Monroe County Commission to vote on Roy's Trailer Park zoning

The Monroe County Commission will vote Wednesday, Jan. 18, on creating a new affordable housing zoning district on Stock Island that is currently the site of Roy’s Trailer Park, which is set to be demolished and redeveloped.

The County Commission meets all day Wednesday starting at 9 a.m. at its Marathon Government Center, 2798 Overseas Highway. People can participate in person or virtually. Information on the meeting can be found online at http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.

The commission will hold a public hearing on the creation of the boundaries of the “Stock Island Workforce Subarea” at the current site of 108-unit Roy’s Trailer Park. The goal would be to limit the permitted uses of the subarea to deed restricted affordable housing units and eliminate allocated density and nonresidential floor area, but provide “for the conversion and transfer of market rate ROGO (Rate of Growth Ordinance building allocations) exemptions to transient,” the proposed ordinance stated.

The county’s Planning and Environmental Resources Department recommends approval of the proposed text amendment but with the edits recommended by the department’s professional staff, the backup materials stated.

Included in those materials for the meeting is a report by a group of real estate consultants hired by the owner of the park to justify removing the current residents of Roy’s Trailer Park.

Roughly 70 residents of Roy’s Trailer Park on Stock Island have filed a lawsuit challenging the proposed demolition and redevelopment of the park, citing they have a lease that runs through 2027.

The owner of Roy’s Trailer Park, Michael Browning, issued a letter to the park’s tenants on May 16 alerting them to the redevelopment of the park into apartments. Browning told park residents they can be placed on a list at the neighboring Wreckers Cay apartments, which are currently under construction on Stock Island.

“What this means to you is that in the next six months, you will be required to relocate in advance of the demolition and redevelopment of the park,” the letter stated. “To make the transition easier for our residents, we have made arrangements with Wreckers Cay, the new affordable housing development right down the road. Each mobile homeowner in the park will have the opportunity to enter into a lease to rent a new, energy-efficient apartment at monthly rents that are comparable to or potentially lower than what you are currently paying, based on your income.” In order to be placed on the Wreckers Cay application list, park residents must continue to pay their rent or relocate their trailer or assign title to the park, the letter stated.

“Failure to meet both of the requirements listed above will forfeit your opportunity to secure one of the affordable housing units at Wreckers Cay,” the letter said.

The plaintiffs filed a lawsuit this month against the owner of Roy’s Trailer Park, objecting to the notice of change of use. Plaintiffs object to the change of use because “plaintiffs signed a long-term Lease as a condition of residing in the park, which specifically provided for a lease term through Dec. 31, 2027,” the lawsuit stated.

The long-term lease contains provisions that render “the lease term illusory and which are contrary to the letter and the spirit of the Florida Mobile Home Act,” the lawsuit stated. State regulations for mobile home parks, state Statute 723, provides strict guidance on how mobile home park evictions can take place.

“No agency of municipal, local, county, or state government shall approve any application for rezoning, or take any other official action, which would result in the removal or relocation of mobile home owners residing in a mobile home park without first determining that adequate mobile home parks or other suitable facilities exist for the relocation of the mobile home owners,” the statute states.

The average price of a home in Monroe County is $558,000. However, more than 10% of Monroe County’s approximately 80,000 residents live below the poverty line, the lawsuit stated.

“For plaintiffs, residing in the park is the only housing option available,” the lawsuit stated. “The closure of the park, in violation of the lease as well as the Act, will force plaintiffs to choose between two untenable options: abandoning the mobile home they purchased for thousands of dollars or moving a mobile home where the cost of transporting the home can be as much as $15,000, if there was a nearby place to move the homes to, which there is not.

“Many plaintiffs are long-term residents of the park, whereas some signed the lease within the past few months. All believed that they had a tenancy through Dec. 31, 2027, so long as they paid as required and obeyed the rules. All are distressed over the Notice of Change of Land Use and Termination of Tenancy they received from the park on May 16, 2022 and they assert, each one individually, their objections to the Notice of Change of Land Use through this complaint, as permitted under the Act. Defendant, having made up its mind to close the park and sell the property for more lucrative purposes, have failed to comply with Florida law as set forth (in the lawsuit).” Trailer parks are some of the last vestiges of affordable worker housing in the Florida Keys. However, trailer parks are now being redeveloped into affordable housing units, with higher monthly rentals. In many cases, multiple people are living in each of the trailers to help offset the monthly lot rental fee.

In May 2015, a fire broke out in a trailer where 14 people were living, raising concerns about the trailers being subdivided without proper building permits.

Since then, the park’s owners have been embroiled in lawsuits about bringing the park into compliance with county codes, with both sides suing each other.

In June 2019, the county code enforcement and fire marshal walked around the property and “found severe violations including fire separation violations and non-permitted work violations,” the county’s lawsuit claims.

Despite the ordinance having significant importance to Key West and Stock Island, the agenda item is being voted on some 50 miles away in Marathon.

