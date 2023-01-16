Report: Linebacker Goetz returning in 2023

With Nick Herbig, Keeanu Benton and John Torchio heading to the NFL after the conclusion of the Badgers’ 2022 campaign, the Badgers’ defense will look much different in 2023, but the team will retain a key starter in linebacker C.J. Goetz next season. The Muskego native will exercise an additional year of eligibility with Wisconsin and will likely operate in a leadership role on Mike Tressel’s defense.

Goetz played in all 13 of the Badgers’ games this season, recording 62 tackles, including two sacks, while also deflecting two passes over those contests.

Along with Jordan Turner and Maema Njongmeta, the return of Goetz in 2023 will provide Wisconsin with each of their top three tackle-getters from this campaign once again next year.