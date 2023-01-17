BLAME IT ON THE WIND

With the regular season winding down, Key West High girls soccer coach Scott Paul made sure the Lady Conchs were thoroughly challenged as they head into postseason play next week.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, former Key West player Katie (Gonzalez) Cooke brought her Lemon Bay squad to The Back Yard and pulled off a wind-aided 1-0 victory to even the score. Back on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Lady Conchs topped Lemon Bay, 4-2, at the Englewood campus.

Key West (10-5-0) finished off the regular season on Tuesday, Jan. 17 as they headed to Miami to take on Palmer Trinity (9-1-1) in a non-district game. Not that it has any bearing the Falcons beat two teams (St. Brendan and Ransom Everglades) that upended the Conchs this season.

Paul said his plan was to propel the Lady Conchs into the District 16-4A tournament with these two last matches.

“That was the kind of game we had hoped for when I scheduled Lemon Bay. We knew they were going to bring their best and I think we are playing at our best,” stated Paul as he sat on the player’s bench after the game. “I think you saw both teams play, playoff-level soccer. That was a playoff game. What’s nice about that, is nobody has to go home and be done. You can look to see where are we, do we need clean or polish something up and in my opinion, no!”

At the coin toss, Lemon Bay (6-8-1) used a little strategy and it worked in their favor.

“Coming into the game, if we won the coin-toss we wanted to go against the wind in the first half so our legs would not be as tired in the second,” stated Cooke.

With seven minutes left in the game, Lemon Bay scored on a corner kick for a 1-0 advantage and what would be the final score. Lady Mantas forward Jacoby Maldonado laced the ball to the Key West goal and a strong gust helped lift it over the outstretched gloves of Key West keeper Teagan Lavin and into the net.

“The second half, we had that wind to our back which was a huge help. Just like Key West in the first half, we were able to keep it on their end in the second half,” Cooke said. “Key West was a little more tired and Jacoby was smart to put that ball across the net.”

On the other end of the pitch, Lemon Bay junior goalie Izzy Ragazzone issued a shutout to include a save on a point-blank shot by Key West striker Kathryn Smith.

“The wind was the only thing that change the game. It could have gone either way,” said Paul. “If there was no wind, that was no goal. It carried just enough to go into the goal. I think you saw two of the best goalkeepers you’re going to see,” said Coach Paul who has a positive outlook going into districts. “If you’re going to tune up for playoffs with Lemon Bay and Palmer Trinity you need to see what you’ve got and see where you are. I like the team we have, I like where everyone is playing. They are as physical as I want them to be, they’re smart, they’re patient, they’re fast they’re willing to use their heads. They’re creative up top. We’ve got plenty of goal-scorers.”

Paul concluded: “I think the only thing we could have done differently was put the ball in the back of the net.”

