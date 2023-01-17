ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit child care owner profiled in Free Press receives $20K on 'Kelly Clarkson Show'

When Betty Henderson, who owns a 24-hour child care center in Detroit, was profiled intheFree Press several months ago, she wasn’t sure how much longer she could endure the struggle of keeping her center open. Besides the razor-thin margins — or even losses — inherent in operating a child care center and the exceedingly long hours required to run one around the clock, Henderson felt unsupported and uncertain about the future.
DETROIT, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

The Detroit Fashion Community Board Pinning Ceremony Was An ‘A Flair To Remember’

By Ayana Bryant-Weekes The Detroit Fashion Community’s 2023 Board Pinning Ceremony was fashionably staged at ‘A Flair To Remember’ in Clinton Township, MI. by event specialist and the evening’s venue sponsor, Shameka McHenry Events. On January 4, 2023 over 100 Detroit fashion, lifestyle, and beauty entrepreneurs and business owners joined The DFC to officially induct […] The post The Detroit Fashion Community Board Pinning Ceremony Was An ‘A Flair To Remember’ appeared first on BLAC Media.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit woman brings fresh, healthy food to her corner of the city

After nearly three decades working as a registered nurse, Detroiter Sonya Greene is opening a fresh produce market in her neighborhood. Greene cares deeply about the health and wellbeing of the people around her, and one of the biggest hurdles to health for many in the city is the lack of fresh, affordable and easily available produce and other daily grocery items.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Detroit’s White Boy Rick To Give First Interview In Front Of Live Audience

Detroit's Richard Wershe Jr., also known as White Boy Rick, is set to give his first interview in front of a live audience. You may or may not know that White Boy Rick was arrested for cocaine possession in 1987. He became the longest-serving non-violent juvenile offender in Michigan history after doing 32 years in prison, 27 of those years related to his drug arrest at 17 years old. Wershe Jr. was released in July 2020.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Gets National Attention for Its Chicken Wings

Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Michigan, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Metro Detroit artist hoping to make big moves in Motown

(CBS DETROIT) - The artist known as Brayden is a really talented musician, singer and songwriter. The 21-year-old is following a new trend of artist - one that can do it all themselves. Artists like Jon Batiste, Tash Sultana, Masego and now Brayden - all have something in common. They can play every instrument needed to compose an entire song. They can sing and play several instruments. "I can play piano the best, but I like playing guitar the most because I can take it with me anywhere, I can play about 7 instruments right now," Brayden said. These one-man-band, or one-woman-band style...
DETROIT, MI
Model D

Bringing education and enrichment to Southwest Detroit youth

Alejandra Gomez is the education initiatives director for Urban Neighborhood Initiatives (UNI), a community development organization based in Southwest Detroit. Much of her work involves supervising afterschool and out-of-school activities for the youth UNI serves. What can you tell us about the need for supplemental educational initiatives in Southwest Detroit?
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Nursing home workers strike possible amid contract negotiations in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Union nursing home workers across Metro Detroit are demanding change after working without a contract.If action isn't taken soon, a strike is likely to happen in the future. Living wages, affordable healthcare & safe working conditions are just a few things nursing home workers have been asking the owners of their nursing homes for."We just want to be able to afford to live," said Cheryl Mitchell.Mitchell is a nursing assistant in Detroit. For two years, she's been without a contract."I don't feel valued, I don't feel appreciated. We just out there dangling," Mitchell stated.She's not alone. According...
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganchronicle.com

Delta Sigma Theta – Detroit Alumnae Chapter Celebrates Observance of 110th Annual Founders Day

Delta Sigma Theta – Detroit Alumnae Chapter 2021-2023 Executive Board. After a two-year hiatus, the Detroit Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. returned to their in-person, annual Founders Day Luncheon. A sold-out event of nearly 800+ of the public-service sorority members convened, along with city, state and federal officials, and notables in business and community for their 110th annual observance themed “Violets, Voices & Victories.”
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy