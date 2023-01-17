Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
Detroit child care owner profiled in Free Press receives $20K on 'Kelly Clarkson Show'
When Betty Henderson, who owns a 24-hour child care center in Detroit, was profiled intheFree Press several months ago, she wasn’t sure how much longer she could endure the struggle of keeping her center open. Besides the razor-thin margins — or even losses — inherent in operating a child care center and the exceedingly long hours required to run one around the clock, Henderson felt unsupported and uncertain about the future.
Detroit-based We Eatin’ makes potato chips based on local rappers
From ‘Better Made’ to ‘how to get paid’: How Detroit hip-hop infiltrated the snack food market
Michigan is running out of 313 phone numbers, wants to add 679 area code to Detroit area
New York City's 212 area code, 310 in Los Angeles, and 305 in Miami are often cited as the most "prestigious" three digits to precede your phone number. But Detroit's 313 has also developed a certain cachet. It's become synonymous with a city known for its resilience and part of the city's brand, featured on T-shirts and even tattoos. ...
The Detroit Fashion Community Board Pinning Ceremony Was An ‘A Flair To Remember’
By Ayana Bryant-Weekes The Detroit Fashion Community’s 2023 Board Pinning Ceremony was fashionably staged at ‘A Flair To Remember’ in Clinton Township, MI. by event specialist and the evening’s venue sponsor, Shameka McHenry Events. On January 4, 2023 over 100 Detroit fashion, lifestyle, and beauty entrepreneurs and business owners joined The DFC to officially induct […] The post The Detroit Fashion Community Board Pinning Ceremony Was An ‘A Flair To Remember’ appeared first on BLAC Media.
fox2detroit.com
Quite a calling: 3 generations of family work demolition removing Detroit blight
FOX 2 (WJBK) - One Detroit family is working hard to tackle blight in the city - and it has become a multigenerational calling. "When I graduated high school I went and did a year of college and figured out that it wasn’t for me," said Leo Mumpfield Jr.
onedetroitpbs.org
Michigan caregivers are providing care for their loved ones. Who’s caring for them?
Caregiving: It’s a responsibility that those of us with aging loved ones may inevitably face. And for three Michigan caregivers, the life changes and challenges that come with it have become part of their everyday life. On some days, it can feel as if those responsibilities might push them...
wdet.org
Detroit woman brings fresh, healthy food to her corner of the city
After nearly three decades working as a registered nurse, Detroiter Sonya Greene is opening a fresh produce market in her neighborhood. Greene cares deeply about the health and wellbeing of the people around her, and one of the biggest hurdles to health for many in the city is the lack of fresh, affordable and easily available produce and other daily grocery items.
Detroit’s White Boy Rick To Give First Interview In Front Of Live Audience
Detroit's Richard Wershe Jr., also known as White Boy Rick, is set to give his first interview in front of a live audience. You may or may not know that White Boy Rick was arrested for cocaine possession in 1987. He became the longest-serving non-violent juvenile offender in Michigan history after doing 32 years in prison, 27 of those years related to his drug arrest at 17 years old. Wershe Jr. was released in July 2020.
This Wayne County Sports Bar Serves Up a Monster 10 Pound Burger
When this Wayne County sports bar uses the catchphrase "go big or go home", they mean it. Seriously, they really mean it. When it comes to their insane 100-pound pizza, gigantic two-pound tacos, or monster 10-pound burger, it's obvious that size really does matter at Mallie's Sports Grill & Bar.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Spot Gets National Attention for Its Chicken Wings
Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Michigan, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
Metro Detroit artist hoping to make big moves in Motown
(CBS DETROIT) - The artist known as Brayden is a really talented musician, singer and songwriter. The 21-year-old is following a new trend of artist - one that can do it all themselves. Artists like Jon Batiste, Tash Sultana, Masego and now Brayden - all have something in common. They can play every instrument needed to compose an entire song. They can sing and play several instruments. "I can play piano the best, but I like playing guitar the most because I can take it with me anywhere, I can play about 7 instruments right now," Brayden said. These one-man-band, or one-woman-band style...
Model D
Bringing education and enrichment to Southwest Detroit youth
Alejandra Gomez is the education initiatives director for Urban Neighborhood Initiatives (UNI), a community development organization based in Southwest Detroit. Much of her work involves supervising afterschool and out-of-school activities for the youth UNI serves. What can you tell us about the need for supplemental educational initiatives in Southwest Detroit?
Two beautiful, abandoned apartment buildings in Detroit are being renovated for affordable housing
Nearly an entire block in the Piety Hill neighborhood will be brought back to life
fox2detroit.com
Detroit apartment complex gate not working, crime spikes leaving residents livid
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Residents of a gated community say there is no gate - and they are fed up. "We are supposed to be a gated community, a gated complex in a gated community," said resident Nicole Moore. But there's no gate at the Prince Hall Place apartments near...
Saxophonist Ravi Coltrane to perform in Detroit, his mother’s birthplace — and other Detroit music news
Plus: The Lexington has quietly been putting on amazing shows in Woodbridge
Nursing home workers strike possible amid contract negotiations in Metro Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) – Union nursing home workers across Metro Detroit are demanding change after working without a contract.If action isn't taken soon, a strike is likely to happen in the future. Living wages, affordable healthcare & safe working conditions are just a few things nursing home workers have been asking the owners of their nursing homes for."We just want to be able to afford to live," said Cheryl Mitchell.Mitchell is a nursing assistant in Detroit. For two years, she's been without a contract."I don't feel valued, I don't feel appreciated. We just out there dangling," Mitchell stated.She's not alone. According...
These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
michiganchronicle.com
Delta Sigma Theta – Detroit Alumnae Chapter Celebrates Observance of 110th Annual Founders Day
Delta Sigma Theta – Detroit Alumnae Chapter 2021-2023 Executive Board. After a two-year hiatus, the Detroit Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. returned to their in-person, annual Founders Day Luncheon. A sold-out event of nearly 800+ of the public-service sorority members convened, along with city, state and federal officials, and notables in business and community for their 110th annual observance themed “Violets, Voices & Victories.”
Metro police departments join forces to crack down on ring of Ulta thieves
A country-wide problem is making its way to Michigan. Theives have been ransacking Ulta beauty stores across the country stealing thousands of dollars worth of products in minutes.
fox2detroit.com
Rochester woman's sleepless night becomes Powerball dream come true
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Deborah Bates doesn't play Powerball all the time. But on Dec. 14, she was having a hard time falling asleep and was playing on her phone - and that turned into a dream come true. Bates, 65, won $500,000 in the Dec. 14 Powerball drawing...
