Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega remarks on triumphs, challenges and water. The movers and shakers of Scottsdale were front and center Wednesday, Jan. 18, as hundreds gathered at Scottsdale Stadium to hear remarks from Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega. The annual Scottsdale ‘State of the City’ address was held at the The...

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO