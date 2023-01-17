ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Family displaced in Key West fire

The Key West Citizen
 3 days ago

A family has been displaced after a fire erupted inside their apartment at a Key West Housing Authority apartment complex.

The fire broke out Friday, Jan. 13, inside an apartment at the Robert Gabriel complex at 320 Angela St. The blaze was put out within minutes and did not damage any neighboring apartments. There were no injuries reported in the fire, City of Key West spokeswoman Alyson Crean said.

American Red Cross volunteer members of the Disaster Action Team, from the Greater Miami & The Keys Chapter, responded to the fire, Red Cross spokeswoman Deborah Koch said.

The disaster-trained team helped coordinate emergency aid to seven people impacted by the blaze, including six children. The Red Cross is providing emergency financial assistance and will continue to provide additional support to the family to meet their disaster-caused needs, Koch said.

The Key West Citizen

