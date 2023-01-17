Read full article on original website
Clinical briefs for Wednesday, Jan. 18
Medicaid HCBS study shows ‘we still know very little’ about COVID in senior living … FDA video explains new category of OTC hearing aids … NIH: Probiotic slashes S. aureus colonization in mid-stage clinical trial … FDA approves first-of-its-kind combination inhaler for asthma … Blood pressure checks via Zoom footage? Remote tech may serve as docs’ new health monitoring tool.
Federal report questions efficiency of required nursing hours in infection control
A new federal report calls into question whether Medicare’s required hours for registered and licensed practical nurses in nursing homes are adequate in helping protect nursing home residents from infections. The US Department of Health and Human Services’ inspector general’s latest look at nursing homes found that more than...
BREAKING: CMS to audit antipsychotic use, immediately post disputed deficiencies
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced Wednesday morning that it will conduct targeted audits to determine whether nursing homes are accurately assessing and coding individuals with a schizophrenia diagnosis. The off-site enforcement will begin this month. “We have made significant progress in decreasing the inappropriate use of antipsychotic...
‘Unfair’ posting of disputed citations will tarnish operators: experts
The decision to post disputed nursing home citations on a government website for consumers riled providers and legal experts Wednesday, with one warning that poorly explained information could have a more chilling effect than a “stop” icon given to facilities cited for abuse. The Centers for Medicare &...
Inspector general will review program for poorest performing nursing homes
A federal watchdog will conduct a program-wide assessment of how regulators are pressuring poorly performing nursing homes and companies to clean up their acts. The Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General will complete the assessment in 2024, officials said in announcing an updated work plan this week. The review will look specifically at the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ and state agencies’ implementation of the Special Focus Facility Program, as well as how each has incorporated recent program updates into their work. The study also will identify factors that contribute to a nursing home’s success in graduating from the program, although those facilities are still noted as having participated for three years following graduation.
‘COVID stakes are still high,’ Becerra tells aging services providers
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra sounded an alarm Wednesday for older adults to get boosted against COVID-19, as an increasing number of them are dying from the virus. Becerra made the appeal during a weekly call with LeadingAge members. “Over the last week about 70% of new daily...
