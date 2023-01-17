Marathon City Council struggles with tough issues

It was only natural to expect that with three new Marathon City Council members, struggles to understand and navigate complex issues facing the city would ensue. That was evident again in the Tuesday, Jan. 10, council session.

New council members Lynn Landry, Kenny Matlock and Jeff Smith spent considerable time asking questions of City Attorney Steve Williams, City Manager George Garrett and Planning Director Brian Shea, attempting to decide the direction the council could or couldn’t take on several issues: permit fees, BPAS, non-profit funding and points value criteria.

The session kicked off with a recognition of a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “Day of Service”, with Mayor Luis Gonzalez encouraging all in attendance to follow the civil rights leader’s model for inclusion.

Then the tough issue discussions began. Council member Smith continued his motion from the December session to adjust BPAS (Building Permit Allocation System) fees. Garrett reminded the council that the city has a building department budget surplus and that lowering BPAS fees would narrow that surplus. This determination would serve to accomplish both the need to balance the building department’s bottom line and to also reduce homeowners’ permit fees.

Then the discussion centered on whether to simply lower the fees for future applications or credit those who paid the higher fees in years past, which Councilman Matlock quickly said should be the case.

Council member Landry, a contractor by trade like Matlock, supported that approach. It was then that attorney Williams cautioned the council on the perils of such a decision, saying that “some council members who approve credits or rebates could be beneficiaries of such a decision, which would pose a voting conflict.” Williams also said the city could request an informal opinion to get clarification on any potential ethics violation from such a vote and added that if three (of the five) council members were to benefit from such a ruling, the vote couldn’t even occur.

The council subsequently agreed to shelve the issue again until February, pending data city staff will provide illustrating the scope of potential refunds as well as whether council members and city staff would be beneficiaries.

The council then revisited council member Robyn Still’s motion to reinstate the city’s annual non-profit grant pool. She stated that “Marathon non-profits, which work so hard to support working residents,” should receive the city’s support. She added, “We need to do this as a city.”

Garrett guided the council by saying that they need to determine how much money would be allotted to the grant pool, what the criteria should be for qualifying and what limits on grant requests might be imposed. Landry suggested city staff determine who the grant recipients should be, which was not met with support. Williams suggested a scoring system as an alternative and emphasized that it was important to “shield” council and staff from any repercussions surrounding grant decisions made moving forward.

Then it was on to two conditional use permit requests raised at the Dec. 19 planning commission meeting. Motion was carried for Resolution 2023-01, requested by QOF, Inc., whose president is local contractor Mike Aranda. This is a site plan at 4800 Overseas Highway, just behind the former Kmart shopping center, which would include five residential homes, none of which are affordable housing. After a Marathon resident voiced concern about the continued rampant growth in the city, Councilman Matlock stated that the council couldn’t “legally deny the application.”

However, Resolution 2023-02, for a conditional use permit for development of “Caroline’s on the Water,” a restaurant/bar, marina, retail shop and 10 affordable housing units behind Gulfside Village, didn’t fare as well. The property is adjacent to nature preserve Crane Point, which has requested 8-foot fencing and additional trees to separate the project from the preserve. Then, the council questioned the order of the construction, leading to a request of developer David Crum that the affordable units be constructed in advance or concurrent with the restaurant. Crum said he was not prepared to move forward with this condition. The motion carried with the provision.

The council heard Resolution 2023-05, one that would update the city’s point values, and its relation to developers acquiring buildable land amidst BPAS becoming more competitive and the scarcity of building allocations available to the city.

The proposed point system, based largely on increased land values in the city, would award two points for a cash fee to the City of Marathon, and two points for an application that dedicates one vacant, legally platted buildable lot to the city, or at least one acre of unplatted buildable land, located within a designated conservation area. Five points would be allotted for a cash fee to the City of Marathon for the purposes of affordable housing. Motion was carried on this resolution, with further changes to be reviewed in February.

Other agenda items included approval to rebuild the air conditioning system at City Hall, an ongoing problem for city staff and visitors. The sale of alcohol at the Marathon Seafood Festival in March was also approved.