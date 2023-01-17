Death penalty case starts Tuesday

Jury selection continued Friday in the capital murder trial of Steven Matthew Wolf, who is charged with the 2018 murder of 51-year-old Michelle Rena Osborne.

A potential pool of 300 jurors was brought in and as of late last week, and no jurors had been seated. Prosecuting and defense attorneys whittled the field to 54 potential jurors. Opening arguments are set to begin Tuesday, Jan. 17, because of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday Monday. Judge Mark Jones is presiding over the case.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Wolf, whose original trial was postponed because of court closures related to Hurricane Ian last September.

Wolf, 58, is charged with the murder of 51-year-old Michelle Rena Osborne. Her body was found in a wooded area near Vaca Cut Bridge in Marathon on Nov. 21, 2018.

The Monroe County State Attorney’s Office presented the case to a grand jury in 2019, which found sufficient evidence to indict Wolf on first-degree murder charges.

State prosecutors then filed a notice with the court of their intent to seek the death penalty for Wolf upon conviction. This process was necessary, as the state can only seek the death penalty against someone convicted of a capital crime, such as first-degree murder.

State Attorney Dennis Ward said his office sought the death penalty because of the “brutal and vicious way that this defendant killed this poor woman.”

Wolf will be represented by Kevin McCarthy and Jason Smith with the Public Defender’s Office.

Osbourne’s nude body was discovered just north of the Vaca Cut Bridge by fishermen, who immediately notified Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Detectives responding to the scene noticed signs of foul play. They said it appeared the woman had been dragged off a walking trail into a woody area. They found damage to trees and brush along the trail, as well as parts of a vehicle.

Using the pieces found at the scene, detectives located a Dodge van belonging to Wolf in the parking lot of the former Marathon K-Mart.

The parts appeared to match, giving detectives probable cause to arrest Wolf. Detectives then found the presence of blood belonging to Osbourne, a homeless woman living in Marathon.

Autopsy results indicated Osborne was strangled and sexually assaulted.

Because of an unusually heavy caseload, the State Attorney’s Office will not be prosecuting the case. That will be handled through the Office of Statewide Prosecution by the father-daughter team of Cass and Christina Castillo.

The former Castillo has earned a nation-wide reputation for obtaining convictions in high-profile cases where a body was not recovered. He and his daughter work out of the Tampa Office of Statewide Prosecution, which declined to comment due to the ongoing nature of the case.