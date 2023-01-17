(CBS DETROIT) - The artist known as Brayden is a really talented musician, singer and songwriter. The 21-year-old is following a new trend of artist - one that can do it all themselves. Artists like Jon Batiste, Tash Sultana, Masego and now Brayden - all have something in common. They can play every instrument needed to compose an entire song. They can sing and play several instruments. "I can play piano the best, but I like playing guitar the most because I can take it with me anywhere, I can play about 7 instruments right now," Brayden said. These one-man-band, or one-woman-band style...

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO