Lady Conchs no match for Bears

Despite putting up four late points in the first quarter on baskets by Ziamora Cartwright and Aubrey Hunter, the Key West High girls basketball team was no match for high-powered Mater Lakes, which netted a 3-pointer at the buzzer to go into the second quarter in front by 13 points, and then expanded the advantage to a 74-19 victory on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium.

The Lady Conchs’ Monica Bueno made a free throw to end an 8-0 run for the Bears to begin the second, making a pair in the quarter, and then Hunter followed with a layup, but Mater Lakes closed out the half on an 11-1 run to take a 41-12 lead into the break.

With a 3-pointer in the third, Hunter finished the game with a team-high seven points, Jaila Hicks bucketed baskets in the third, and combined with her four first-quarter free throws scored six, while Bueno, Cartwright and Amiah Marston all tallied two points, but it was not enough to keep pace with Mater Lakes, as the running clock was started in the third, and then the Lady Conchs were held off the scoreboard in the fourth.

Key West now has three games remaining before they enter the District 16-4A tournament, two of those are against Monroe County rivals, facing Marathon on Friday, Jan. 20, at home at 5:30 p.m., and then Tuesday, Jan. 24, in Tavernier versus Coral Shores at 4 p.m.

jwcooke@keysnews.com