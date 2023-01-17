Read full article on original website
Rally for tech stocks helps soften Wall Street's rough week
A rally for tech stocks Friday is applying some salve on Wall Street's rough week, one dominated by worries about a weakening economy. The S&P 500 was 0.9% higher in afternoon trading, on pace to snap a three-day losing streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 112 points, or 0.3%, at 33,156, as of 12:55 p.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 1.6% higher.
Google axes 12,000 jobs as layoffs spread across tech sector
LONDON (AP) — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or about 6% of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who also leads its parent company Alphabet, informed staff...
In Senegal, Yellen talks about future of US-Africa relations
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — On a humid but remarkably cool Friday in Dakar, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen caravanned from a government building to a business incubator, set to end her day at the president's residence, spreading a message of mutually beneficial U.S.-Africa relations. She came to talk about...
Croatian president blasts EU penalties against Hungary
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Croatia's president said Friday that efforts by the European Union to uphold democratic standards in member countries threatened to tear the bloc apart, and condemned EU efforts to financially penalize Hungary for its alleged breaches of rule of law standards. President Zoran Milanović made the...
Inspections of Ukrainian grain ships halved since October
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Inspections of ships carrying Ukrainian grain and other food exports have slowed to half their peak rate under a U.N.-brokered wartime agreement, creating backlogs in vessels meant to carry supplies to developing nations where people are going hungry, United Nations and Ukrainian officials say. Some...
Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state
KANO, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian health authorities confirmed an outbreak of diphtheria Friday and reported that 25 people, most of them children, have died so far in one of the worst-hit states in the country's north. The total number of confirmed cases and deaths is not yet known. Nigeria's...
Russia's top diplomat: West's 'hybrid war' won't stop Moscow
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia will achieve its objectives in Ukraine despite a “hybrid war” waged by the West against Moscow, the top Russian diplomat said Wednesday. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the goals of Moscow’s “special military operation” in Ukraine are “determined by Russia’s core legitimate interests” and will be fulfilled.
IAEA says Fukushima water release to follow safety standards
TOKYO (AP) — The head of a U.N. nuclear agency task force assessing the safety of Japan's plan to release treated radioactive water from the wreaked Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea said Friday that Japanese regulators have shown their commitment to comply with international safety standards. International concern...
Sweden braces for anti-Turkey demos amid NATO accession bid
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden is bracing for demonstrations Saturday that could complicate its efforts to persuade Turkey to approve its NATO accession. A far-right activist from Denmark has received permission from police to stage a protest outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, where he intends to burn the Quran, Islam’s holy book. Meanwhile, both pro-Turkish and pro-Kurdish groups are planning demonstrations in the Swedish capital.
