will experience a planned power outage. Highway 2 will have traffic control to help with temporary lane closures. Drivers and residents in the area can expect a temporary closure on the northbound lane at the intersection of Flint Road and 12th Avenue.
Companies looking to fill more than 100 positions during Post Falls job fair
POST FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Labor is hosting a hiring event with 37 employers looking to fill more than 100 positions on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Employers in attendance range from Atlas Staffing, Serengeti Care, One Shot Charlie's, The Roosevelt Inn, Primerica, Fiber Reclaim and the Coeur d'Alene Public School District.
Growing crime and drug activity forces Redemption Church Spokane to move from 2nd and Division
Jonathan Bonetti has been a pastor at the church for six years. He says since 2016, he has watched the area change, and not for the better.
Coeur d'Alene City Council approves funding for seven license plate reader cameras
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene City Council approved funding Tuesday for seven license plate reader cameras and related hardware, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. License Plate Reader, or LPR, systems are used by law enforcement agencies for crime prevention and...
Gag order in Moscow murder case extended to attorneys of victims' families
MOSCOW, Idaho — Latah County Court Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall has amended the nondissemination order issued in relation to the University of Idaho student murders case. The updated order prohibits attorneys representing the victims' families from discussing the case publicly. This means the attorneys representing the families of the four victims- Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen- cannot discuss any aspect of the court proceedings with the public or the media.
House fire in Deer Park leaves one person dead
The fire is under control. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
