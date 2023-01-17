On Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21, Italian contemporary theatre company Teatro delle Albe will perform “fedeli d’Amore,” or “Love’s Faithful,” at the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. The company comes at the invitation of both Penn Live Arts and the Center for Italian Studies collaborating with the Italian Studies section of the Department of Francophone, Italian, & Germanic Studies.

PENN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO