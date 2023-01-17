Montana Grizzlies' Big Sky title hopes take major hit with loss at Eastern Washington

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Davenport Senior Center forced to close due to lack of fundsLefty GravesDavenport, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
KULR8
Missoula native Lexi Deden playing her best ball as Montana State women prep to face rival Griz
BOZEMAN — The week-long camp at Montana State had just ended, and head women's basketball coach Tricia Binford invited Lexi Deden into her office. The rising senior at Missoula Sentinel came from a family packed with former University of Montana athletes. Deden’s father Mike was a high jumper at UM, and her mother Dawn played basketball there. A few aunts also played basketball for UM.
KULR8
Dahlberg delight: Lady Griz, Bobcats to clash Saturday in critical battle of Big Sky contenders
MISSOULA — Balance is the operative word in Big Sky Conference women's basketball this winter. Balance, as in exceptional parity in league competition so far. Balance, as in each team striving to stay on an even keel when adversity rears its head. Poise will be at a premium Saturday...
thesignpostwsu.com
The shot heard around Missoula
The Big Sky Conference is no stranger to deeply-rooted rivalries. However, few match the history and passion surrounding Weber State University and the University of Montana men’s basketball. “I took a visit to Montana before I came to Weber this past spring,” Wildcat guard Steven Verplancken Jr. said. “I...
KULR8
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Brawl of the Wild basketball games imminent
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, Victor Flores and Frank Gogola talk Montana and Montana State hoops ahead of the Brawls of the Wild. Flores and Gogola first talk about Monday's games, which every UM/MSU team lost except the MSU women (0:32). Then the 406mtsports.com writers preview Saturday's rivalry games between the Bobcats and Grizzlies in Missoula (19:48).
skylinesportsmt.com
Former Griz running back Knight will stay in Missoula, play for Griz LAX squad
Three years ago, Marcus Knight was a record-setting All-American running back for the Montana Grizzlies who looked poised to be a household name in Missoula for several seasons to come. On Wednesday, after injuries took him from incipient stardom to the middle of the depth chart and eventually into the...
slipperstillfits.com
Gonzaga barely survives Pacific, 81-78
The Gonzaga Bulldogs narrowly avoided an upset by the Pacific Tigers, barely hanging on for an 81-78 victory on Thursday. Gonzaga led by as many as 16 points through the first three quarters of the game. However, midway through the third quarter, Pacific started to chip away. They continued to keep on chipping away, and exploded in the fourth quarter to make this more of a game, taking the lead at 74-73 with three minutes remaining.
KULR8
MHSA amends guidelines for co-ops, announces school realignments
HELENA — The Montana High School Association has amended its rules for co-ops, announcing Thursday that any schools whose combined enrollment exceeds the maximum limit for a class will compete in the next class up. The decision was made at the MHSA's annual meeting Monday in Missoula. The amendment...
Revisiting A Startling Montana State University Murder From 1990
It seems like the entire world has been captivated by the story of four students stabbed to death in off-campus housing near the University of Idaho in Moscow. The investigation into the stabbings is currently underway. A suspect, Bryan Kohberger, was arrested in January and more details about the gruesome murders have been made available to the public. A preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin the week of June 26. Click here for the latest updates regarding the investigation.
z100missoula.com
Why is Missoula Called Zootown?
Missoula, Montana is an awesome place, but don't tell anyone that wants to move here. Here's some a quick FAQ if you're curious about my favorite city in the world:. That's because of the way Missoula is pronounced, with a "z" sound instead of a "s" sound. Here's Google's pronunciation guide. I think the nickname Zootown is especially apt because we're a bunch of party animals over here. There's plenty of wild times at our concerts and sporting events.
KULR8
University of Montana study finds ‘Yellowstone’ series brought in 2.1 million visitors, $730 million in spending
MISSOULA, Mont. - A University of Montana study has found the Yellowstone series has generated an estimated 2.1 million visitors and $730 million in spending to Montana in 2021. UM’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research and UM’s Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research conducted the study. The...
How Bear and Urban Deer Survive Montana Winters
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) Whenever there are questions about urban deer or bear reports in the Missoula area, KGVO News reaches out to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wildlife specialist James ‘Jamie’ Jonkel. With the recent severe cold snap and the number of deer and other wildlife crowding...
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
Remember When We Went Full “Missoula” During The Shut Down?
Can you believe it's almost been three years since Missoula completely lost its mind during the pandemic? From howling to hoarding, let's take a look back. Our great city was like most when the pandemic hit. Confusion, fear, and uncertainty were just a few of the feelings we all felt. Then there was the shutdown, and we all knew this thing was real. So many businesses had to close leaving us with few options on where to get food, supplies, and basic human conveniences. So how did we handle it all? For the most part, just like everywhere else, but with a few positive Missoula twists.
Rising number of guns recovered at Montana airports
TSA has a message for travelers: Stop packing firearms in your carry-on luggage. Statewide, travelers through Billings Logan International Airport were the biggest culprits.
Pursuit prompts 'precautionary lockdown' at Missoula school
Law enforcement activity has prompted a "precautionary lockdown" at Hellgate Elementary School in Missoula.
Montana Vet Warns of Strange Illness that Could Affect Your Dog
It is cold and flu season for many of us in Montana. It seems the cases of flu continue to rise, not to mention reported cases of COVID-19. It always just seems to be a part of life every year that we worry about getting sick. We find ourselves spending more time at our doctor's office and pharmacy, all in an effort to stay healthy and not come down with whatever dreaded illness will strike.
New dining restaurant opens at University of Montana
The University of Montana kicked off its grand opening of a new dining restaurant on campus on Wednesday.
What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
An Established Missoula Business Is For Sale
Missoula continues to change and evolve. Every once in a while, an opportunity comes along that could be just the perfect chance for someone to change their career and be successful. KornUtopia, the gourmet popcorn shop is for sale. An Established Business. Kornutopia has been in business since 2005 and...
NBCMontana
Suspect in custody after pursuit in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — A suspect is in custody after a pursuit just before 2 p.m. that continued down Mullan Road and Chuck Wagon Road in Missoula. Law enforcement responded to an incident occurred on the 1900 block of North Council Way, near the Kelly Island Fishing Access site, according to Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
