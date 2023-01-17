ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, FL

Marathon City Council struggles with tough issues

By By RICHARD TAMBORRINO Special to The Citizen
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26T57P_0kH1fHPm00

It was only natural to expect that with three new Marathon City Council members, struggles to understand and navigate complex issues facing the city would ensue. That was evident again in the Tuesday, Jan. 10, council session.

New council members Lynn Landry, Kenny Matlock and Jeff Smith spent considerable time asking questions of City Attorney Steve Williams, City Manager George Garrett and Planning Director Brian Shea, attempting to decide the direction the council could or couldn’t take on several issues: permit fees, BPAS, non-profit funding and points value criteria.

The session kicked off with a recognition of a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “Day of Service”, with Mayor Luis Gonzalez encouraging all in attendance to follow the civil rights leader’s model for inclusion.

Then the tough issue discussions began. Council member Smith continued his motion from the December session to adjust BPAS (Building Permit Allocation System) fees. Garrett reminded the council that the city has a building department budget surplus and that lowering BPAS fees would narrow that surplus. This determination would serve to accomplish both the need to balance the building department’s bottom line and to also reduce homeowners’ permit fees.

Then the discussion centered on whether to simply lower the fees for future applications or credit those who paid the higher fees in years past, which Councilman Matlock quickly said should be the case.

Council member Landry, a contractor by trade like Matlock, supported that approach. It was then that attorney Williams cautioned the council on the perils of such a decision, saying that “some council members who approve credits or rebates could be beneficiaries of such a decision, which would pose a voting conflict.” Williams also said the city could request an informal opinion to get clarification on any potential ethics violation from such a vote and added that if three (of the five) council members were to benefit from such a ruling, the vote couldn’t even occur.

The council subsequently agreed to shelve the issue again until February, pending data city staff will provide illustrating the scope of potential refunds as well as whether council members and city staff would be beneficiaries.

The council then revisited council member Robyn Still’s motion to reinstate the city’s annual non-profit grant pool. She stated that “Marathon non-profits, which work so hard to support working residents,” should receive the city’s support. She added, “We need to do this as a city.”

Garrett guided the council by saying that they need to determine how much money would be allotted to the grant pool, what the criteria should be for qualifying and what limits on grant requests might be imposed. Landry suggested city staff determine who the grant recipients should be, which was not met with support. Williams suggested a scoring system as an alternative and emphasized that it was important to “shield” council and staff from any repercussions surrounding grant decisions made moving forward.

Then it was on to two conditional use permit requests raised at the Dec. 19 planning commission meeting. Motion was carried for Resolution 2023-01, requested by QOF, Inc., whose president is local contractor Mike Aranda. This is a site plan at 4800 Overseas Highway, just behind the former Kmart shopping center, which would include five residential homes, none of which are affordable housing. After a Marathon resident voiced concern about the continued rampant growth in the city, Councilman Matlock stated that the council couldn’t “legally deny the application.”

However, Resolution 2023-02, for a conditional use permit for development of “Caroline’s on the Water,” a restaurant/bar, marina, retail shop and 10 affordable housing units behind Gulfside Village, didn’t fare as well. The property is adjacent to nature preserve Crane Point, which has requested 8-foot fencing and additional trees to separate the project from the preserve. Then, the council questioned the order of the construction, leading to a request of developer David Crum that the affordable units be constructed in advance or concurrent with the restaurant. Crum said he was not prepared to move forward with this condition. The motion carried with the provision.

The council heard Resolution 2023-05, one that would update the city’s point values, and its relation to developers acquiring buildable land amidst BPAS becoming more competitive and the scarcity of building allocations available to the city.

The proposed point system, based largely on increased land values in the city, would award two points for a cash fee to the City of Marathon, and two points for an application that dedicates one vacant, legally platted buildable lot to the city, or at least one acre of unplatted buildable land, located within a designated conservation area. Five points would be allotted for a cash fee to the City of Marathon for the purposes of affordable housing. Motion was carried on this resolution, with further changes to be reviewed in February.

Other agenda items included approval to rebuild the air conditioning system at City Hall, an ongoing problem for city staff and visitors. The sale of alcohol at the Marathon Seafood Festival in March was also approved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southdadenewsleader.com

Homestead man arrested for trafficking fentanyl

A 60-year-old former law enforcement officer was arrested Friday on drug charges. David Allen Disgdiertt of Homestead was charged with trafficking fentanyl, sale of a synthetic narcotic, and the use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. Sheriff’s Office Detectives with the Special Investigations Division previously received information...
HOMESTEAD, FL
The Veracity Report - Florida Edition

Romanian Vacationer Bitten by What Police Assume to be a Large Shark, While Swimming at a Key West Beach

The man, a citizen of Romania, was swimming at the Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State park when he was attacked and bitten – by something big. 34-year-old Nicolae Cioban, a Romanian citizen on vacation in Key west, was swimming near the Outer Mole of Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park on Sunday at around 2 p.m., when he was bitten by what Key West police said, “appeared to be a large shark.”
KEY WEST, FL
wlrn.org

Up to $100,000 per boat: The complex task of removing abandoned migrant vessels from Keys' fragile ecosystem

Nonstop arrivals of migrants from Cuba, Haiti and other countries in the Florida Keys overwhelmed federal law enforcement agencies as the new year began. Nearly 1,000 people arrived in the Keys by sea in dangerous — and illegal — trips between Christmas Eve and the first week of January. The Dry Tortugas National Park was forced to close for a week on Jan. 2, after some 400 Cubans had become stranded on the remote island.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
Outsider.com

‘Large Shark’ Mauls Key West Swimmer in Vicious Attack

While swimming off the coast of Key West last weekend, a man was attacked by what officials are calling “a large shark.”. The man, 34-year-old Nicolae Cioban, was swimming near the Outer Mole of Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park last Sunday afternoon when he was bitten, per reports. The man suffered severe lacerations along his entire leg, including his thigh, knee, and calf.
KEY WEST, FL
Click10.com

Ex-Key West detective arrested for drug trafficking in Tavernier

KEY WEST, Fla. – Detectives arrested a disgraced former Key West Police Department detective on Friday in Monroe County. Detectives accused David Allen Disgdiertt of conducting a drug transaction in Tavernier and when they conducted a traffic stop they found he was trafficking fentanyl, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
tmpresale.com

Jimmy Buffett in Key West, FL Feb 9th, 2023 – presale code

The Jimmy Buffett presale passcode fans have been waiting for is up and ready for our members! This is your best chance to get Jimmy Buffett show tickets before anyone else. This presale is the best time to buy tickets earlier than they go onsale and sell out – Get your tickets as soon as possible to see Jimmy Buffett in Key West, FL 😀
KEY WEST, FL
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy