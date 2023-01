Buy Now Runners in the Super Dolphin Day 10K in 2020 race head down Beachview Drive. The Brunswick News/File

St. Simons and Oglethorpe Point elementary schools are preparing now for the 45th annual Super Dolphin Day Race, an annual fundraiser that brings the school communities and many other supporters together every February.

Super Dolphin Day, set for Feb. 25, includes a One Mile Fun Run, a 5K and a 10K. The races begin at the Casino at Neptune Park on St. Simons.