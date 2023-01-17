ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

NebraskaTV

Kearney man charged in stabbing

KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney man has been charged after allegedly stabbing his wife Tuesday. Francisco Duran-Rosales, 81, is charged in Buffalo County Court with second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. According to an arrest affidavit, around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Kearney Police were...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Two Rivers: Spot the signs of human trafficking

KEARNEY COUNTY, Neb. — January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Katie Mulligan with Two Rivers Public Health Department has more on how to spot the signs of it happening, and what you can do to stop it.
NebraskaTV

National blood donor month honors those who donate and encourages more people to give

KEARNEY, Neb. — January is National Blood Donor Month, meant to honor voluntary blood donors and to encourage more people to give blood. Emily Holley, the Regional Communications Manager at American Red Cross Nebraska-Iowa Region, said one out of seven procedures done at hospitals are blood transfusions while only around 3 percent of people in the country give blood.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Family discusses missing Aurora couple

Bob and Loveda Proctor, the Aurora couple who haven’t been seen since last week, were still missing as of Tuesday. The couple is believed to be traveling in a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica. It was initially reported that the Proctors were last seen Thursday at Applebee’s in Grand Island....
AURORA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Visibility poor in Kearney, stranded drivers in Phelps County

KEARNEY, Neb. - Visibility is so bad in parts of south central Nebraska today that emergency personnel don't feel comfortable traveling outside of towns. This video is from Kearney, but conditions south of town are much worse. The Phelps County Sheriff sent a message to media shortly after noon that there was zero visibility in the county. The Sheriff's Office received several reports of stranded drivers but deputies were having trouble getting to them because of the heavy snow and high winds.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Officials close Interstate 80, Highway 30 from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.

SIDNEY - Two major roads in the southern Nebraska Panhandle closed at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night as a major winter storm slammed the area. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs says the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
CHEYENNE, WY
WOWT

Nebraska State Patrol arrests Colorado man in apparent road rage incident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Colorado man was arrested by Nebraska state troopers after an apparent case of road rage. Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Buffalo County dispatched troopers to perform a traffic stop near the Lexington exit on I-80. The driver of a Ford Fusion was reportedly brandishing a handgun at another driver.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Adams County roads becoming impassable; Stay home

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Travel should be for emergency traffic only. That’s the message Adams County Emergency Manager Ron Pughes wants to make clear to the people of Adams County. He said there are a lot of people stuck right now and as we lose light, it will become...
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Police following up on leads in search for missing Aurora couple

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Aurora Police Department is following up on leads in the hopes of finding a couple who’s been missing for several days. Robert and Loveda Proctor were reported missing to Aurora Police Saturday morning. Aurora Police Lt. Ryan Dummer said they have had multiple reports...
AURORA, NE
NebraskaTV

How the snow storm is impacting Tri-Cities officials operations

KEARNEY, NEB. — Severe winter weather hit many parts of the state with the latest winter storm. Some parts of the state getting over 20 inches of snow. If you were planning to travel, the snow may have other plans for you. The Tri-Cities were prepared for the worst.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Crane Trust gets grant to pay for new viewing site

WOOD RIVER, Neb. — From seeing the Sandhill Crane Migration to visiting the Nebraska State Fair, tourists from across the country make their way to Central Nebraska. And a portion of the money they spend on hotels is going right back into Hall County with the Visitor Improvement fund.
WOOD RIVER, NE
klkntv.com

Enraged man pointed gun at driver on I-80 near Kearney, patrol says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Colorado man used a stolen gun to threaten a fellow driver on Interstate 80 on Tuesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 2 p.m., the patrol was made aware of a man who pointed a handgun toward another driver near Elm Creek, which is about 20 miles west of Kearney.
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

I-80 snow closure forces travelers to get off interstate

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The snow continued to fall, and that means truckers aren’t able to go any farther west than Grand Island. Those traveling by road had some options, but one of those options was not traveling on the interstate. Bossleman Truck Stop accommodated drivers as they...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Former Husker will coach UNK secondary as graduate assistant

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska Kearney head football coach Ryan Held announced today that Eric Lee Jr. will serve as a graduate assistant coach and work with the Loper secondary. The former Husker defensive back most recently was the Head of Football Operations at Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, Calif. Serving as UNL Football Camp instructor during his playing days, Lee Jr. worked in the private sector after graduation.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Snow changes refuse collection schedule in Kearney

KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Sanitation Division announced that due to the snow emergency the following changes will be in effect for the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill and the refuse collection system. Commercial businesses will resume collection schedules beginning Friday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

GI airport plans to extend American Airlines deal as passenger numbers could hit record

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Passenger numbers at the Grand Island airport are near pre-pandemic levels and now they look to extend their airline agreement with larger planes. Who wouldn't want to fly south as a major snowstorm hits central Nebraska? But when Grand Island airport officials first considered daily service on American Airlines they were hoping for a Chicago flight.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Police: Man broke into Grand Island home, made midnight snack

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is behind bars after police say he walked into a home for an unauthorized late-night snack. The Grand Island Police Department says Timothy Byers was found inside a home that didn’t belong to him Friday. Some time before 11 p.m., Byers reportedly...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

