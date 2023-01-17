City Commission to tweak for-hire ordinances

The Key West City Commission is expected to withdraw two ordinances aimed at deregulating the passenger vehicle-for-hire industry on the island city for revisions.

At the first meeting of 2023 on Jan. 4, City Commissioner Jimmy Weekley proposed two ordinances that would have eliminated the need for taxi medallions and provided individual licensing.

Currently, the city has capped taxi medallions at a total of 56. Their owners now lease the medallions to individual contractors that pay as much as $500 per week to provide taxi service to locals and tourists.

Individual per-person licenses have a cap of a total of eight. Weekley is withdrawing the ordinances to be re-worked by city legal staff for consideration at a future date.

In other business, the commission will on Wednesday, Jan. 18, consider naming the new homeless shelter the John Jones Navigation Center, after the former assistant city manager who was primarily responsible for creating the Keys Overnight Temporary Shelter on Stock Island. The city supports KOTS through agreements with Monroe County and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Commissioners will also hear the first reading of an ordinance that would ban smoking and vaping on public beaches around the island, similar to the ban enacted by the Monroe County Commission last year.

In 2022, the Florida Legislature created F.S. 386.209, permitting municipalities to regulate cigarette smoking in parks and on beaches. The state regulation does not allow cities to regulate cigar smoke.

Last September, the Parks and Recreation Board passed a resolution recommending the City Commission pass this regulation. The penalty for violating the new ordinance would be a civil fine of $100 for the first violation if paid within 10 days, and up to $500 for subsequent offenses.

While the city continues its search for a permanent city attorney, commissioners will consider the confirmation of Nick Trovato as the new assistant city attorney. Trovato currently serves as assistant state attorney with the 16th District, specializing in prosecuting DUI cases. He will replace Ron Ramsingh, who was tapped as interim city attorney following the abrupt resignation of long-time City Attorney Shawn Smith.

The body is also expected to discuss the final three candidates for city manager, replacing outgoing City Manager Patti McLauchlin. Members of the search committee, including chairman Sam Holland, have been pouring over application packets from the nine finalists the Mercer Group Florida selected for consideration and provided their top choice, Abraham Conn, on Friday.

Once the three finalists are selected, commissioners and residents will have the opportunity to conduct meet-and-greets with the candidates in February, with an offer being made sometime between February and March. Commissioners hope to have the new city manager on scene by the first of April.

To view the application packages of the finalists, visit http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov.

Wednesday’s meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 1300 White St., and live-streamed on Zoom by calling 301-715-8592, and using meeting ID 811 2796 6996, with passcode 236184, or online at: https://cityofkeywest-fl-gov.zoom.us/j/81127966996, with passcode 236184.