ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Report: Linebacker Goetz returning in 2023

By Nick Bruesewitz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xzMGB_0kH1jUDT00

With Nick Herbig, Keeanu Benton and John Torchio heading to the NFL after the conclusion of the Badgers’ 2022 campaign, the Badgers’ defense will look much different in 2023, but the team will retain a key starter in linebacker C.J. Goetz next season. The Muskego native will exercise an additional year of eligibility with Wisconsin and will likely operate in a leadership role on Mike Tressel’s defense.

Goetz played in all 13 of the Badgers’ games this season, recording 62 tackles, including two sacks, while also deflecting two passes over those contests.

Along with Jordan Turner and Maema Njongmeta, the return of Goetz in 2023 will provide Wisconsin with each of their top three tackle-getters from this campaign once again next year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Head Coach's Ray Lewis Decision Goes Viral

It's been three days since former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder.  Miles provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired it and killed a young woman near Alabama's campus.  This led to Alabama head coach Nate Oats to reach out to ...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Aaron Donald Announces His Decision On Next Season

The good news keeps arriving for Los Angeles Rams fans. Despite the team's injury-plagued, 5-12 season in 2022, just about all the stars from the squad that won the Super Bowl less than a year ago are getting back together in 2023. We can now officially add defensive tackle Aaron Donald to that ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Payton reportedly wants ludicrous money from a new team, might not be so desperate for an NFL return

Sean Payton undoubtedly understands he’s probably the hottest current name in the head coaching market. He wouldn’t be drawing out his candidacy, taking his time perusing potential suitors for his services, if he didn’t know that teams were willing to sacrifice a lot of money and draft capital for the former New Orleans Saints’ coaching great.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New York Post

Aaron Rodgers ponders Packers’ Jordan Love decision: ‘Only one option’

In the game of whether Aaron Rodgers will retire or return to the Packers for a 19th season, perhaps there is a door number three. The former MVP discussed his future while appearing on the “Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday, and while he has not yet formally committed to playing football in 2023, he appeared to suggest he would be willing to play for another team should they decide they don’t want him back. “If they want to go younger and think Jordan [Love] is ready to go, then that might be the way they want to go,” Rodgers said. “And if that’s...
GREEN BAY, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin to hire top young FCS assistant as running backs coach, per report

Luke Fickell is reportedly bringing a coach to Wisconsin who has a history of working with him, as they worked together at Cincinnati in 2019. Devon Spalding, who was at Youngstown State the previous 3 seasons, is headed to Wisconsin to reunite with Fickell, FootballScoop reported. Spalding played at Central...
MADISON, WI
atozsports.com

The Green Bay Packers first true off-season priority

The Green Bay Packers are going into the off-season with questions surrounding the quarterback position. Will Aaron Rodgers return? Is Jordan Love the future? If Rodgers returns, will Love be traded? A lot to figure out, and just from one position. As far as the other positions on the Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI
big10central.com

Wisconsin men's basketball loses starter to injury against Penn State

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team had one of its starting guards ruled out for the second half of Tuesday's game against Penn State. Max Klesmit didn't return after taking an elbow in the face from Penn State's Kanye Clary on defense late in the first half. Klesmit had...
MADISON, WI
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18

The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

206K+
Followers
257K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy