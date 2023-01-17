ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waubay, SD

Waubay-Summit boys now 9-0, Great Plains girls win in Monday hoops

By Roger Merriam, Watertown Public Opinion
 3 days ago

Waubay-Summit's boys basketball team improved to 9-0 with a 61-24 victory over Britton-Hecla on Monday night.

Damon Opdahl recorded 20 points, 15 rebounds, seven steals and five assists; Jonathan Johnston 17 points, 10 rebounds and four assists; and Jackson Wohlleber 11 points, six rebounds, five steals and seven assists for the Mustangs.

Ty Fagerland and Dawson Treeby each scored five points for Britton-Hecla.

Other Boys Basketball

Leola-Frederick 73, Wilmot 34: Brayden Sumption's 13 paced a balanced attack for the Titans. Milo Sumption and Stephen Achen each contributed eight and Hans Lapka, Noah Kippley and Westyn Thorpe seven each. Keitrick Genia and Dennis Creadon paced Wilmot with 13 and nine points, respectively.

Scores: Dawson-Boyd 105, Renville County West 33 (Minn.); Canby 74, Wabasso 41 (Minn.); and Benson 69, Ortonville 58 (Minn.). No other details were reported.

Girls Basketball

Great Plains Lutheran 44, Clark-Willow Lake 37: The Panthers prevailed by getting 13 points and 10 rebounds from Esta Cameron, 11 points and four assists from Halle Bauer, nine points and nine rebounds from Olivia Holmen and eight points from Katherine Prahl. Alicia Vig collected 12 points and five rebound, Kayla Jordan 10 points, Musonda Kabwe eight points and five rebounds and Shay Michalski six rebounds for the Cyclones.

Waubay-Summit 52, Britton-Hecla 49: Kailee Berger's layup with four seconds left completed the scoring in the game for the Mustangs, who were led by Eva Benike's 26 points and Faith Larson's 11. Benike scored 11 points in the final period. Sterling Brassfield had 14 points, Alyssa James 10 and Tiyanna Schott eight for the Braves.

South Border, N.D. 77, Herreid-Selby Area 58: South Border made 25 of 34 free throws and used 25 points from Macy Monson and 22 points, nine rebounds and eight steals from Emily Jochim to get the win. Jordyn Rossow produced 17 points and eight rebounds and Jada Rossow 11 and nine for HSA. Stephanie Allbee chipped in with 10 points.

Leola-Frederick Area 34, Wilmot 23: Laura Sumption had 12 points, Sofi Losure 10 and Alyx Hoffman nine rebounds and four steals to lead LFA. Addison Heinje scored 13 points for Wilmot.

Groton Area 45, Langford Area 16: Brooke Gengerke's 16 points powered Groton Area. Alex Darling scored six points for Langford Areqa.

Minneota 54, Canby 43 (Minn.): Brynn Kockelman scored 11 points and Kortney Leppke and Braelyn Merritt nine each for Canby. Leppke also grabbed 10 rebounds.

Scores: Estelline-Hendricks 35, Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 31. No other details were reported.

Postponements

Postponed games on Monday including the Hills-Beaver Creek (Minn.) at Elkton-Lake Benton doubleheader and the follow girls basketball games: Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Mobridge-Pollock (rescheduled for Feb. 16), Potter County at Northwestern, Lisbon (N.D.) at Sisseton, Maple River (N.D.) at Tri-State and Ellendale at Oakes (N.D.).

