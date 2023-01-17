A federal watchdog will conduct a program-wide assessment of how regulators are pressuring poorly performing nursing homes and companies to clean up their acts. The Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General will complete the assessment in 2024, officials said in announcing an updated work plan this week. The review will look specifically at the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ and state agencies’ implementation of the Special Focus Facility Program, as well as how each has incorporated recent program updates into their work. The study also will identify factors that contribute to a nursing home’s success in graduating from the program, although those facilities are still noted as having participated for three years following graduation.

2 DAYS AGO