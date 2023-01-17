ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KREM

Carlson's 28 helps Utah beat WSU 77-63 to end 3-game skid

SALT LAKE CITY — Branden Carlson scored a career-high 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Utah to a 77-63 victory over Washington State on Thursday night to end a three-game losing streak. Utah (13-7, 6-3 Pac-12) never trailed and held a double-digit lead for most of the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KREM

Loyola Marymount ends No. 6 Gonzaga's 75-game home streak

SPOKANE, Wash. — Cam Shelton banked in a go-ahead runner with 13 seconds left and Loyola Marymount snapped No. 6 Gonzaga's 75-game home winning streak with a 68-67 victory on Thursday night. The home streak for the Bulldogs (16-4, 5-1 West Coast Conference) had been tied with Long Beach...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Washington State visits Utah following Carlson's 21-point game

Washington State Cougars (9-10, 4-4 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (12-7, 5-3 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts the Washington State Cougars after Branden Carlson scored 21 points in Utah's 71-56 loss to the USC Trojans. The Utes have gone 8-3 at home. Utah is 1-1 in games decided by less than...
PULLMAN, WA
KREM

WSU announces 2023 football schedule

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State Cougars will open the 2023 football season on the road before a home matchup against Wisconsin. WSU released its 2023 football schedule on Wednesday. Highlights include the Sept. 9 home game with Wisconsin, and four Pac-12 matchups in Pullman. In total, the Cougs will play six games at Gesa Field in 2023.
PULLMAN, WA
KREM2

Garfield Elementary students ski for first time at Mount Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Garfield Elementary School P.E. teacher Donavon Hodgson wanted to give his students the opportunity to try skiing. "Skiing is not a cheap activity to do," Hodgson said. "Coming from a low-income school, my kids don't ever get that opportunity, very rarely, to go. So, I wanted to share with them, what it is to ski. And then hopefully, sometime down the line, when they get older, that, 'Hey, I enjoyed that and I want to try it again.'"
GARFIELD, WA
KREM

Spokane firefighters investigating deadly fire in Deer Park house

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — One person was killed after a fire broke out in a house in Deer Park on Friday early morning. According to firefighters, the call came in at approximately 3:42 a.m. for a heavy fire at 402 East A. Street, in Spokane. Firefighters confirmed one person was dead, and they don’t believe anyone else is in the home.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Donations accumulate for Spokane Homeless Connect Resource Fair

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Convention Center will house Eastern Washington's largest homeless services event next week. Resources like clothes, toiletries, and much more will be available to help anyone at risk or experiencing homelessness. "Our main goal is to bring a bunch of resources together to help those in...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Eric Church adds second show at the Gorge Amphitheater

SPOKANE, Wash. — Eric Church announced his highly anticipated "The Outsiders Revival Tour," was coming to The Gorge Amphitheatre in Sept. 2023. After the single show sold out, the country superstar added a second show at the Gorge. Featuring special guests Jelly Roll and Hailey Whitters, fans who did...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Chelsea Handler comes to Spokane April 21

SPOKANE, Wash. — Comedian and television host Chelsea Handler will be coming to the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox on Friday, Apr. 21. Recently finishing up hosting the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, Handler announced her newest tour which has a total of 16 stops around the country. The...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Avista: Airway Heights planned power outage happening Jan. 26

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — On Thursday, Jan. 26, Avista customers in Airway Heights will experience a planned power outage. Highway 2 will have traffic control to help with temporary lane closures. Drivers and residents in the area can expect a temporary closure on the northbound lane at the intersection of Flint Road and 12th Avenue.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
KREM

Companies looking to fill more than 100 positions during Post Falls job fair

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Labor is hosting a hiring event with 37 employers looking to fill more than 100 positions on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Employers in attendance range from Atlas Staffing, Serengeti Care, One Shot Charlie's, The Roosevelt Inn, Primerica, Fiber Reclaim and the Coeur d'Alene Public School District.
POST FALLS, ID
KREM

Gag order in Moscow murder case extended to attorneys of victims' families

MOSCOW, Idaho — Latah County Court Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall has amended the nondissemination order issued in relation to the University of Idaho student murders case. The updated order prohibits attorneys representing the victims' families from discussing the case publicly. This means the attorneys representing the families of the four victims- Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen- cannot discuss any aspect of the court proceedings with the public or the media.
MOSCOW, ID

