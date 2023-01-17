Read full article on original website
Prep Basketball: Duluth East Boys & Girls Complete Doubleheader Sweep Over Rival Duluth Denfeld
DULUTH, Minn.- Both the Duluth East boys and girls basketball teams would take down crosstown rival Duluth Denfeld on Thursday. The Duluth East boys would go on to win their contest 80 to 59. Patrick Smith led East with 21 points. The Greyhounds (10-3) will next host Cambridge-Isanti on Saturday.
Duluth East Boys Hockey Keeps Rolling with Win Over C-E-C
CLOQUET, Minn.- The Duluth East boys hockey team picked up their tenth win on the season, with a dominating 8-1 win over Cloquet Esko Carlton, at Northwoods Credit Union Arena, Thursday night. The Lumberjacks would score early in the first period. While, the Greyhounds posted goals in each period, but...
Prep Basketball: Esko Girls Grab 7th Victory of Season in Contest Against Pine City
ESKO, Minn.- The Esko girls basketball team improved to 7-5 on the year on Wednesday, defeating Pine City 70 to 61. The Eskomos (7-5) will next play Moose Lake-Willow River on Thursday.
Prep Hockey: Duluth East Boys Snap Denfeld’s Six Game Winning Streak 4-0
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East boys hockey team took bragging rights on Tuesday as they downed rival Duluth Denfeld 4-0. With the loss, Duluth Denfeld’s win streak is stopped at six. The Greyhounds would outshoot the Hunters 43-10. Duluth East (9-6-1) will next play at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Thursday. Duluth...
After Wake Up Call in Last Meeting, UMD Women’s Hockey Heads to St. Thomas for 2nd Go-Around
DULUTH, Minn.- The Bulldog women’s squad is riding high after their dominating sweep of Bemidji State. They’ll take their 7 game unbeaten streak to St. Paul this weekend to square off with the Tommies of St. Thomas. The Bulldogs have yet to drop a game to the Tommies...
Bulldogs Forward Gabbie Hughes Nominated for Hockey Humanitarian Award
DULUTH, Minn.- Gabbie Hughes is one of the leaders on the UMD women’s hockey team. It just so happens, she also plays a big role in the community. And because of that, she was named a finalist for the 2023 Hockey Humanitarian Award on Wednesday. A top 3 finalist...
Spicer Set for Homecoming as UMD Men’s Hockey Travels to North Dakota
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team is eager to get back on the ice after being swept last weekend in Omaha. The Bulldogs hope to change their fortunes on the road as they head to the Ralph to take on North Dakota. Both teams are in similar spots...
UMD Football Hires Luke Olson as New Defensive Backs Coach
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD football team has a new assistant coach. And he comes from a divisional foe. The Bulldogs today announced the hiring of Luke Olson as their defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator. Olson spent the last three seasons at the University of Sioux Falls, coaching up the...
UMD’s Drew Blair Lands on Bevo Francis Top 100 Watch List
DULUTH, Minn.- He’s been putting up points all season long for the UMD men’s basketball team and now he has landed on the watch list for one prestigious award. Drew Blair was named to the Bevo Francis top 100 watch list on Monday. The award is an annual...
Carlson & Fahrenholtz Earn Weekly Honors for Respective Conferences
DULUTH, Minn.- He’s normally known for his offense, but this week he was recognized for his defensive abilities. Nick Carlson from St. Scholastica was named the MIAC defensive player of the week. Carlson was a rebound machine over the weekend as he grabbed 20 rebounds and came away with...
UMD Women’s Hockey Stays at #6 in USCHO Poll, MacLeod Named WCHA Rookie of the Week
DULUTH, Minn.- After a dominating weekend sweep of Bemidji State, the UMD women’s hockey team sees no movement in the latest USCHO poll as they remain at number six. The Bulldogs would outscore the Beavers 13 to 1 on offense. Then to top it off on the defensive side,...
Northern Star: Red the Rink by Carson Gotelaere and Caden Lia
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Last Friday, the Superior boys hockey team traded their blue jerseys for red ones, and packed the stands for a cause bigger than hockey. An event led by seniors Caden Lia and Carson Gotelaere. “I just wanted to because I had a personal connection, with my...
Photo Tour: Duluth's St. Louis County Jail Building Redeveloped Into Boutique Apartments
Take a look through Leijona, Duluth's newest and by far most unique apartment building, which began taking tenants in January 2023. Leijona is Finnish for lion and according to developers, it sets a new bar for urban living in Duluth. Located in the center of downtown, it offers 33 newly redeveloped boutique apartment units with brand-new fixtures in a restored historic building.
Haulin’ Hotdish, Winter Food Truck Makes First Appearance
DULUTH, Minn. — While most food trucks in the Northland pack up and close down in the winter, one decided it would be the perfect time to open. The Haulin’ Hotdish food truck made its debut Thursday at a private event at Cirrus Aircraft. The owners believe it could be the first winter food truck in the area.
Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth at a Duluth Bakery
Tender, flaky croissants. Rich, silky cheesecake. Satisfying, decadent desserts. No matter what your sweet tooth is craving, a Duluth bakery has it covered. Sprinkled throughout the city, these bakeries offer a wide array of goodies, from cookies, bars, muffins and bread to croissants, cheesecake, scones and more. Pro tip: Indulge in something right away, but make sure you also get a to-go bag for later. Because the only thing that’ll make all these treats taste even better is enjoying them with a view of Lake Superior.
“Sip and Ski” At Hartley Nature Center
DULUTH, Minn. — Well, if you want to get your blood pumping, one way to do it is the new adult program at the Hartley Nature Center. It was almost a postcard scene outside Thursday morning. Cross-country skiers gathered to take advantage of Sip and Ski. It is offered the first and third Thursday of every month.
Coffee Conversation: Duluth Fiber Guild Celebrates 50 Years with Exhibition
DULUTH, Minn. — Opening Tuesday, January 24, “The Duluth Fiber Handcrafters Guild” exhibition at the Tweed Museum of Art. For fifty years, the Duluth Fiber Guild has been gathering in fellowship around an appreciation of textile arts, sharing traditions and exploring the creative limits of the medium.
Veterans Stories Weather COVID Storm
DULUTH, Minn. — We all know that COVID and the pandemic interrupted almost everything and everybody. And the effort to collect the stories of our veterans was no exception. In Duluth, the Veterans Memorial Hall Program has preserved the stories of over two hundred veterans. But the important work hit a roadblock when meeting with aging veterans face-to-face became a challenge.
The Birth of the American Colonies Exhibit on Display at Karpeles Manuscript Museum
DULUTH, Minn — A new exhibit recently arrived at Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum near downtown Duluth. The collection is called “The Birth of the American Colonies” and features 19 documents and letters from European royalty dictating the charters or authority of the new world. Most of the...
The Best Car Washes In The Duluth – Superior Area
When nice weather rolls around, it seems like everyone wants to wash off that dirt and grime that Mother Nature inflicts upon our vehicles during the winter months. The need for a car wash is especially important in the Northland - where road salt and sand can wreak havoc with the exterior finish of our vehicles if it's left on for any length of time.
