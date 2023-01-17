Read full article on original website
1011now.com
NSP cancels ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’, Aurora couple still missing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has canceled an ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’ for Robert Proctor, but says he is still missing along with his wife, Loveda. NSP said anytime someone is missing for longer than 72 hours it’s automatically canceled. Aurora Police told 10/11 Now...
NebraskaTV
Kearney man charged in stabbing
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney man has been charged after allegedly stabbing his wife Tuesday. Francisco Duran-Rosales, 81, is charged in Buffalo County Court with second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. According to an arrest affidavit, around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Kearney Police were...
NebraskaTV
Two Rivers: Spot the signs of human trafficking
KEARNEY COUNTY, Neb. — January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Katie Mulligan with Two Rivers Public Health Department has more on how to spot the signs of it happening, and what you can do to stop it.
NebraskaTV
National blood donor month honors those who donate and encourages more people to give
KEARNEY, Neb. — January is National Blood Donor Month, meant to honor voluntary blood donors and to encourage more people to give blood. Emily Holley, the Regional Communications Manager at American Red Cross Nebraska-Iowa Region, said one out of seven procedures done at hospitals are blood transfusions while only around 3 percent of people in the country give blood.
Kearney Hub
Family discusses missing Aurora couple
Bob and Loveda Proctor, the Aurora couple who haven’t been seen since last week, were still missing as of Tuesday. The couple is believed to be traveling in a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica. It was initially reported that the Proctors were last seen Thursday at Applebee’s in Grand Island....
NebraskaTV
"Snowmageddon": Storm drops 24 inches on Custer County ranches and cattle feeders
BROKEN BOW, NEB. — Custer County is an agriculture powerhouse and now folks dig out from two feet of snow. The Broken Bow area looks like a bullseye on the weather map. Ranchers got to work clearing snow and getting hay to cattle after up to 24 inches fell.
News Channel Nebraska
Visibility poor in Kearney, stranded drivers in Phelps County
KEARNEY, Neb. - Visibility is so bad in parts of south central Nebraska today that emergency personnel don't feel comfortable traveling outside of towns. This video is from Kearney, but conditions south of town are much worse. The Phelps County Sheriff sent a message to media shortly after noon that there was zero visibility in the county. The Sheriff's Office received several reports of stranded drivers but deputies were having trouble getting to them because of the heavy snow and high winds.
News Channel Nebraska
Officials close Interstate 80, Highway 30 from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
SIDNEY - Two major roads in the southern Nebraska Panhandle closed at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night as a major winter storm slammed the area. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs says the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Colorado man in apparent road rage incident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Colorado man was arrested by Nebraska state troopers after an apparent case of road rage. Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Buffalo County dispatched troopers to perform a traffic stop near the Lexington exit on I-80. The driver of a Ford Fusion was reportedly brandishing a handgun at another driver.
KSNB Local4
Adams County roads becoming impassable; Stay home
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Travel should be for emergency traffic only. That’s the message Adams County Emergency Manager Ron Pughes wants to make clear to the people of Adams County. He said there are a lot of people stuck right now and as we lose light, it will become...
1011now.com
Police following up on leads in search for missing Aurora couple
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Aurora Police Department is following up on leads in the hopes of finding a couple who’s been missing for several days. Robert and Loveda Proctor were reported missing to Aurora Police Saturday morning. Aurora Police Lt. Ryan Dummer said they have had multiple reports...
NebraskaTV
How the snow storm is impacting Tri-Cities officials operations
KEARNEY, NEB. — Severe winter weather hit many parts of the state with the latest winter storm. Some parts of the state getting over 20 inches of snow. If you were planning to travel, the snow may have other plans for you. The Tri-Cities were prepared for the worst.
Kearney Hub
Photos: On I-80 in Nebraska, this is what you'll see
Department of Transportation cameras close to 10 a.m. show deteriorating conditions west of Grand Island. Then the interstate becomes impassable; it's closed west of Kearney.
NebraskaTV
Crane Trust gets grant to pay for new viewing site
WOOD RIVER, Neb. — From seeing the Sandhill Crane Migration to visiting the Nebraska State Fair, tourists from across the country make their way to Central Nebraska. And a portion of the money they spend on hotels is going right back into Hall County with the Visitor Improvement fund.
klkntv.com
Enraged man pointed gun at driver on I-80 near Kearney, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Colorado man used a stolen gun to threaten a fellow driver on Interstate 80 on Tuesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 2 p.m., the patrol was made aware of a man who pointed a handgun toward another driver near Elm Creek, which is about 20 miles west of Kearney.
NebraskaTV
I-80 snow closure forces travelers to get off interstate
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The snow continued to fall, and that means truckers aren’t able to go any farther west than Grand Island. Those traveling by road had some options, but one of those options was not traveling on the interstate. Bossleman Truck Stop accommodated drivers as they...
News Channel Nebraska
Former Husker will coach UNK secondary as graduate assistant
Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska Kearney head football coach Ryan Held announced today that Eric Lee Jr. will serve as a graduate assistant coach and work with the Loper secondary. The former Husker defensive back most recently was the Head of Football Operations at Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, Calif. Serving as UNL Football Camp instructor during his playing days, Lee Jr. worked in the private sector after graduation.
Kearney Hub
Snow changes refuse collection schedule in Kearney
KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Sanitation Division announced that due to the snow emergency the following changes will be in effect for the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill and the refuse collection system. Commercial businesses will resume collection schedules beginning Friday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
NebraskaTV
GI airport plans to extend American Airlines deal as passenger numbers could hit record
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Passenger numbers at the Grand Island airport are near pre-pandemic levels and now they look to extend their airline agreement with larger planes. Who wouldn't want to fly south as a major snowstorm hits central Nebraska? But when Grand Island airport officials first considered daily service on American Airlines they were hoping for a Chicago flight.
klkntv.com
Police: Man broke into Grand Island home, made midnight snack
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is behind bars after police say he walked into a home for an unauthorized late-night snack. The Grand Island Police Department says Timothy Byers was found inside a home that didn’t belong to him Friday. Some time before 11 p.m., Byers reportedly...
